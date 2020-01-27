SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inphi Corporation (NYSE: IPHI), a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects, today announced that it was awarded Best Supplier of the Year by InnoLight. This award recognizes Inphi for its leading technology and reliable execution for 400G hyperscale cloud networks and 5G markets.



“We hold our suppliers to a high bar,” said Dr. Sheng Liu, CEO, InnoLight. “Inphi’s leading PAM4 technology and dedicated team went above and beyond to deliver the innovations and quality needed to help us further strengthen our leadership position in the data center optical transceiver market. We are pleased to award them as Best Supplier of the Year.”

“We are honored to receive this prestigious award,” said Dr. Ford Tamer, President and CEO, Inphi. “This award is a testament to our commitment to customer success and validates our innovation and hard work. We look forward to working with InnoLight to deliver cost effective, high-speed optical transceivers for next generation cloud networks.”

Inphi Corporation is a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects. We move big data - fast, throughout the globe, between data centers, and inside data centers. Inphi's expertise in signal integrity results in reliable data delivery, at high speeds, over a variety of distances. As data volumes ramp exponentially due to video streaming, social media, cloud-based services, and wireless infrastructure, the need for speed has never been greater. That's where we come in. Customers rely on Inphi's solutions to develop and build out the Service Provider and Cloud infrastructures, and data centers of tomorrow. To learn more about Inphi, visit www.inphi.com.

