Strong growth in mobile broadband predicted for Turkmenistan but investment is needed.

Turkmenistan’s mobile market experienced extraordinarily strong growth over the 2007 to 2012 period and since 2017 it has increased over 20%. It is expected though as it reaches saturation there will be an inevitable slowing in the growth rate. Also, TM-Cell’s monopoly since Russia-based Mobile TeleSystems’s (MTS) licence was revoked in 2017, does not create an optimal situation for strong growth. The market will be constrained from higher growth due to a further maturing market and the potential lack of investment and competition.

In 2019, MTS is said to have begun the process of dismantling its equipment in Turkmenistan with a view to fully withdrawing from the country. So Turkmenistan only has one public mobile operator left in the country and no private national or international operator.

Turkmenistan has seen a strong increase in mobile broadband penetration over the past four years however the mobile broadband market is still at an early stage of development and penetration remains relatively low compared to other Asian nations. Strong growth is predicted over the next five years to 2024 but to encourage this growth the government will need to make additional investments in the telecom sector.

Mobile Broadband Subscribers 2014 – 2019

Turkmenistan is ranked 32nd within Asia for telecoms maturity according to BuddeComm’s Telecoms Maturity Index. Compared to other Asian nations it has it has very low fixed-broadband penetration and very low mobile broadband penetration.

