EAU CLAIRE, Wis., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CZWI), the parent company of Citizens Community Federal N.A. (the “Bank” or “CCFBank”), today reported earnings of $3.2 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to $1.2 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the previous quarter ended September 30, 2019. In the December 2019 quarter, the Company benefited from (1) significantly lower operating expense, (2) slightly higher net interest income prior to loan loss provisions, (3) slightly higher non-interest income, and (4) lower tax expenses. These items were partially offset by higher loan loss provisions largely associated with strong loan growth.



For the year ended December 31, 2019, net income increased 125% to $9.5 million, or $0.85 per share compared to $4.2 million, or $0.49 per share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.

Net income as adjusted (non-GAAP)1 was $3.0 million or $0.26 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to net income as adjusted (non-GAAP) of $3.4 million or $0.30 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The current quarter adjusted results were impacted by $104,000 of acquisition-related expenses and the tax impact of certain acquired BOLI policies, due to recent tax rule changes, of $300,000.

The following table reports key financial metric ratios based on a net income and net income as adjusted basis:

“We experienced strong annualized loan growth of 16% in the quarter. We saw continued economic strength and low unemployment in the Eau Claire, Mankato and Twin Cities markets and maintained continuity in our Commercial Banking team. The mix of business was led by CRE, Construction and C&I, while our Ag exposure decreased modestly in the quarter. The year end loan balance exceeding quarterly average loans by $41 million will provide a nice start for 2020. Our net interest margin increased modestly. Non-interest income was strong again this quarter due to increased mortgage banking activity, i.e. purchases and refinancings, but winter will slow purchase activity in Q1 2020. We will continue to refine our expense levels to offset the persistent margin pressure,” said Stephen Bianchi, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We were encouraged by sustained milk prices above break-even in the dairy segment and average yields in row crops (mainly corn), despite a wet spring in early 2019, which slowed planting.”

On January 23, 2020, the Board of Directors declared an annual cash dividend of $.21 per share, a 5% increase from 2019, to shareholders of record as of February 5, 2020 payable on February 19, 2020.

December 31, 2019 Highlights: (as of or for the periods ended December 31, 2019, compared to September 30, 2019)

Total assets increased to $1.53 billion at December 31, 2019 from $1.48 billion at September 30, 2019, reflecting strong loan growth during the quarter.

Loans receivable increased to $1.18 billion at December 31, 2019 from $1.12 billion at September 30, 2019. Loans receivable growth of $53.0 million was due to increased commercial real estate, commercial non-real estate and construction loan originations, partially offset by the reductions in the Legacy loan portfolio consisting of originated indirect paper and one-to-four family loans.

Book value per share increased to $13.36 at December 31, 2019 from $13.13 at September 30, 2019. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)5 increased to $9.89 at December 31, 2019 from $9.60 at September 30, 2019, reflecting earnings and the reduction of intangible assets, partially offset by the negative impact of a decrease in the unrealized gain on the securities portfolio.

The net interest margin increased to 3.41% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 from 3.34% the prior quarter. The increase was influenced by a 7 basis point increase in accretion of purchase credit impaired loans due to payoffs.

Loan loss provisions increased to $1.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 from $575,000 the previous quarter, largely reflecting the expanding loan portfolio. The provisions for each period were primarily due to continued new originated loan growth and charge-offs without specific reserves associated with the underlying loans ($111,000 in the fourth quarter compared to $156,000 in the third quarter).

Non-interest income increased to $3.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 from $3.6 million during the prior quarter. The increase included increased gain on sale of loans, proceeds from a life insurance policy on a former borrower recorded in other income and gains on the sale of investment securities.

Total non-interest expense was $10.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $13.0 million in the prior quarter and $9.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. Total non-interest expense for the current quarter reflects $104,000 in merger related expenses versus $2.9 million in the third quarter of 2019 and $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 was favorably impacted by the FDIC application of the Small Bank Assessment Credits of approximately $150,000 which resulted in a negative expense in FDIC deposit insurance totaling $60,000.

Nonperforming assets declined to $19.7 million at December 31, 2019, or 1.29% of total assets, compared to $21.5 million at September 30, 2019, or 1.46% of total assets. All categories of non-accruing loans declined modestly, over the quarter while accruing loans past due 90 days or more remained flat and OREO increased slightly, from $1.3 million at September 30, 2019 to $1.4 million at December 31, 2019.

Estimated Bank and Company capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution under the Basel III regulatory requirements at December 31, 2019:

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review

Asset growth continued in the quarter ended December 31, 2019, fueled primarily by new loan originations. Total assets were $1.53 billion at December 31, 2019, compared to $1.48 billion at September 30, 2019 and $1.29 billion one year earlier.

In the quarter, the Company sold substantially all of its municipal securities and recognized a gain on sale of $116,000. The Company purchased corporate debt securities and agency issued mortgage-backed securities with the proceeds from the municipal sale. There was a modest reduction in the portfolio due to amortization.

