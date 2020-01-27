Dublin, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Organic Food Products Market (2019-2024) Share, Scope, Revenue, Trends, Drivers, Challenges, Segmentation based on Product Types (Fruits, Vegetables and grains, Dairy, Beverages, Ready-to-eat, Meat and eggs, Others) Distribution channel and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global organic food products market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period (2019-2024) and will reach a value of USD 303 billion by 2024.

In recent years, organic food products have been contributing significantly to the global food industry. This is mainly due to improved awareness regarding the detrimental effects of consuming the chemicals that are used to produce and store food products. Consumers have also become more health-conscious and show interest in the nutrition contents of the food products they consume. Organic food products are fresh, free from chemicals, and have more nutritional benefits compared to conventional food.



Segmentation Based on Type



The fruits, vegetables, and grains segment will hold the largest market share during the analysis period and is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR of 17%. The products in this category form the basis for many secondary food items and are a major chunk of people's staples.



These factors enable this segment to hold pole position in terms of market share. The growth can be attributed to the rapid increase in agricultural land, globally. Livestock products like meat, eggs, and dairy are the second-largest source of pesticide intake. On the contrary, the organic versions of these products have various nutritional benefits, making them the preferred versions for people who can afford them.



Distribution Channel Segment Insights



Individual customers are the bulk of the customer base, with the rest accounted for by restaurants. Supermarkets are the most preferred distribution channel for organic food products, mainly due to their ability to allocate higher advertising budgets, extensive product stocks, and investments in advanced storage facilities.



Since it is a niche market, all-organic speciality stores play a vital role in the development of the market. Their focus on all-organic product lines and the ability to give recommendations and enhanced insights are some of the qualities that customers appreciate. Also, they exclusively sell organic food products, which helps them attract new customers.



E-commerce has witnessed exponential growth in recent years since millennials find this channel to be the most convenient mode of purchase. This has led to the emergence of numerous grocery e-commerce websites and mobile applications. These players will help in the expansion of the organic food products market since customers who live in remote areas and away from stores can access these products.



Regional Insights



The organic food products market in the Latin America and Asia-Pacific region are expected to exhibit higher growth rates in comparison to the other regions, owing to the abundant availability of organic farmlands, and high production volumes. Moreover, customers' changing tastes, primarily because of a higher number of millennials, is expected to influence purchase preferences in favour of organic food products.



Companies Covered

Hain Celestial Group

General Mills

Danone

Coca-Cola

PepsiCo

Nestle

Campbell Soup Company

Tyson Foods

Cargill

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

1.1. Market scope and segmentation

1.2. Key questions answered in this study

1.3. Executive summary



2 Introduction

2.1. Market definition

2.2. Market overview

2.2.1 Global market revenue (USD Bn)

2.2.2 Global forecasted market revenue (USD Bn)

2.3. Market drivers

2.4. Market trends

2.5. Market challenges

2.6. Value chain analysis



3 Global Organic Food Products Market - Based on Type

3.1. Fruits, vegetables and grains - forecasted (2019-2024) market size (USD Bn), and key observations

3.2. Dairy - forecasted (2019-2024) market size (USD Bn), and key observations

3.3. Beverages - forecasted (2019-2024) market size (USD Bn), and key observations

3.4. Ready-to-eat - forecasted (2019-2024) market size (USD Bn), and key observations

3.5. Meat and egg - forecasted (2019-2024) market size (USD Bn), and key observations

3.6. Others' - forecasted (2019-2024) market size (USD Bn), and key observations



4 Global Organic Food Products Market - Based on Distribution Channel

4.1. Supermarket - forecasted (2019-2024) market size (USD Bn), and key observations

4.2. Specialty store - forecasted (2019-2024) market size (USD Bn), and key observations

4.3. E-commerce - forecasted (2019-2024) market size (USD Bn), and key observations

4.4. Others' - forecasted (2019-2024) market size (USD Bn), and key observations



5 North America Organic Food Products Market

5.1. Market overview

5.2. Market observations

5.3. Based on type - forecasted (2019-2024) market size (USD Bn), and key observations

5.4. Based on distribution channel - forecasted (2019-2024) market size (USD Bn), and key observations



6 Europe Organic Food Products Market

6.1. Market overview

6.2. Market observations

6.3. Based on type - forecasted (2019-2024) market size (USD Bn), and key observations

6.4. Based on distribution channel - forecasted (2019-2024) market size (USD Bn), and key observations



7 Asia-Pacific Organic Food Products Market

7.1. Market overview

7.2. Market observations

7.3. Based on type - forecasted (2019-2024) market size (USD Bn), and key observations

7.4. Based on distribution channel - forecasted (2019-2024) market size (USD Bn), and key observations



8 Latin America Organic Food Products Market

8.1. Market overview

8.2. Market observations

8.3. Based on type - forecasted (2019-2024) market size (USD Bn), and key observations

8.4. Based on distribution channel - forecasted (2019-2024) market size (USD Bn), and key observations



9 The Middle East and Africa Organic Food Products Market

9.1. Market overview

9.2. Market observations

9.3. Based on type - forecasted (2019-2024) market size (USD Bn), and key observations

9.4. Based on distribution channel - forecasted (2019-2024) market size (USD Bn), and key observations



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Company snapshot

10.2 Products

10.3 Strategic initiatives

10.4 Countries present

10.5 Key people and numbers



11 Conclusion

11.1. PESTEL analysis

11.2. Future outlook



