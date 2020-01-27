Dublin, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "B-cell Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2028" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of B-cell NHL in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.



Study Period: 2017-2028



B-cell NHL Epidemiology



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology [segmented by Total Incidence of NHL, Total Incidence cases of B cell-NHL, Gender-specific Incidence of B-cell NHL, Age-specific Incidence of B-cell NHL, Subtype - Specific Incidence of B-cell NHL and Stage-Specific Incidence of B-cell NHL] scenario of B-cell NHL in the 7MM Countries covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2028.



Analysts have assessed that the total prevalent population of B-cell NHL in the 7MM was 141,873 in 2017. In addition to this, there was a gender difference in the disease. It was seen that, the B-cell lymphoma cases occurs more frequently in male population as compared to female. In 2017, a more number of males were affected by the disease, i.e., 55% of the B-cell NHL cases in the 7MM, which is equivalent to 78,030 cases in comparison to the females.



B-cell NHL Drug Chapters



The treatment of B-cell NHL is mainly based on the subtype and stage of the disease, according to the subtype and stage of the disease, initial therapy and intensity of treatment taken into consideration. In general, the goal of treatment is to destroy as many lymphoma cells as possible and to induce complete remission. Treatment can also keep non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) in check for many years, even though imaging or other studies show the remaining sites of disease. This situation may be referred to as a partial remission.



For patients without symptoms and with indolent subtypes of B-cell NHL, the treatment may be the watch-and-wait approach, meaning treatment is deferred or delayed until signs of disease progression occur. Frequent and careful observation is required so that effective treatment can be started if the disease starts advancing. Some patients have a long-time slow-growing disease, while others have a condition that evolves (transforms) into a more aggressive type of B-cell NHL that requires immediate treatment.



In general, chemotherapy and radiation therapy are the two principal forms of treatment for B-cell NHL. Although radiation therapy is often neither the sole nor the principal curative therapy, it is an important additional treatment in some cases.



The current treatment approaches include Rituximab based mono and combination therapies, Monoclonal antibodies based regimen except Rituximab, Immune Checkpoint inhibitors, Immunomodulators, Proteasome inhibitors, Kinase inhibitors, CAR-T cell therapies, and Histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitors.



The following drugs are approved under abovementioned classes, Brukinsa (Zanubrutinib, a product of BeiGene), Polivy (Polatuzumab vedotin, a product of Hoffmann-La Roche), Venetoclax (ABT199, a product of AbbVie and Roche), Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel, a product of Novartis), Yescarta (Axicabtagene ciloleucel, a product of Gilead Sciences), Aliqopa (Copanlisib, a product of Bayer), Imbruvica (Ibrutinib, a product of Janssen/Pharmacyclics (AbbVie Company)), Zydelig (Idelalisib, a product of Gilead Sciences), Gazyva (Obinutuzumab, a product of Genentech, Roche Group), Zevalin (ibritumomab tiuxetan, a product of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals), Velcade (bortezomib, a product of Takeda (Millennium Pharmaceuticals) and Janssen Pharmaceutical), Revlimid (lenalidomide, a product of Celgene Corporation) and others.



B-cell NHL Market Outlook



The market size of B-cell NHL in seven major markets (7MM) is estimated to be USD 4,103 million in 2017. The United States accounts for the highest market size of B-cell NHL in comparison to the other major markets i.e., EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest market size in 2017, while Spain had the lowest market size of B-cell NHL in 2017.



B-cell NHL Drugs Uptake



With the launch of emerging therapies like Lisocabtagene maraleucel (JCAR017, a product of Bristol-Myers Squibb), which is an anti-CD-19-directed CAR T-cell product administered intravenously in defined composition at a precise dose of CD8 and CD4 CAR T cells which induced durable responses in poor-prognosis patients with R/R aggressive NHL after at least two prior therapies, KTE-X19 (Gilead Sciences), Tafasitamab (MOR208, a product of MorphoSys AG), Tazemetostat (E7438, a product of Epizyme), Abexinostat (Xynomic Pharmaceuticals), Umbralisib (TG Therapeutics), Avelumab (Pfizer/Merck) and others, the market of B-cell NHL is anticipated to change during the forecast period (2019-2028).