Gross loans increased $52.6 million during the quarter, net of the decrease in Legacy loans of $15.0 million. Gross loans increased to $1.19 billion at December 31, 2019 compared to $1.13 billion at September 30, 2019. New commercial real estate, commercial non-real estate and construction loans represented the majority of the loan growth, while agricultural related loans slightly declined and Legacy loans continued their planned reductions. Approximately $12.7 million of the loan growth was represented by draws on lines of credit taken on December 31, 2019 with the proceeds deposited into the customer’s money market accounts at the Bank, and repaid on January 2, 2020.

The Community Banking loan portfolio, consisting of commercial, agricultural and consumer loans, grew to $971.3 million or 81.8%, of gross loans. Commercial real estate loans increased to $514.5 million at December 31, 2019, or 43.3% of total loans, from $465.0 million the prior quarter. The Bank’s agricultural real estate loans and non real estate portfolio decreased $6.1 million in the quarter to $123.1 million or 10.4% of the gross loan portfolio. The total agricultural portfolio is split by approximately 45% of secured real estate, 28% term debt and 27% of operating lines.

The Legacy loan portfolio consisting of indirect paper and one-to-four family loans decreased $15.1 million to $215.9 million at December 31, 2019, or 18.2% of total loans, from $231.0 million at September 30, 2019. The decline in Legacy loans reflect the planned runoff of originated indirect paper and one-to-four family residential real estate loans.

The allowance for loan and lease losses increased to $10.3 million, at December 31, 2019, representing 0.88% of total loans, compared to $9.2 million and 0.82% of total loans at September 30, 2019. Approximately 35.2% of the Bank’s loan portfolio represents acquired performing loans and marked to fair value as of the acquisition date. Associated with the acquired loan portfolio is $6.3 million of discount related to purchased credit impaired acquired loans. Net charge offs were $257,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to $157,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Approximately $145,000 of the charge-offs were on non-accrual loans where the resolution will be foreclosure and liquidating the collateral. The charge-off reduced the loan balance to current estimated liquidation value of the collateral. The $145,000 charge-off was equal to the prior quarter specific reserve.

Nonperforming assets decreased to $19.7 million, or 1.29% of total assets at December 31, 2019, compared to $21.5 million or 1.46% at September 30, 2019. The decrease in the most recent quarter reflects improvement in all nonaccrual loan categories. Classified assets increased $2.0 million during the current quarter to $41.9 million. Included in classified assets are agricultural real estate loans of approximately $10.5 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $7.7 million at September 30, 2019, and agricultural non-real estate loans of approximately $1.9 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $2.0 million at September 30, 2019.

As previously disclosed, due to finalizing the current year purchase accounting on the F. & M. Bancorp. of Tomah, Inc. (“F&M”) acquisition, goodwill was reduced by $0.342 million. This reduction was due to Department of Treasury issued guidance in the fourth quarter, which changed the taxable nature of certain acquired bank owned life insurance. As a result, total goodwill decreased from $31.8 million at September 30, 2019 to $31.5 million at December 31, 2019.

Deposits increased $34.0 million to $1.20 billion at December 31, 2019 from $1.16 billion at September 30, 2019. This growth helped to fund the strong loan growth. Included in this growth is $12.7 million in money market deposits due to draws on lines of credit previously discussed in the loan growth section above. Deposit growth benefited from the seasonal nature of commercial deposit customer activity. Growth was partially offset by the maturity of brokered and institutional certificates of deposit, which were replaced by lower cost FHLB advances. Brokered and institutional certificates decreased to $53.4 million at December 31, 2019 from $64.4 million at September 30, 2019.

Total stockholders’ equity increased to $150.6 million at December 31, 2019, from $148.0 million one quarter earlier, as the Company benefitted from the addition of earnings and a reduction in unearned deferred compensation offset partially by a reduction in accumulated other comprehensive income. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)5 was $9.89 at December 31, 2019, compared to $9.60 at September 30, 2019. Stockholders’ equity as a percent of total assets was 9.83% at December 31, 2019, compared to 10.03% at September 30, 2019. Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)5 as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP) was 7.47% at December 31, 2019, compared to 7.54% at September 30, 2019.

Review of Operations

Net interest income was $11.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $11.6 million for the third quarter of 2019, and $10.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The net interest margin (“NIM”) increased to 3.41% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 3.34% in the preceding quarter and 3.56% for the like quarter one year earlier. For the year ended December 31, 2019, net interest income increased to $43.5 million compared to $32.8 million one year earlier, as net interest income expanded due to multiple bank acquisitions. The net interest margin declined in fiscal 2019 to 3.37% from 3.46% one year earlier.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the Company’s net interest margin benefited from prepayments on purchased credit impaired loans of $270,000, or nine basis points compared to $50,000, or two basis points in the prior quarter. Scheduled accretion for acquired performing loans, was $233,000, $234,000, and $182,000 for the quarters ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

The yield on interest earnings assets remained at 4.67% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to the prior quarter, and increased 5 basis points from the fourth quarter one year earlier. The increase in purchased credit impaired accretion in the quarter of 7 basis points helped offset the 7 basis point reduction in loan yields. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 6 basis points to 1.50% for the fourth quarter from 1.56% one quarter earlier, and increased 20 basis points from one year earlier. The primary decrease in fourth quarter funding costs was due to lower FHLB advances and other borrowing costs.

