RIDGEFIELD, Conn., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF), a premier distributor of specialty food products in North America, today announced that it has acquired substantially all of the assets of Sid Wainer & Son, based in New Bedford, Massachusetts. For over 100 years, Sid Wainer & Son has been curating and distributing [some of] the world’s finest specialty products and produce in the Northeast.



“I would like to welcome the Wainer Family and the entire Sid Wainer & Son organization into our growing family of companies,” said Christopher Pappas, Chairman and CEO of The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. “This acquisition offers The Chefs’ Warehouse the opportunity to build New England’s premier specialty food company. We look forward to leveraging Sid Wainer & Son’s incredible product lines and produce expertise to offer the market exceptional assortment. For 35 years, we have prided ourselves in supplying the world’s greatest ingredients to North America’s best chefs; this acquisition deepens this commitment.”

Since inception in 1985, The Chefs’ Warehouse has been purveying high-quality, luxury, artisan, local and specialty products for the Northeast. Founded in New York, the Northeast is the Company’s largest market in North America.

“My grandfather started the company in New Bedford, MA in 1914. From its inception, the Wainer Family has sourced produce from the world’s finest farms,” said Henry Wainer, CEO & President of Sid Wainer & Son. “As the company developed, my family and I traveled nationally and internationally meeting and building relationships with growers, specialty foods and cheese producers, broadening our diversification and sourcing the highest quality produce and specialty foods for chefs across America. We are excited to be able to broaden our distribution network and offer four generations of produce knowledge to The Chefs’ Warehouse team. The combination of The Chefs’ Warehouse distribution network and quality in conjunction with Sid Wainer & Son’s unique specialty ingredients and expertise in the produce industry will provide an unprecedented service for chefs. We are very excited to grow our futures together.”

The acquisition of Sid Wainer & Son is expected to generate approximately $180 million in annual net sales.

About The Chefs' Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. ( http://www.chefswarehouse.com ) is a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States and Canada focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate some of the nation's leading menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores. The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. carries and distributes more than 55,000 products to more than 34,000 customer locations throughout the United States and Canada.

