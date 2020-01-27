Sydney, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, the 25th edition of Paul Budde Communication’s annual report on Nepal outlines the major developments and key aspects in the mobile, broadband and fixed line telecoms markets. Comprehensive data is provided on regulatory developments, spectrum assignments and licensing, subscriber statistics, penetration rates and the key market players.



Expansion of networks contributes to a doubling of fixed broadband penetration.

Fixed broadband penetration in Nepal remains very low mainly due to a limited number of fixed lines and the subsequent dominance of the mobile platform. However, the market has grown strongly over the past five years with penetration more than doubling since 2017. Over the next five years to 2024 strong growth is expected to continue. The increase in development of FTTH networks is fuelling the growing demand for fast Internet in the country,

Between 2018 and 2019 numerous ISPs announced contracts to deploy fibre-to-the-home (FTTH). This is in line with the government’s vision of a digital society, whereby 90% of the population will have access to broadband services by 2020.

Nepal Telecommunications Authority (NTA) has signed an agreement for the Nepal’s first national satellite to be built and launched. The launch is expected in 2022 and the satellite will be used to expand the country’s internet access.

Fixed Broadband Subscribers 2009 – 2019

Nepal has also seen a very rapid increase in mobile broadband penetration over the past seven years driven by increasing numbers of 3G and 4G mobile subscribers. However, the mobile broadband market is still at an early stage of development with penetration well below most other Asian countries. Strong growth is predicted over the next five years to 2024.

Nepal is ranked 24th within Asia for telecoms maturity according to BuddeComm’s Telecoms Maturity Index. Compared to other Asian nations it has very low fixed line and fixed-broadband penetration and low mobile broadband penetration.