Loan loss provisions increased to $1.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 from $575,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2019, loan loss provisions totaled $3.60 million compared to $2.15 million one year earlier. The provisions for each period were due to (1) continued new originated loan growth, (2) charge-offs without specific reserves associated with the underlying loans as noted above and (3) specific reserves increases. There was no provision on the $12.7 million lines of credit drawn in late December and repaid on January 2, 2020. Additionally, in the fourth quarter, there was provision of approximately $475,000 for specific reserves, largely on certain specific commercial loans. In the third quarter, there was approximately $150,000 increase in specific reserves primarily related to certain specific residential loans. The largest increase in specific reserves was approximately $325,000 on a newly classified, acquired loan, in the current quarter. The credit is secured by agricultural real estate and was to fund the building of poultry barns. Late in 2019, our borrower lost his contract with the end producer, due to the end producer’s bankruptcy filing. Our borrower is working to replace the end producer. We expect to have resolution on this credit in 2020, which may involve foreclosure.

Total non-interest income was $3.8 million for the fourth quarter compared to $3.6 million for the preceding quarter and $2.5 million for the fourth quarter one year ago. The relative increase in non-interest income in the fourth quarter reflects higher gains on the sale of loans and receipt of a one-time payment of approximately $196,000 on a loan charged-off prior to CCFBank’s acquisition .

For the year ended December 31, 2019, total non-interest income was $15.0 million compared to $8.0 million one year earlier. The growth year over year is due largely to acquisitions, the gain on sale of our former Michigan branch and increased retail and commercial customer activity.

Total non-interest expense decreased to $10.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $13.0 million in the prior quarter and $9.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Total non-interest expense for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $42.7 million compared to $32.4 million. The increase in fiscal 2019 generally reflects increased expenses associated with the acquisition of two banks.

The decrease in total non-interest expense for the current quarter relative to the previous quarter is primarily due to lower merger expenses. In addition, the full impact of normalizing acquisition activity lead to lower data processing expenses and lower advertising, and marketing and public relations costs.

The expense reduction was also helped by lower FDIC insurance costs, discussed previously.

Higher compensation and benefit costs, which increased $0.4 million to $5.7 million, were largely due to higher incentive costs, primarily due to the impact of our strong loan and deposit growth.

Merger related expenses incurred in the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and included in the consolidated statement of operations consisted of the following: (1) $23,000 recorded in professional services and (2) $81,000 recorded in other non-interest expense.

Merger related expenses incurred in the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and included in the consolidated statement of operations consisted of the following: (1) $200,000 recorded in professional services and (2) $2.7 million recorded in other non-interest expense.

Provisions for income taxes were $562,000, or an effective tax rate of 15.1% for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to $430,000, or an effective tax rate of 25.8% during the preceding quarter.

“During the fourth quarter, as previously disclosed, we reduced tax expense by $300,000 due to clarifications on the tax treatment for certain United Bank acquired bank owned life insurance. In addition, we realized approximately $100,000 lower tax expense related to the tax treatment finalization of certain outstanding acquisition items,” said Jim Broucek, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

These financial results are preliminary until the Form 10-K is filed in March 2020.

About the Company

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: “CZWI”) is the holding company of the Bank, a national bank based in Altoona, Wisconsin, currently serving customers primarily in Wisconsin and Minnesota through 28 branch locations. Its primary markets include the Chippewa Valley Region in Wisconsin, the Twin Cities and Mankato markets in Minnesota, and various rural communities around these areas. The Bank offers traditional community banking services to businesses, Ag operators and consumers, including one-to-four family mortgages.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release are considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified using forward-looking words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “estimates,” “intend,” “may,” “preliminary,” “planned,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “would” or the negative of those terms or other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements in this release are inherently subject to many uncertainties arising in the operations and business environment of the Company and the Bank. These uncertainties include the conditions in the financial markets and economic conditions generally; the possibility of a deterioration in the residential real estate markets; interest rate risk; lending risk; the sufficiency of loan allowances; changes in the fair value or ratings downgrades of our securities; competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions; our ability to realize the benefits of net deferred tax assets; our ability to maintain or increase our market share; acts of terrorism and political or military actions by the United States or other governments; legislative or regulatory changes or actions, or significant litigation, adversely affecting the Company or Bank; increases in FDIC insurance premiums or special assessments by the FDIC; disintermediation risk; our inability to obtain needed liquidity; risks related to the success of the acquisition of F. & M. Bancorp. of Tomah, Inc. (“F&M”) through merger (the “F&M Merger”) and integration of F&M into the Company’s operations; the risk that the combined company may be unable to retain the Company and/or F&M personnel successfully after the F&M Merger is completed; our ability to successfully execute our acquisition growth strategy; risks posed by acquisitions and other expansion opportunities, including difficulties and delays in integrating the acquired business operations or fully realizing the cost savings and other benefits; our ability to raise capital needed to fund growth or meet regulatory requirements; the possibility that our internal controls and procedures could fail or be circumvented; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; our ability to keep pace with technological change; cybersecurity risks; changes in federal or state tax laws; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines and their impact on financial performance; restrictions on our ability to pay dividends; and the potential volatility of our stock price. Stockholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and other risks that may affect the Company’s performance are discussed further in Part I, Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in the Company’s Form 10-K, for the transition period ended December 31, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 8, 2019 and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to make any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this news release or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, such as net income as adjusted, tangible book value per share and tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets, which management believes may be helpful in understanding the Company’s results of operations or financial position and comparing results over different periods.

