ROSEVILLE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: INND) ("InnerScope") a manufacturer and Direct-to-Consumer ("DTC") distributor/retailer of FDA-Registered Hearing Aids, Personal Sound Amplifiers Products ("Hearing Products"), Hearing Related Treatment Therapies, Doctor-Formulated Dietary Hearing Supplements and proprietary CBD Oil ("Hearing Health Products") (collectively "Hearing Product Portfolio), announced today the launching of Ear-Ring Relief™ Dietary Tinnitus Supplement on Walmart.com. InnerScope's Ear-Ring Relief™ Dietary Tinnitus Supplement ("Ear-Ring Relief™") is Doctor-Formulated and specifically designed for more than 60 million Americans who struggle with a constant or recurring ringing, hissing, buzzing noises in the ears ("Tinnitus") that ranges from irritating to debilitating.



InnerScope, as a Direct-Ship Wholesale Vendor (aka Drop Ship Wholesale Vendor) for Walmart, continues its expand its relationship with Walmart.com by offering more of its Hearing Product Portfolio to the tens of millions of Walmart customers. With InnerScope launching more of its Hearing Health Products on Walmart.com's online sales platform will ultimately generate on-going brand visibility for InnerScope and its Hearing Product Portfolio while providing the tens of millions of Walmart customers an affordable hearing healthcare destination to purchase quality Hearing Products and related Hearing Health Products.

The Ear-Ring Relief™ is available to order on Walmart.com using this link :

https://www.walmart.com/ip/Ear-Ring-Relief-Doctor-Designed-Formulated-to-Reduce-Ringing-Hissing-Buzzing-Noises-in-the-Ears/712830800?portalSelectedSellerId=559E7E894C5344579C0A0C7495A56B77

What is Tinnitus?

Tinnitus is a medical condition characterized by persistent ringing in one or both ears that can only be heard by the affected individual. It has also been described as whistling, hissing, buzzing, or pulsing in the ear. These sounds may come and go; however, most sufferers experience symptoms 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The effects range from slight annoyance to severe disruption of everyday life. The American Tinnitus Association estimates that more than 60 million Americans suffer from Tinnitus.

Approximately 15% to 20% of the world's population suffers from Tinnitus. Tinnitus can be a severely debilitating problem, and numerous risk factors have been associated with the development of Tinnitus. Those with a hearing impairment have a higher risk for Tinnitus, and the associated increase in risk is dependent on the severity of hearing impairment. Furthermore, there is an elevated risk of Tinnitus in people with a history of head injury, depressive symptoms, target shooting, arthritis, use of NSAID medications, hypertension, and smoking. In addition, individuals with intolerable Tinnitus often suffer from higher rates of anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, and poor quality of life compared to those without Tinnitus.

The most common cause of chronic tinnitus is age-related hearing loss, also known as presbycusis, which occurs naturally over the years. But exposure to loud noise can also lead to Tinnitus, according to the National Institutes of Health. Younger people are at a higher risk for both hearing loss and Tinnitus due to listening to personal audio devices on high volume. In fact, a study published in Scientific Reports found that almost 30 percent of adolescents had chronic Tinnitus. Tinnitus is also the number one most prevalent service-connected claimed disability for U.S. military veterans with hearing loss and the second most prevalent service-connected claims. In 2018, the Veterans Benefit Administration Compensation Data Report showed a total of 1,971,201 veterans receiving compensation payments for Tinnitus and a total 1,228,936 veterans receiving compensation payments for hearing loss.

How Does Ear-Ring Relief™ Work?

The Ear-Ring Relief™ formula for Tinnitus sufferers integrates vitamins, minerals and nutritional supplements to replenish the body and provide potent antioxidants against stress caused by aging, noise and other environmental factors. Research shows higher doses of specific vitamins and mineral may help provide relief of Tinnitus symptoms of ringing, hissing buzzing noises in the ears. The Ear-Ring Relief™ formula with its proprietary blend of vitamins and minerals is specially designed to deliver those necessary higher doses of vitamins and minerals while maintaining safe levels of these components.

The key ingredient formula strategy:

Magnesium – to promote nerve cell health and protect against Free Radicals.

Copper – to promote against age-related hearing loss.

Zinc – to help moderate the symptoms of Tinnitus.

Vitamins A (Beta Carotene), C, E – to help prevent Free Radical damage to tissues of the ear and body.

Vitamin B-12 – to help support the nervous system.

Vitamins B-1(thiamine), B-2 (riboflavin, B-3 (niacin) and B-6 (pyridoxine) – to help promote blood flow to the ear and protect against damaging Free Radicals.

Lipoic Acid (one of the most potent Antioxidants known) and Selenium – to help reduce cellular Free Radical damage that may occur with the natural aging process and promote nervous system health.

N-Acetyl (L) Cysteine – Antioxidant to protect against noise-related damage to the cochlear hair cells.

Clinical studies and double-blind placebo reports show the ingredients in the Ear-Ring Relief™ and with all of InnerScope's Dietary Hearing Supplement products can increase blood flow to the middle ear and provides protection against cellular Free Radical damage due to environmental noise, aging, and over the counter and prescription drugs.

"Launching our Ear-Ring Relief™ Dietary Tinnitus Supplements on Walmart.com allows us to potentially reach millions of Tinnitus sufferers," said Matthew Moore, CEO InnerScope Hearing Technologies. "Currently it's been estimated that 60 Million of Americans are suffering from Tinnitus, but millions more don't even know they are at risk of developing Tinnitus.

"There are so many contributing risk factors in developing Tinnitus. Such as, age-related hearing loss, not getting enough nutritional value in the foods we eat, many medications we take and being exposed to high levels of noise or just everyday living in this noisy world are all factors that may lead to developing Tinnitus.

"Although, to date there is no cure for Tinnitus, there are several treatment options available to help manage the symptoms, but many people remain unsatisfied with the results. The Ear-Ring Relief™ formulation was designed for individuals to have a way to support their own bodies natural function and defenses to not only help relief the symptoms of Tinnitus, but also to help prevent individuals from possibly developing Tinnitus."

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTCQB: INND)

InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTCQB: INND) is a rapidly expanding consolidator of the hearing aid industry. Management is applying decades of profitable industry experience and technology to an antiquated and disjointed industry, unlocking scale and efficiency, which will serve all of InnerScope's stakeholders. Its direct-to-consumer model is revolutionizing the industry with its Walmart.com, Sears.com and Kmart.com relationship representing a paramount shift in the consumption of hearing aids by the hearing impaired.

In addition, InnerScope plans to continue to open, acquire, and operate a physical chain of audiological and retail hearing aid clinics. InnerScope's mission is to serve approximately 1.2 billion people around the globe that are suffering with 25db or greater hearing loss across the entire hearing impaired vertical from R&D and manufacturing through direct consumer sales and services. For more information, please visit: www.innd.com. For the Most Up-to-Date information about InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTCQB: INND), please visit and follow our Official Twitter account @inndstock Page. https://twitter.com/inndstock

About Walmart.com

WalMart.com USA, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California. The company offers online retail services and sells products in various categories within in the United States, APO/FPO military addresses, Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and Virgin Islands. For more information, please visit: Walmart.com

Safe Harbor

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are also "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). Such statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing or maintain contractual relationships with vendors and customers, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA, Securities Act and Securities Exchange Act.

Contact

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc.

Investor Relations

Info@innd.com

916-218-4100

www.innd.com

For the Most Up-to-Date information about InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTCQB: INND), please visit and follow our Official Twitter account @inndstock Page.

https://twitter.com/inndstock

