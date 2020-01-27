Dublin, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD) - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2028" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Generalized Anxiety Disorder in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.



The report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, the current and forecasted market size of Generalized Anxiety Disorder from 2017 to 2028 segmented by seven major markets.



Study Period: 2017-2028



Generalized Anxiety Disorder Epidemiology



The Generalized Anxiety Disorder epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends for every 7 major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders (KOL).



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology (Total 12-Month Prevalent Cases of Generalized Anxiety Disorder in 7MM (Adult, Adolescents and Children), Gender-Specific Prevalence of Generalized Anxiety Disorder in 7MM, Age-Specific Prevalence of Generalized Anxiety Disorder, Severity-Specific Prevalence of Generalized Anxiety Disorder), scenario of Generalized Anxiety Disorder in the 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017-2028.



According to this research, the total prevalent cases of Generalized Anxiety Disorder in the 7MM was found to be 16,606,987 in 2017. The prevalence of Generalized Anxiety Disorder in the 7MM is expected to increase during the study period of 2017-2028.



Generalized Anxiety Disorder Drug Chapters



This segment of the report encloses the detailed analysis of and late stage (Phase-III) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.



Various types of therapies can help with GAD, such as supportive and interpersonal therapy. Cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) has been more researched and specifically targets thoughts, physical symptoms, and behaviors, including the over-preparation, planning, and avoidance that characterizes GAD, along with this pharmacotherapy is also used.



The current market of Generalized Anxiety Disorder is centered on the destruction of lesions by psychological interventions, pharmacological interventions, or a combination of these modalities.



The standard category of pharmacological agents used in the management of GAD includes Selective serotonin re-uptake inhibitors (SSRIs), Selective norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs), Pregabalin, Tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs), Benzodiazepines, Antihistamines, Atypical antipsychotics, Antioxidants, and others.



Among the pharmacological therapies, SSRIs (Paroxetine, Escitalopram, Sertraline, Fluoxetine, and others) are commonly used treatment as the first line of therapy. They can relieve anxiety symptoms and help to reduce the symptoms of depression that often accompany anxiety disorders.



Companies are working on therapies, such as Troriluzole (BioHaven), Escitalopram (Allergan) and others. These are anticipated to enter the Generalized Anxiety Disorder market by 2028.



Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Outlook



The Generalized Anxiety Disorder market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted trends of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.



According to this research, the market of Generalized Anxiety Disorder in 7MM was found to be approximately USD 1,916.98 Million in 2017.



Generalized Anxiety Disorder market size in the United States accounted for approx. 67% of the total market in 2017. The US-led the market in 2017, followed by the EU5 and Japan respectively. Due to the high prevalence of this disease in the region, the Generalized Anxiety Disorder treatment market in the US is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period (2019-2028).



Generalized Anxiety Disorder Drugs Uptake



This section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the market or will get launched in the market during the study period from 2017-2028. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies and sales of each drug.



Currently, the market of Generalized Anxiety Disorder depends on SSRIs, SNRIs as the first choice of therapy. However, in cases when SSRIs and SNRIs are ineffective or in severe cases, Benzodiazepines, Tricyclic Antidepressants, Azapirone (Buspirone) are the choice of treatment. Along with this other modality such as Antiepileptics, antipsychotics, etc. are also recommended.



The therapies in the late stage of development are Troriluzole (BioHaven), Escitalopram (Allergan) for patients with Generalized Anxiety Disorder.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD): Market Overview at a Glance

2.1. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of GAD in 2017

2.2. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of GAD in 2028



3. Key Summary



4. Epidemiology and Market Methodology



5. Disease Background and Overview: Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD)

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Symptoms

5.3. Pathophysiology

5.4. Risk Factors

5.5. Diagnosis



6. Epidemiology and Patient Population: Generalized Anxiety Disorder

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Total 12-Month Prevalent Cases of Generalized Anxiety Disorder in 7MM

6.3. The United States

6.3.1. Assumptions and Rationale

6.3.2. Total 12-Month Prevalent Cases of Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD) in the US

6.3.3. Gender-Specific Cases of Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD) in the United States

6.3.4. Age-Specific Cases of Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD) in the United States

6.3.5. Severity -Specific Cases of Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD) in the United States

6.4. EU5

6.5. Germany

6.6. France

6.7. Italy

6.8. Spain

6.9. The United Kingdom (UK)

6.10. Japan



7. Current Treatment

7.1. Treatment of Special Populations

7.2. Treatment Guidelines



8. Unmet Need



9. Case Report

9.1. A Case Report of GAD and Changes in Treatment Plan Based on Patient Care Scenario: Follow-up



10. Marketed Drugs

10.1. Key Cross Competition- Key therapies



11. Emerging Drugs

11.1. Key Cross Competition

11.2. Key Cross Competition - Potential therapies

11.3. Troriluzole: BioHaven Pharmaceuticals

11.3.1. Product Description

11.3.2. Other Developmental Activities

11.3.3. Clinical Development

11.3.4. Safety and Efficacy

11.3.5. Product Profile

11.4. Escitalopram: Allergan



12. Market Size: Generalized Anxiety Disorder

12.1. Key Findings

12.2. Total Market Size of Generalized Anxiety Disorder in 7MM

12.3. Total Market Size of Generalized Anxiety Disorder by Therapies in 7MM



13. Market Outlook: 7 MM

13.1. United States

13.1.1. The total market size of Generalized Anxiety Disorder in the US

13.1.2. Total Market Size of Generalized Anxiety Disorder by Therapies in the US

13.2. EU5

13.3. Germany

13.4. France

13.5. Italy

13.6. Spain

13.7. United Kingdom

13.8. Japan



14. Market Drivers



15. Market Barriers



Companies Mentioned



Allergan

BioHaven Pharma

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8pv8kh

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900