Net income as adjusted is a non-GAAP measure that eliminates the impact of certain expenses such as acquisition and branch closure costs and related data processing termination fees, legal costs, severance pay, accelerated depreciation expense and lease termination fees, the gain on sale of branch deposits and fixed assets and the net impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, which management believes enhances investors’ ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. Merger related charges represent expenses to either satisfy contractual obligations of acquired entities without any useful benefit to the Company or to convert and consolidate customer records onto the Company platforms. These costs are unique to each transaction based on the contracts in existence at the merger date. Tangible book value per share and tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets are non-GAAP measures that eliminate the impact of preferred stock equity, goodwill and intangible assets on our financial position. Management believes these measures are useful in assessing the strength of our financial position.

Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in this press release. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other banks and financial institutions.

Steve Bianchi, CEO

CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

December 31,

2019

(unaudited) September 30,

2019

(unaudited) December 31,

2018

(audited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 55,840 $ 52,276 $ 45,778 Other interest bearing deposits 4,744 5,245 7,460 Securities available for sale “AFS” 180,119 182,956 146,725 Securities held to maturity “HTM” 2,851 3,665 4,850 Equity securities with readily determinable fair value 246 241 — Non-marketable equity securities, at cost 15,005 12,622 11,261 Loans receivable 1,177,380 1,124,378 992,556 Allowance for loan losses (10,320 ) (9,177 ) (7,604 ) Loans receivable, net 1,167,060 1,115,201 984,952 Loans held for sale 5,893 3,262 1,927 Mortgage servicing rights 4,282 4,245 4,486 Office properties and equipment, net 21,106 20,938 13,513 Accrued interest receivable 4,738 4,993 4,307 Intangible assets 7,587 7,999 7,501 Goodwill 31,498 31,841 31,474 Foreclosed and repossessed assets, net 1,460 1,373 2,570 Bank owned life insurance 23,063 22,895 17,792 Other assets 5,757 5,612 3,328 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,531,249 $ 1,475,364 $ 1,287,924 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities: Deposits $ 1,195,702 $ 1,161,750 $ 1,007,512 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 130,971 113,466 109,813 Other borrowings 43,560 44,545 24,647 Other liabilities 10,463 7,574 7,765 Total liabilities 1,380,696 1,327,335 1,149,737 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock— $0.01 par value, authorized 30,000,000; 11,266,954; 11,270,710 and 10,953,512 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 113 113 109 Additional paid-in capital 128,856 128,926 125,512 Retained earnings 22,517 19,348 15,264 Unearned deferred compensation (462 ) (630 ) (857 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (471 ) 272 (1,841 ) Total stockholders’ equity 150,553 148,029 138,187 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,531,249 $ 1,475,364 $ 1,287,924

Note: Certain items previously reported were reclassified for consistency with the current presentation.









CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2019

(unaudited) September 30,

2019

(unaudited) December 31,

2018

(audited) December 31,

2019

(unaudited) December 31,

2018

(unaudited) Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 14,611 $ 14,646 $ 11,839 $ 54,647 $ 38,657 Interest on investments 1,535 1,577 1,208 5,776 3,874 Total interest and dividend income 16,146 16,223 13,047 60,423 42,531 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 3,284 3,371 2,131 12,174 6,472 Interest on FHLB borrowed funds 508 639 482 2,721 1,531 Interest on other borrowed funds 579 620 394 2,015 1,712 Total interest expense 4,371 4,630 3,007 16,910 9,715 Net interest income before provision for loan losses 11,775 11,593 10,040 43,513 32,816 Provision for loan losses 1,400 575 950 3,525 2,150 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 10,375 11,018 9,090 39,988 30,666 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 612 625 619 2,368 1,951 Interchange income 468 476 336 1,735 1,314 Loan servicing income 772 714 510 2,674 1,561 Gain on sale of loans 902 679 388 2,462 1,037 Loan fees and service charges 285 471 273 1,145 640 Insurance commission income 161 197 162 734 716 Gains (losses) on investment securities 120 96 — 271 (17 ) Gain on sale of branch — — — 2,295 — Other 464 363 238 1,291 755 Total non-interest income 3,784 3,621 2,526 14,975 7,957 Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 5,720 5,295 4,946 20,325 16,370 Occupancy 972 905 808 3,697 3,078 Office 539 599 464 2,188 1,775 Data processing 985 1,092 993 3,938 3,217 Amortization of intangible assets 412 412 325 1,497 808 Amortization of mortgage servicing rights 286 325 175 1,108 420 Advertising, marketing and public relations 240 315 226 1,214 822 FDIC premium assessment (60 ) 78 144 258 474 Professional services 496 561 1,118 2,457 2,753 Losses (gains) on repossessed assets, net 18 (16 ) (30 ) (125 ) 491 Other 820 3,409 625 6,129 2,207 Total non-interest expense 10,428 12,975 9,794 42,686 32,415 Income before provision for income taxes 3,731 1,664 1,822 12,277 6,208 Provision for income taxes 562 430 561 2,814 2,004 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 3,169 $ 1,234 $ 1,261 $ 9,463 $ 4,204 Per share information: Basic earnings $ 0.28 $ 0.11 $ 0.12 $ 0.85 $ 0.58 Diluted earnings $ 0.28 $ 0.11 $ 0.12 $ 0.85 $ 0.49 Cash dividends paid $ — $ — $ — $ 0.20 $ 0.20 Book value per share at end of period $ 13.36 $ 13.13 $ 12.62 $ 13.36 $ 12.62 Tangible book value per share at end of period (non-GAAP) $ 9.89 $ 9.60 $ 9.06 $ 9.89 $ 9.06