Products that are anticipated to be launched during the forecast period are in late clinical stages of development, while others are in ongoing late clinical development stages. Some of the above-mentioned drug candidates have shown very promising results and it has been anticipated by Analysts that completion of clinical development and launch of these products in the market, might increase the market share of these companies, and besides this, patients of B-cell NHL will have better management practices.



According to our assessment, potential emerging candidates shall launch in the upcoming years of the forecast period [2019-2028], and with their anticipated launch, the market size of B-cell NHL will also experience significant growth.



Key Topics Covered



1. Key Insights



2. Executive Summary of B-cell NHL



3. SWOT Analysis for B-cell NHL



4. B-cell NHL: Patient Share of B-cell NHL at a Glance

4.1. Total Patient Share (%) Distribution in B-cell NHL First-line Therapies in 2017

4.2. Total Patient Share (%) Distribution in B-cell NHL First-line Therapies in 2028

4.3. Total Patient Share (%) Distribution in Relapsed/Refractory B-cell NHL in 2017

4.4. Total Patient Share (%) Distribution in Relapsed/Refractory B-cell NHL in 2028



5. B-cell NHLs: Market Overview at a Glance

5.1. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of B-cell NHL in 2017

5.2. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of B-cell NHL in 2028



6. B-cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL): Disease Background and Overview

6.1. Types of B-cell NHL

6.1.1. Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL)

6.1.2. Burkitt Lymphoma (BL)

6.1.3. Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL)

6.1.4. Follicular Lymphoma (FL)

6.1.5. Marginal Zone Lymphoma (MZL)

6.1.6. Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) and Small-Cell Lymphocytic Lymphoma (SLL)

6.2. Origin and Pathogenesis of B-cell NHL

6.2.1. Genetic Lesions in the Pathogenesis of B-cell Lymphomas

6.2.2. Microenvironmental Interactions in B-Cell Lymphomas and the Role of the BCR

6.3. Risk Factors for NHL

6.4. Staging for B-cell NHL

6.4.1. Staging of NHL in Adults

6.4.2. Staging of NHL in Children

6.4.3. Staging Systems for Chronic Lymphocytic Lymphoma (CLL)

6.5. Survival Rate for NHL (5-year)

6.6. Diagnosis of NHL

6.6.1. Diagnostic Algorithm for B-cell NHL

6.6.2. Evaluation

6.6.3. Testing Strategies to Diagnose B-cell Lymphomas

6.6.4. Stratification of High-Grade B-cell Lymphomas Using Laboratory Techniques

6.6.5. Summary of Recommendations for Diagnosis and pathology/molecular biology (DLBCL): European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO)



7. Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

7.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM



8. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

8.1. Total Incidence of NHL in the 7MM

8.1.1. Total Incidence cases of B cell-NHL in the 7MM

8.1.2. Gender-specific Incidence of B-cell NHL in the 7MM

8.1.3. Age-specific Incidence of B-cell NHL in the 7MM

8.1.4. Subtype - Specific Incidence of B-cell NHL in the 7MM

8.1.5. Stage-Specific Incidence of B-cell NHL in the 7MM



9. United States Epidemiology

9.1. Total Incidence cases of B cell-NHL in the United States

9.2. Age-specific Incidence of B-cell NHL in the United States

9.3. Subtype-Specific Incidence of B-cell NHL in the United States

9.4. Stage-Specific Incidence of B-cell NHL in the United States



10. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

10.1. Germany Epidemiology

10.1.1. Total Incidence cases of B cell-NHL in Germany

10.1.2. Age-specific Incidence of B-cell NHL in Germany

10.1.3. Subtype-Specific Incidence of B-cell NHL in Germany

10.1.4. Stage-Specific Incidence of B-cell NHL in Germany

10.2. France Epidemiology

10.3. Italy Epidemiology

10.4. Spain Epidemiology

10.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology



11. Japan Epidemiology

11.1. Total Incidence cases of B cell-NHL in Japan

11.2. Age-specific Incidence of B-cell NHL in Japan

11.3. Subtype-Specific Incidence of B-cell NHL in Japan

11.4. Stage-Specific Incidence of B-cell NHL in Japan



12. Current Treatment Practices for B-cell NHL: As per Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS)

12.1. Treatment Overview

12.1.1. Factors That Influence Treatment

12.1.2. The International Prognostic Index (IPI)

12.1.3. Treatment Considerations for Children, Adolescents, and Young Adults

12.2. Treatment of B-cell NHL Subtypes

12.2.1. Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL)

