Dublin, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Smart Elevator Market, By Component (Control Systems and Communication Systems), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional, Others), By Service, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Chinese Smart Elevator Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 20% until 2024.



The major factors that are driving the market are growing need for integrated security, energy efficient, wireless technology and safety systems coupled with decreasing operational cost.



Moreover, in 2018, services segment dominated the country's smart elevator market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the next five years. Based on region, East China provinces region is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period due to government initiatives to further push smart, zero energy and faster elevators.



Some of the leading players in the Chinese Smart Elevator Market are Shanghai Mechanical & Electrical Industry, Canny Elevator, SJEC Corporation, Hitachi Elevator (China), Kone Corporation, Fujitec, thyssenkrupp, Schindler, Otis Elevator, Hyundai Elevator, etc.



Years Considered



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024



Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer



5. China Smart Elevator Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Component (Control Systems (Security Control System; Elevator Control System; Access Control system); Communication Systems)

5.2.2. By Application (Residential; Commercial; Industrial; Institutional; Others)

5.2.3. By Service (New Installation; Modernization; Maintenance)

5.2.4. By Region

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. China Control Systems Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Application (Residential; Commercial; Industrial; Institutional; Others)



7. China Communication Systems Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Application (Residential; Commercial; Industrial; Institutional; Others)



8. Market Dynamics

8.1. Drivers

8.2. Challenges



9. Market Trends & Developments



10. SWOT Analysis



11. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



12. China Economic Profile



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Company Profiles (List of Partial Leading Companies)

13.2.1. Shanghai Hyundai Elevator Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

13.2.2. Hitachi China, Ltd.

13.2.3. Schindler Group

13.2.4. OTIS Elevator Company

13.2.5. Toshiba Elevator (China) Co. Ltd.

13.2.6. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

13.2.7. Fujitec Co. Ltd.

13.2.8. ThyssenKrupp (China) Ltd.

13.2.9. Kone Corp.

13.2.10. Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd.

(Note: The companies list can be customized based on the client requirements)



14. Strategic Recommendations