Note: Certain items previously reported were reclassified for consistency with the current presentation.









Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 GAAP earnings before income taxes $ 3,731 $ 1,664 $ 1,822 $ 12,277 $ 6,208 Merger related costs (1) 104 2,911 1,057 3,880 1,426 Branch closure costs (2) — — 12 15 31 Audit and Financial Reporting (3) — — 135 358 135 Gain on sale of branch — — — (2,295 ) — Net income as adjusted before income taxes (4) 3,835 4,575 3,026 14,235 7,800 Provision for income tax on net income as adjusted (5) 579 1,180 832 3,260 2,519 Tax impact of certain acquired BOLI policies (6) 300 — — 300 — Total Provision for income tax 879 1,180 832 3,560 2,519 Net income as adjusted after income taxes (non-GAAP) (4) $ 2,956 $ 3,395 $ 2,194 $ 10,675 $ 5,281 GAAP diluted earnings per share, net of tax $ 0.28 $ 0.11 $ 0.12 $ 0.85 $ 0.49 Merger related costs, net of tax 0.01 0.19 0.07 0.27 0.11 Branch closure costs, net of tax — — — — — Audit and Financial Reporting — — 0.01 0.02 0.01 Gain on sale of branch — — — (0.15 ) — Tax impact of certain acquired BOLI policies (6) (0.03 ) — — (0.03 ) — Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted, net of tax (non-GAAP) $ 0.26 $ 0.30 $ 0.20 $ 0.96 $ 0.61 Average diluted shares outstanding 11,275,961 11,198,667 10,967,386 11,121,435 8,601,909

(1) Costs incurred are included as professional fees and other non-interest expense in the consolidated statement of operations and include costs of $0, $61,000 and $461,000 for the quarters ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively, and $341,000 and $811,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, which are nondeductible expenses for federal income tax purposes.

(2) Branch closure costs include severance pay recorded in compensation and benefits, accelerated depreciation expense and lease termination fees included in occupancy and other costs included in other non-interest expense in the consolidated statement of operations.

(3) Audit and financial reporting costs include additional audit and professional fees related to the change in our year end from September 30 to December 31.

(4) Net income as adjusted is a non-GAAP measure that management believes enhances the market’s ability to assess the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities.

(5) Provision for income tax on net income as adjusted is calculated at our effective tax rate for each respective period presented.

(6) Tax impact of certain BOLI policies acquired from United Bank equal to $300,000.





Nonperforming Assets:

(in thousands, except ratios) December 31,

2019

and Three

Months Ended September 30,

2019

and Three

Months Ended December 31,

2018

and Three

Months Ended Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans Commercial real estate $ 5,655 $ 6,324 $ 808 Agricultural real estate 5,726 6,191 2,019 Commercial non-real estate 1,850 2,072 1,314 Agricultural non-real estate 1,702 1,989 762 One to four family 2,063 2,255 2,331 Consumer non-real estate 168 191 120 Total nonaccrual loans $ 17,164 $ 19,022 $ 7,354 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 1,104 1,099 736 Total nonperforming loans (“NPLs”) 18,268 20,121 8,090 Other real estate owned (“OREO”) 1,429 1,348 2,522 Other collateral owned 31 25 48 Total nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) $ 19,728 $ 21,494 $ 10,660 Troubled Debt Restructurings (“TDRs”) $ 12,594 $ 11,795 $ 8,722 Nonaccrual TDRs $ 5,306 $ 4,601 $ 2,667 Average outstanding loan balance $ 1,136,330 $ 1,143,252 $ 921,951 Loans, end of period $ 1,177,380 $ 1,124,378 $ 992,556 Total assets, end of period $ 1,531,249 $ 1,475,364 $ 1,287,924 Allowance for loan losses (“ALL”), at beginning of period $ 9,177 $ 8,759 $ 6,748 Loans charged off: Commercial/Agricultural real estate (156 ) — — Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate — — — Residential real estate (16 ) (133 ) (43 ) Consumer non-real estate (119 ) (46 ) (79 ) Total loans charged off (291 ) (179 ) (122 ) Recoveries of loans previously charged off: Commercial/Agricultural real estate — — — Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate — — — Residential real estate 3 1 4 Consumer non-real estate 31 21 24 Total recoveries of loans previously charged off: 34 22 28 Net loans charged off (“NCOs”) (257 ) (157 ) (94 ) Additions to ALL via provision for loan losses charged to operations 1,400 575 950 ALL, at end of period $ 10,320 $ 9,177 $ 7,604 Ratios: ALL to NCOs (annualized) 1,003.89 % 1,461.31 % 2,022.34 % NCOs (annualized) to average loans 0.09 % 0.05 % 0.04 % ALL to total loans 0.88 % 0.82 % 0.77 % NPLs to total loans 1.55 % 1.79 % 0.82 % NPAs to total assets 1.29 % 1.46 % 0.83 %

