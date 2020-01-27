SECURITIES REPURCHASING PROGRAMME

(Decided by the annual shareholders’ meeting of 17 May 2019)

Disclosure of trading in own shares

Period from 17 to 23 January 2020

Issuer : COMPAGNIE GENERALE DES ETABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

LEI : 549300SOSI58J6VIW052

Types of securities: ordinary shares (ISIN : FR 0000121261)

Full details of the programme disclosed on 7 January 2020

Purchases effected during the period:

1







Trading days 2







Numbers of shares purchased (*) 3







Weighted average unit prices of transactions

(in €) 4







Amounts

(in €) 5







Purpose of redemption 6







Market



17/01/20



NONE - - - -



20/01/20



NONE - - - -



21/01/20



NONE - - - -



22/01/20



NONE - - - -



23/01/20



17’109



104,3720



1’785’700,00



Annulation



OTC Totals of columns 2 and 4, and weighted average unit price of purchases effected during the period (column 3)



17’109



104,3720



1’785’700,00 -



-

(*) Shares purchased through a derivative instrument are included. Are excluded transactions carried out in connection with the execution of a contract to increase share market liquidity.

Attachment