IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Cannabis Corp. (the “Company”) (OTC PINKSHEETS: SCNA) is pleased to provide further details of its new Budding Botanicals’ line of CBD and hemp products for retail sales.



Budding Botanicals offers CBD Tinctures ranging in size from 100 mg to 1,500 mg, CBD Salves (in 2 versions made with or without THC), CBD 25 mg Capsules, CBD hard candies, and also CBD Pet Treats for our four-legged companions. While our products are not USDA certified Organic, we strive to make healthier products with organic ingredients. Please visit Budding Botanicals’ online store at https://www.buddingbotanicalsca.com/store/.

With the acquisition of Budding Botanicals’ CBD and Hemp retail sales operations, the Company has taken steps to enter into a cannabis sector that shows little signs of slowing down. According to one observer: “The industry has exploded in just the past year, but this is only the beginning. Wall Street’s top cannabis analyst, Cowen Vivien Azer, predicts that the cannabis industry in the US alone will grow to $80 billion by 2030, assuming national availability in the coming years.” (https://flowhub.com/cannabis-industry-statistics)

“As a result, the Company is positioning itself to capture a share of that growing CBD market space,” says Mark Cheung, the Company’s interim CEO.

About Smart Cannabis Corp.

The company previously focused its cannabis sector operations in the construction and sales of cannabis-related greenhouses, but has now diversified into the retail sales of cannabis and hemp products by acquiring Budding Botanicals (see https://www.buddingbotanicalsca.com/).

Safe Harbor:

Statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the failure to complete successfully the development of new or enhanced products, the Company's future capital needs, the lack of market demand for any new or enhanced products the Company may develop, any actions by the Company's affiliates that may be adverse to the Company, the success of competitive products, other economic factors affecting the Company and its markets, seasonal changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any statements in this press release.

Contact:

Smart Cannabis Corp.

Email: office@smartcannabis.net