Nonaccrual Loans Rollforward:

(in thousands)

Quarter Ended December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Balance, beginning of period $ 19,022 $ 13,612 $ 7,210 Additions 779 1,493 906 Acquired nonaccrual loans — 5,898 941 Charge offs (198 ) (134 ) (40 ) Transfers to OREO (425 ) (209 ) (201 ) Return to accrual status (14 ) (53 ) — Payments received (1,957 ) (1,539 ) (1,429 ) Other, net (43 ) (46 ) (33 ) Balance, end of period $ 17,164 $ 19,022 $ 7,354





Other Real Estate Owned Rollforward:

(in thousands)

Quarter Ended December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Balance, beginning of period $ 1,348 $ 1,354 $ 2,749 Loans transferred in 495 209 201 Branch properties sales — — — Sales (378 ) (220 ) (210 ) Write-downs (64 ) — — Other, net 28 5 (218 ) Balance, end of period $ 1,429 $ 1,348 $ 2,522





Troubled Debt Restructurings in Accrual Status

(in thousands, except number of modifications)

December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Number of

Modifications Recorded

Investment Number of

Modifications Recorded

Investment Number of

Modifications Recorded

Investment Troubled debt restructurings: Accrual Status Commercial/Agricultural real estate 19 $ 3,622 18 $ 3,574 15 $ 2,209 Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate 2 366 4 452 2 428 Residential real estate 40 3,233 39 3,094 34 3,319 Consumer non-real estate 7 67 8 74 13 99 Total loans 68 $ 7,288 69 $ 7,194 64 $ 6,055





Loan Composition - Detail

(in thousands)

To help better understand the Bank’s loan trends, we have added the table below. The loan categories and amounts shown are the same as on the following page and are presented in a different format. The Community Banking loan portfolios reflect the Bank’s strategy to grow its commercial banking business and consumer lending. The Legacy loan portfolios reflect the Bank’s strategy to sell substantially all newly originated one to four family loans in the secondary market and the discontinuation of originated and purchased indirect paper loans, effective in the first quarter of fiscal 2017.

December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Community Banking Loan Portfolios: Commercial/Agricultural real estate: Commercial real estate $ 514,459 $ 465,046 $ 357,959 Agricultural real estate 85,363 89,441 86,015 Multi-family real estate 87,008 87,758 69,400 Construction and land development 86,410 65,550 22,691 Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate: Commercial non-real estate 133,734 127,232 112,427 Agricultural non-real estate 37,780 39,827 36,327 Residential real estate: Purchased HELOC loans 8,407 10,120 12,883 Consumer non-real estate: Other consumer 18,186 18,770 20,214 Total Community Banking Loan Portfolios 971,347 903,744 717,916 Legacy Loan Portfolios: Residential real estate: One to four family 176,332 188,070 209,926 Consumer non-real estate: Originated indirect paper 39,585 42,894 56,585 Purchased indirect paper — — 15,006 Total Legacy Loan Portfolios 215,917 230,964 281,517 Gross loans $ 1,187,264 $ 1,134,708 $ 999,433





Loan Composition December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Originated Loans: Commercial/Agricultural real estate: Commercial real estate $ 302,546 $ 244,809 $ 200,875 Agricultural real estate 34,026 34,527 29,589 Multi-family real estate 71,877 69,556 61,574 Construction and land development 71,467 52,319 15,812 Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate: Commercial non-real estate 89,730 80,941 73,518 Agricultural non-real estate 20,717 22,057 17,341 Residential real estate: One to four family 108,619 114,507 121,053 Purchased HELOC loans 8,407 10,120 12,883 Consumer non-real estate: Originated indirect paper 39,585 42,894 56,585 Purchased indirect paper — — 15,006 Other Consumer 15,546 15,718 15,553 Total originated loans $ 762,520 $ 687,448 $ 619,789 Acquired Loans: Commercial/Agricultural real estate: Commercial real estate $ 211,913 $ 220,237 $ 157,084 Agricultural real estate 51,337 54,914 56,426 Multi-family real estate 15,131 18,202 7,826 Construction and land development 14,943 13,231 6,879 Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate: Commercial non-real estate 44,004 46,291 38,909 Agricultural non-real estate 17,063 17,770 18,986 Residential real estate: One to four family 67,713 73,563 88,873 Consumer non-real estate: Other Consumer 2,640 3,052 4,661 Total acquired loans $ 424,744 $ 447,260 $ 379,644 Total Loans: Commercial/Agricultural real estate: Commercial real estate 514,459 $ 465,046 357,959 Agricultural real estate 85,363 89,441 86,015 Multi-family real estate 87,008 87,758 69,400 Construction and land development 86,410 65,550 22,691 Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate: Commercial non-real estate 133,734 127,232 112,427 Agricultural non-real estate 37,780 39,827 36,327 Residential real estate: One to four family 176,332 188,070 209,926 Purchased HELOC loans 8,407 10,120 12,883 Consumer non-real estate: Originated indirect paper 39,585 42,894 56,585 Purchased indirect paper — — 15,006 Other Consumer 18,186 18,770 20,214 Gross loans $ 1,187,264 $ 1,134,708 $ 999,433 Unearned net deferred fees and costs and loans in process (393 ) (158 ) 409 Unamortized discount on acquired loans (9,491 ) (10,172 ) (7,286 ) Total loans receivable $ 1,177,380 $ 1,124,378 $ 992,556





