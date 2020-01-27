CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) (TSX: AEZS) (“Aeterna” or the “Company”), a specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in commercializing novel pharmaceutical therapies, today announced that it has received notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (“Bid Price Rule”).



On January 23, 2020, Aeterna received a letter from Nasdaq stating that because the Company’s shares had a closing bid price at $1.00 per share or greater for a minimum of ten (10) consecutive business days, Aeterna’s stock has regained compliance with the Bid Price Rule. Nasdaq considers the matter closed.

About Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in commercializing novel pharmaceutical therapies, principally through out-licensing arrangements. Aeterna Zentaris is the licensor and party to a license and assignment agreement with Novo Nordisk A/S to carry out joint development, manufacturing, registration, regulatory, and supply chain for the commercialization of Macrilen™ (macimorelin), which is to be used in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency in the United States and Canada. The clinical development of Macrilen™ (macimorelin) for pediatric use is ongoing. In addition, we are actively pursuing business development opportunities for macimorelin in the rest of the world and to monetize the value of our non-strategic assets. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.zentaris.com .