12.2.2. Burkitt Lymphoma

12.2.3. Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL)

12.2.4. Follicular Lymphoma (FL)

12.2.5. Marginal Zone Lymphoma (MZL)

12.2.6. Small-Cell Lymphocytic Lymphoma (SLL) and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)



13. Unmet Needs



14. Marketed Products

14.1. Brukinsa (Zanubrutinib): BeiGene

14.1.1. Product Description

14.1.2. Regulatory Milestones

14.1.3. Other Developmental Activities

14.1.4. Pivotal Clinical Trials

14.1.5. Ongoing Clinical Trials

14.2. Polivy (Polatuzumab vedotin): Hoffmann-La Roche

14.3. Venetoclax (ABT199): AbbVie and Roche

14.4. Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel): Novartis

14.5. Copiktra (Duvelisib): Verastem

14.6. Keytruda (Pembrolizumab): Merck Sharp & Dohme

14.7. Yescarta (Axicabtagene ciloleucel; KTE-C19): Gilead Sciences

14.8. Aliqopa (Copanlisib; BAY 80-6946): Bayer

14.9. Calquence (Acalabrutinib): AstraZeneca

14.10. Imbruvica (Ibrutinib): Janssen/Pharmacyclics (AbbVie Company)

14.11. Zydelig (Idelalisib): Gilead Sciences

14.12. Gazyva (Obinutuzumab, GA-101): Genentech (Roche Group)

14.13. Revlimid (lenalidomide): Celgene Corporation

14.14. Velcade (bortezomib): Takeda (Millennium Pharmaceuticals) and Janssen Pharmaceutical

14.15. Zevalin (ibritumomab tiuxetan): Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

14.16. Torisel: Pfizer



15. Emerging Therapies

15.1. Key Cross

15.2. Tafasitamab (MOR208; formerly XmAb 5574): MorphoSys AG

15.2.1. Product Description

15.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

15.2.3. Clinical Development

15.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

15.3. Lisocabtagene maraleucel (JCAR017): Bristol-Myers Squibb

15.4. Enzastaurin Hydrochloride (DB102): Denovo Biopharma

15.5. Avelumab (Bavencio): Pfizer/Merck

15.6. Umbralisib (TG-1202): TG Therapeutics



16. B-cell NHL: Seven Major Market Analysis

16.1. Key Findings

16.2. Total Market Size of B-cell NHL in the 7MM

16.3. Market Size of B-cell NHL by Therapeutic Class in the 7MM



17. Market Outlook: 7MM



18. United States Market Size

18.1. Total Market size of B-cell NHL in the United States

18.2. Market Size of B-cell NHL by Line of Therapies in the US



19. EU-5 Market Size

19.1. Germany Market Size

19.1.1. Total Market size of B-cell NHL in Germany

19.1.2. Market Size of B-cell NHL by Line of Therapies in Germany

19.2. France Market Size

19.3. Italy Market Size

19.4. Spain Market Size

19.5. United Kingdom Market Size



20. Japan Market Size

20.1. Total Market size of B-cell NHL in Japan

20.2. Market Size of B-cell NHL by Therapies in Japan



21. Market Access and Reimbursement Scenario of B-cell NHL Therapies

21.1. CAR-T cell Therapies



22. Market Drivers



23. Market Barriers



Companies Mentioned



AbbVie

AstraZeneca

Bayer

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Epizyme

Gilead Sciences

Hoffmann-La Roche

Janssen

Merck

MorphoSys AG

Novartis

Pfizer

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Takeda

Xynomic Pharmaceuticals