Deposit Composition:

(in thousands)

December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 168,157 $ 174,202 $ 155,405 Interest bearing demand deposits 223,102 209,644 169,310 Savings accounts 156,599 165,419 192,310 Money market accounts 246,430 193,654 126,021 Certificate accounts 401,414 418,831 364,466 Total deposits $ 1,195,702 $ 1,161,750 $ 1,007,512





Average balances, Interest Yields and Rates:

(in thousands, except yields and rates)

Three months ended

December 31, 2019 Three months ended

September 30, 2019 Three months ended

December 31, 2018 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate (1) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate (1) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate (1) Average interest earning assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 31,327 $ 122 1.55 % $ 32,376 $ 203 2.49 % $ 40,733 $ 195 1.90 % Loans receivable 1,136,330 14,611 5.10 % 1,143,252 14,646 5.08 % 921,951 11,839 5.09 % Interest bearing deposits 4,904 30 2.43 % 5,577 34 2.42 % 7,268 40 2.18 % Investment securities (1) 185,920 1,222 2.62 % 185,921 1,174 2.56 % 145,114 861 2.47 % Non-marketable equity securities, at cost 14,209 161 4.50 % 13,072 166 5.04 % 7,974 112 5.57 % Total interest earning assets (1) $ 1,372,690 $ 16,146 4.67 % $ 1,380,198 $ 16,223 4.67 % $ 1,123,040 $ 13,047 4.62 % Average interest bearing liabilities: Savings accounts $ 152,841 $ 172 0.45 % $ 158,967 $ 155 0.39 % $ 165,434 $ 145 0.35 % Demand deposits 216,021 389 0.71 % 219,955 550 0.99 % 162,866 166 0.40 % Money market accounts 210,398 565 1.07 % 200,647 593 1.17 % 140,321 367 1.04 % CD’s 367,278 1,951 2.11 % 381,331 1,870 1.95 % 309,428 1,329 1.70 % IRA’s 43,809 207 1.87 % 44,184 203 1.82 % 37,789 124 1.30 % Total deposits $ 990,347 $ 3,284 1.32 % $ 1,005,084 $ 3,371 1.33 % $ 815,838 $ 2,131 1.04 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 165,660 1,087 2.60 % 169,908 1,259 2.94 % 99,595 876 3.49 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 1,156,007 $ 4,371 1.50 % $ 1,174,992 $ 4,630 1.56 % $ 915,433 $ 3,007 1.30 % Net interest income $ 11,775 $ 11,593 $ 10,040 Interest rate spread 3.17 % 3.11 % 3.32 % Net interest margin (1) 3.41 % 3.34 % 3.56 % Average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 1.19 1.17 1.23

(1) Fully taxable equivalent (FTE). The average yield on tax exempt securities is computed on a tax equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21% for the quarters ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018. The FTE adjustment to net interest income included in the rate calculations totaled $8,000, $27,000 and $43,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.





Twelve months ended December 31, 2019 Twelve months ended December 31, 2018 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate (1) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate (1) Average interest earning assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,948 $ 672 2.24 % $ 28,044 $ 435 1.55 % Loans receivable 1,074,952 54,647 5.08 % 782,846 38,658 4.94 % Interest bearing deposits 5,841 137 2.35 % 7,735 157 2.03 % Investment securities (1) 171,747 4,332 2.60 % 127,191 2,856 2.40 % Non-marketable equity securities, at cost 12,442 635 5.10 % 7,930 425 5.36 % Total interest earning assets (1) $ 1,294,930 $ 60,423 4.68 % $ 953,746 $ 42,531 4.48 % Average interest bearing liabilities: Savings accounts $ 155,848 $ 651 0.42 % $ 112,056 $ 285 0.25 % Demand deposits 204,296 1,677 0.82 % 153,234 551 0.36 % Money market accounts 182,103 1,988 1.09 % 122,791 937 0.76 % CD’s 352,924 7,114 2.02 % 280,871 4,297 1.53 % IRA’s 42,134 744 1.77 % 34,349 402 1.17 % Total deposits $ 937,305 $ 12,174 1.30 % $ 703,301 $ 6,472 0.92 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 156,885 4,736 3.02 % 107,120 3,243 3.03 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 1,094,190 $ 16,910 1.55 % $ 810,421 $ 9,715 1.20 % Net interest income $ 43,513 $ 32,816 Interest rate spread 3.13 % 3.28 % Net interest margin (1) 3.37 % 3.46 % Average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 1.18 1.18

(1) Fully taxable equivalent (FTE). The average yield on tax exempt securities is computed on a tax equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 24.5% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The FTE adjustment to net interest income included in the rate calculations totaled $120,000 and $201,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.





