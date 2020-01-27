Sydney, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, the 18th edition of Paul Budde Communication’s annual report on Argentina outlines the major developments and key aspects in the mobile, broadband and fixed line telecoms markets. Comprehensive data is provided on regulatory developments, spectrum assignments and licensing, subscriber statistics, penetration rates and the key market players.



Read the executive summary of the report here - Argentina - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

Rapid increase in LTE base stations across Argentina assists in 5G trials

Argentina has one of the highest broadband penetration rates in Latin America, supported by investment among operators as well as a number of government programs aimed at extending the reach of services. The Government funded Federal Fibre-Optic Network is aiming to connect 2,600 localities across the country accounting for approximately 90% of the population.

Although the country’s economic and political difficulties during the last decade have impacted on sector investments there have been steady improvements in recent quarters, with a considerable proportion of investment being earmarked for expanding fibre networks beyond areas of the principal cities.

Between 2017 and 2019 LTE the number of LTE base in service has increased over 45%.

Increase in the number of LTE base stations in service – 2015 – 2019

Argentina has one of the most dynamic mobile markets in Latin America and is the third largest in the region after Brazil and Mexico.

Mobile penetration has fallen in recent years in line with a reduction in the number of subscribers this is partly due to pricing competition among operators which has reduced the incentive for multiple-SIM card ownership. The regulator has encouraged the market entry of additional MVNOs to increase competition.

Argentina ranks in the top 5 Latin American countries for telecoms maturity according to BuddeComm’s Telecoms Maturity Index. Compared to other Latin American nations, it has advanced telecoms infrastructure and high fixed line teledensity compared to the regional average

Read the executive summary of the report here - Argentina - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

Table Of Contents

· Key statistics

· Telecommunications market

Historical overview

Market analysis

Country overview

Regional Latin America Market Comparison

· Regulatory environment

Regulatory authority

Argentina Digital Act

Number Portability (NP)

Single licence

· Fixed network operators

Overview of operators

Telefónica de Argentina (Movistar)

Telecom Argentina

Telecom cooperatives

Telmex Argentina

IPLAN

· Telecommunications infrastructure

Overview of the national telecom network

International infrastructure

Wholesale

· Broadband market

Introduction and statistical overview

Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

Other fixed broadband services

· Digital economy

E-government

E-education

E-commerce

Online banking

· Mobile communications

Market analysis

Mobile statistics

Regulatory issues

Mobile infrastructure

Major mobile operators

· Appendix – Historic data

Nicolas Bombourg nbombourg@budde.com.au Within Australia (02) 8076 7665 Outside Australia +44 207 097 1241