Dublin, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) (Comprehensive Techno-Commercial) Market Study, 2013-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) demand in India stood at 903 KTPA in 2019 and is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. This demand can be attributed to the growing need for high impact strength-based product applications such as film, expandable packaging, etc.

Its properties of low water absorption, good weatherability and processability also make it an ideal choice in manufacturing of containers, dispensing bottles, tubes, wires and cables, plastic bags, etc. Moreover, government policies such as Make In India and Smart Cities Mission would further propel the demand for LDPE products in the country for construction and infrastructure applications.



Currently, Reliance Industries Limited is the only manufacturer of LDPE in India and the company recently increased its installed capacity at Jamnagar petrochemical complex to meet the growing domestic LDPE demand. The company uses LyondellBasell's Lupotech technique for LDPE production. Hence, to fulfill the total market demand for LDPE, India imports from other global LDPE manufacturers countries such as UAE, Saudi Arabia, China, USA, among others.

The major global producers of LDPE are Rakha Al-Khaleej International (RAI) FZCO, Abu Dhabi Polymers Company (Borouge), Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co., Sinopec Corp., Beijing Yanshan Petrochemical Co., Ltd., ExxonMobil Chemical Co, Qatar Petrochemical Company, Borealis AB, The Dow Chemical Company, LyondellBasell, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), etc. Further a massive growth can be witnessed in the LDPE's market by 2030.

Some of the major players operating in LDPE market are Reliance Industries Limited, Rakha Al-Khaleej International (RAI) FZCO, Abu Dhabi Polymers Company (Borouge), Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co., Sinopec Corp., Beijing Yanshan Petrochemical Co., Ltd., ExxonMobil Chemical Co, Qatar Petrochemical Company, Borealis AB, The Dow Chemical Company, LyondellBasell, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), etc.

Years Considered for this Report

Historical Years: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2030

Objective of the Study

The primary objective of the study was to evaluate and forecast LDPE production, demand, inventory, and demand-supply gap in India.

To categorize the demand for LDPE based on end-use, sales channel and region.

To study trade dynamics and company share in the Indian LDPE market.

To identify major customers of LDPE in India.

To evaluate and forecast LDPE pricing in India.

To identify and profile major companies operating in the Indian LDPE market.

To identify major developments, deals and expansion plans in the Indian LDPE market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product & Technology Overview



2. India LDPE Outlook, 2013-2030

2.1. Capacity, By Volume

2.1.1. By Company

2.1.2. By Location

2.1.3. By Process

2.2. Production

2.2.1. By Company

2.3. Operating Efficiency

2.3.1. By Company



3. India LDPE Demand-Supply Scenario, 2013-2030, By Volume

3.1. Demand

3.2. Supply

3.3. Gap

3.4. Inventory



4. India LDPE Demand Outlook, 2013-2030, By Volume

4.1. By End Use

4.2. By Sales Channel

4.3. By Region

4.4. By Company



5. Pricing, By Type

5.1. Daily

5.2. Monthly (Historical & Forecast)

5.3. Quarterly (Historical & Forecast)

5.4. Yearly (Historical & Forecast)



6. Trade Dynamics, 2013-2019

6.1. Top Exporting Countries (Value & Volume)

6.2. Top Importing Countries (Value & Volume)



7. List of Major Consumers

7.1. Location-Wise Monthly Consumption



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1.1. Company Profiles

8.1.1.1. Basic Details

8.1.1.2. Financials

8.1.1.3. Segmental/Product Information

8.1.1.4. Expansion Plans

8.1.1.5. SWOT Analysis

8.1.1.6. Key Strategy



9. Top News / Deals



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sv5twj

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900