CITIZENS COMMUNITY FEDERAL N.A.

Selected Capital Composition Highlights

Estimated

December 31,

2019

(unaudited) September 30,

2019

(unaudited) December 31,

2018

(audited) To Be Well Capitalized Under

Prompt Corrective Action

Provisions Tier 1 leverage ratio (to adjusted total assets) 10.4% 10.2% 9.7% 5.0% Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets) 12.1% 12.7% 11.9% 8.0% Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets) 12.1% 12.7% 11.9% 6.5% Total capital (to risk weighted assets) 13.0% 13.5% 12.7% 10.0%





Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets as Adjusted (non-GAAP):

(in thousands, except ratios)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 GAAP earnings after income taxes $ 3,169 $ 1,234 $ 1,261 $ 9,463 $ 4,204 Net income as adjusted after income taxes (non-GAAP) (1) $ 2,956 $ 3,395 $ 2,194 $ 10,675 $ 5,281 Average assets 1,492,834 1,454,455 1,066,422 1,398,482 916,540 Return on average assets (annualized) 0.84 % 0.34 % 0.47 % 0.68 % 0.46 % Return on average assets as adjusted (non-GAAP) (annualized) 0.79 % 0.93 % 0.82 % 0.76 % 0.58 %

(1) See Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)





Reconciliation of Return on Average Equity as Adjusted (non-GAAP):

(in thousands, except ratios)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 GAAP earnings after income taxes $ 3,169 $ 1,234 $ 1,261 $ 9,463 $ 4,204 Net income as adjusted after income taxes (non-GAAP) (1) $ 2,956 $ 3,395 $ 2,194 $ 10,675 $ 5,281 Average equity 149,437 146,116 136,514 143,523 107,287 Return on average equity (annualized) 8.41 % 3.35 % 3.66 % 6.59 % 3.92 % Return on average equity as adjusted (non-GAAP) (annualized) 7.85 % 9.22 % 6.38 % 7.44 % 4.92 %

(1) See Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)





Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio as Adjusted (non-GAAP):

(in thousands, except ratios)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 10,428 $ 12,975 $ 9,794 $ 42,686 $ 32,415 Merger related Costs (1) (104 ) (2,911 ) (1,057 ) (3,880 ) (1,426 ) Branch Closure Costs (1) — — (12 ) (15 ) (31 ) Audit and financial reporting (1) — — (135 ) (358 ) (135 ) Non-interest expense as adjusted (non-GAAP) 10,324 10,064 8,590 38,433 30,823 Non-interest income 3,784 3,621 2,526 14,975 7,957 Net interest margin 11,775 11,593 10,040 43,513 32,816 Efficiency ratio denominator (GAAP) 15,559 15,214 12,566 58,488 40,773 Gain on sale of branch (1) — — — (2,295 ) — Efficiency ratio denominator (non-GAAP) 15,559 15,214 12,566 56,193 40,773 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 67 % 85 % 78 % 73 % 80 % Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 66 % 66 % 68 % 68 % 76 %

(1) See Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)







Reconciliation of tangible book value per share (non-GAAP):

(in thousands, except per share data)

Tangible book value per share at end of period December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Total stockholders’ equity $ 150,553 $ 148,029 $ 138,187 Less: Goodwill (31,498 ) (31,841 ) (31,474 ) Less: Intangible assets (7,587 ) (7,999 ) (7,501 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 111,468 $ 108,189 $ 99,212 Ending common shares outstanding 11,266,954 11,270,710 10,953,512 Book value per share $ 13.36 $ 13.13 $ 12.62 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 9.89 $ 9.60 $ 9.06





Reconciliation of tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP):

(in thousands, except ratios)

Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets at end of period December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Total stockholders’ equity $ 150,553 $ 148,029 $ 138,187 Less: Goodwill (31,498 ) (31,841 ) (31,474 ) Less: Intangible assets (7,587 ) (7,999 ) (7,501 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 111,468 $ 108,189 $ 99,212 Total Assets $ 1,531,249 $ 1,475,364 $ 1,287,924 Less: Goodwill (31,498 ) (31,841 ) (31,474 ) Less: Intangible assets (7,587 ) (7,999 ) (7,501 ) Tangible Assets (non-GAAP) $ 1,492,164 $ 1,435,524 $ 1,248,949 Total stockholders’ equity to total assets ratio 9.83 % 10.03 % 10.73 % Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP) 7.47 % 7.54 % 7.94 %

