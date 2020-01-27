SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced the opening of a new office in Shenzhen. Complementing an already well established presence in Shanghai, the Company’s new Shenzhen engineering facility will support both existing and expanded engagements with smartphone customers in the region. Pixelworks’ Shenzhen office is located in the heart of Nanshan District at: Unit 02-03 17F CR Land Building Tower C, No. 9688 Shennan Avenue, Nanshan District Shenzhen, next to the office headquarters for numerous Chinese multi-national technology companies.



As one of the world's largest manufacturing hubs and the first of China’s five Special Economic Zones, Shenzhen is centrally located and core to the latest domestic and foreign technology trends. The opening of a new local office will enable Pixelworks to partner more closely with and provide more seamless support to a combination of new and existing customers in Southern China.

“Known as ‘China’s Silicon Valley’, Shenzhen is a breeding ground for smartphone innovation and some of the world’s top technology brands,” said Todd DeBonis, CEO of Pixelworks. “As we continue to ramp our growing Mobile and TrueCut® businesses, we are committed to partnering closely with and providing exceptional engineering support to OEM customers. Our Shenzhen office strategically establishes increased local resources that will strengthen our ability to serve these customers as part of successfully delivering Pixelworks’ visual processing technologies to the masses.”

Serving as the headquarters for some of the largest global companies, Shenzhen is known for locally designing and sourcing electronics to enable OEMs to bring differentiated products to market faster. In addition, the city is home to several of the top engineering universities in China.

“As a massive research, development and production hub, Shenzhen is central to a large share of China’s top engineering talent,” said Bob Zhang, CTO of Pixelworks. “Our new office allows us to tap into this extensive talent pool for our Mobile and TrueCut businesses, which are built on Pixelworks’ innovative semiconductor and software solutions. We are excited to further expand our presence in China to support local smartphone OEMs as well as content provider customers.”

Today, Pixelworks’ advanced visual processing solutions are incorporated in numerous previously launched mid- and premium-tier smartphones, enabling a differentiated and industry-leading display experience.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has a 20-year history of delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. Pixelworks is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, please visit the company’s web site at www.pixelworks.com .

Note: Pixelworks, the Pixelworks logo and TrueCut are registered trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc.

