Solidifies Position as Nation’s Largest TV Broadcast UHF Spectrum Operator

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ION Media, the nation’s leading independent broadcast TV operator, today announced the purchase of KMCC-TV in Las Vegas from Entravision Communications Corporation.



The acquisition extends ION’s full-power broadcast coverage to Las Vegas, the 39th-largest U.S. TV market and one of the fastest growing metropolitan areas. It will add nearly one million TV households to ION’s nationwide broadcast footprint. ION will have 71 full-power stations in 62 of the largest U.S. markets, making it the only network with owned-and-operated stations in 41 of the top 50 markets.

“ION is committed to investing in broadcast television and offering affordable high-quality content to all American households,” said Brandon Burgess, Chairman and CEO of ION Media. “Over-the-air broadcasting has grown to be the primary source of live linear television for nearly a quarter of the U.S. population. We serve this demand by offering ION content via over-the-air broadcast spectrum in high growth markets like Las Vegas.”

The acquisition will solidify ION Media’s position as the largest U.S. holder of full-power UHF TV spectrum, covering 1.2 billion MHz-pops and 231 million people nationwide across all key metropolitan areas, in the advent of wireless spectrum innovation and development.

About ION Media

ION Media is an independent, privately held media company launched in 2007. ION Media’s flagship network, ION Television, is the most widely distributed and watched independent broadcast network in the U.S., serving 100+ million homes with a popular lineup of TV series, plus original shows and movies. ION Media also broadcasts two digital multicast networks nationally: ION Plus, offering general entertainment and lifestyle content; and Qubo, dedicated to children and families with content that entertains and educates. ION is the nation’s largest operator of full-power TV broadcast stations by national household reach, with 71 full-power stations. For more information, visit www.ionmedia.com .