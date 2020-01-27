Sydney, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, the 18th edition of Paul Budde Communication’s annual report on the UK outlines the major developments and key aspects in the mobile, broadband and fixed line telecoms markets. Comprehensive data is provided on regulatory developments, spectrum assignments and licensing, subscriber statistics, penetration rates and the key market players.



Read the executive summary of the report here - United Kingdom - Mobile Infrastructure, Broadband, Operators - Statistics and Analyses

Additional UK Government investment in 5G testbeds and use cases.

The UK’s fixed-line broadband sector is seeing the steady decline in DSL due to the ongoing efforts of operators to expand the reach of fibre networks. This is being supported by government efforts to encourage the right economic environment facilitating the ambition to have a fully-fibred UK by 2033.

The fixed-line voice segment is being similarly repositioned, with PSTN services making way for IP-delivered content. BT’s independent wholesale unit Openreach plans to complete the switch to fibre by 2025.

As part of its continued support the UK government has pledged additional funding for 5G testbeds and use cases. Projects assessing 5G applications in rural areas, use of 5G in tourism and applications for economically disadvantaged areas and the health sector have benefited.

The UK mobile market is one of the largest in Europe and is fiercely competitive with all MNOs launching 5G services and progressively expanding them over the last year.

Developments in 5G will also result in increased M2M connections as operators develop 5G capabilities and commercialise mobile IoT. Uses of M2M include smart metering, the connection of audio-visual and personal multimedia devices, telemetry, road traffic control, remote security monitoring, smart office equipment and the management of vehicle fleets.

Growth in M2M connections has increased over 20% in the last 5 years.

Growth in the number of M2M connections – 2010 – 2019

Read the executive summary of the report here - United Kingdom - Mobile Infrastructure, Broadband, Operators - Statistics and Analyses

Table Of Contents

Key statistics

Telecommunications market Market analysis Regional European Market Comparison Country overview

Regulatory environment Historical overview Regulatory authority Telecom sector liberalisation Interconnect Access Carrier PreSelection (CPS) Wholesale Line Rental (WLR)

Fixed network operators British Telecom KCom Cable & Wireless Communications (C&WC) Virgin Media COLT Telecom Dixons Carphone Group (Carphone Warehouse) TalkTalk Group Sky

Telecommunications infrastructure Overview of the national telecom network Next Generation Networks International infrastructure Cloud services Smart infrastructure

Broadband market Introduction and statistical overview Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks Other fixed broadband services

Mobile communications Market analysis Mobile statistics Mobile infrastructure Mobile voice Mobile data Regulatory issues Major mobile operators Mobile content and applications

Appendix – Historic data

Nicolas Bombourg nbombourg@budde.com.au Within Australia (02) 8076 7665 Outside Australia +44 207 097 1241