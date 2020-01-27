Sydney, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, the 25th edition of Paul Budde Communication’s annual report on Taiwan outlines the major developments and key aspects in the mobile, broadband and fixed line telecoms markets. Comprehensive data is provided on regulatory developments, spectrum assignments and licensing, subscriber statistics, penetration rates and the key market players.



Taiwan’s leading telco expected to be challenged

Taiwan’s leading telco Chunghwa Telecom is expected to be challenged by Taiwan’s cable competitors which are on track to complete technology upgrades that will significantly increase the speed of their internet services. Despite fierce competition in this market the company reported that fixed internet services increased by over 2.5% during 2019.

It is expected that Taiwanese subscribers will continue to benefit from the affordable broadband prices in the local market.

Growth in the number of fixed broadband subscribers – 2009 – 2019

The country’s mobile market is dominated by three operators, and high penetration has resulted in intense competition to gain new subscribers. In recent years this was evidenced in the drive to develop 4G services, which were quickly embraced by consumers. The same drive is being repeated with 5G, with operators gearing up to deploy 5G services in a range of bands later in 2020.

The government announced plans to provide NT$20.5 billion for the development of 5G services and applications. In addition, spectrum is to be assigned for 5G trials.

Taiwan continues rank in the top 10 Asian countries for telecoms maturity according to BuddeComm’s Telecoms Maturity Index. Compared to other Asian nations, it has high fixed line, fixed-broadband penetration and mobile broadband penetration.

Table of Contents

Key statistics

Telecommunications market

Historical overview Market overview and analysis Market revenue Regional Asian Market Comparison

Regulatory environment Regulatory authority Ministry of Transport and Communications (MOTC) National Communications Commission (NCC) Government policies eg Telecom sector liberalisation



Legislation and market liberalisation 1996 Telecom ACT Foreign investment Licensing Foreign equipment restrictions Amendments to the Radio and Television act National Information and Communication Initiative (NICI)

Fixed network operator Chunghwa Telecom (CHT)

Telecommunications infrastructure Fixed line subscribers Forward looking infrastructure project to 2025 Submarine cable networks Satellite networks Cloud computing Smart infrastructure

Broadband market Introduction and statistical overview Fixed broadband operators Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) and Fibre-To-The-Home (FttH)

Digital economy Introduction e-Payments / m-Payments Online Shopping e-Government

Mobile communications Market overview and analysis Mobile statistics Regulatory issues Mobile infrastructure Major mobile operators MNVOs

Appendix – Historic data

