Farmington, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialist insurer Beazley has appointed Justin Sanches as an underwriter within the US healthcare liability team.

Mr Sanches joins Beazley’s Los Angeles office to underwrite a range of global miscellaneous medical and life sciences risks for middle market and large US-domiciled healthcare providers. He will maintain national broker relationships with a particular focus on building Beazley’s West coast healthcare book.

Prior to joining Beazley he held underwriting positions at Tokio Marine HCC where he spent more than seven years, most recently as senior underwriter covering specialty lines including healthcare. Mr Sanches began his insurance career following almost five years at Wells Fargo Bank in San Diego.

John Livatino, head of US Miscellaneous Medical & Life Sciences at Beazley, said: “The healthcare liability insurance market is rapidly evolving in response to the changing legal landscape and the impact of technology on both healthcare provision and the ability to manage risks. We have been expanding our team of US underwriters as we develop new healthcare products and services to meet growing demand for specialized insurance from brokers and their clients. I’m very pleased to welcome Justin to our team at this exciting time for our market.”

