Ljubljana, Slovenia, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAFARMA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. “OTC:(RAFA)” Following on the recently-announced partnership between Rafarma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Thailand’s MTP Material Co. Ltd., Rafarma is pleased to announce the commencement of its Specialized Detox Centers project in Thailand. The company and its partners are currently in search of a suitable location for a pilot spa in Phuket, Thailand.



Through active cooperation with Khon Kaen University and Dr. Monchai Duangjinda‘s team of researchers, the company intends to develop cannabis-based spa protocols to treat patients in a variety of areas including wound healing, pain management after illness or surgery, rehabilitation, expectoration, stress management, depression management and sleep disorders management.

On February 20, 2019 Thailand’s king signed a royal decree legalizing marijuana for medical uses, allowing doctors, patients, schools, farmers, entrepreneurs and exporters to cultivate, possess and dispense cannabis. King Maha Vajiralongkorn signed the medical measure two months after the military government’s parliament unanimously approved it, a legislative sequence required by the constitution.

Based on the new version of the law, the Thailand Ministry of Health has undertaken several acts that allow for storage of cannabis for medical purposes (including rehabilitation treatment) and for research. Thailand is one of the first countries in Asia pursuing legal reforms to allow cannabis usage for multiple purposes.

The company will employ scientists that practice traditional Thai medicine (the Thai spa industry), as well as traditional medical doctors in order to develop the best spa procedures using the healing qualities of cannabis.

The company also intends to introduce the concept of ‘detox restaurants’ that will address the same health issues as the specialized detox spas.

