Pune, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Coronary Guidewires Market size is projected to reach USD 594.8 million by 2026. The increasing number of cardiovascular surgical procedures will create several opportunities for market growth. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Coronary Guidewires Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material (Nitinol, Stainless Steel, and Others) By Coating (Coated and Non-Coated) By End User (Hospitals, Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 383.3 million in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.



For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/coronary-guidewires-market-101974





Coronary guidewires are used to access areas of the human body that cannot be reached through incision. As these parts are sensitive, they need to be handled with utmost care. These guidewires ensure that no neighbouring nerves are damaged and allow operations on the associated nerve. Recent technological advancements in coronary guidewires, coupled with the increasing adoption of these products in cardiovascular surgical procedures, will aid the growth of the global market in the coming years. The increasing number of cardiac interventions across the global will create several opportunities for the growth of the market. Additionally, the presence of favourable health reimbursement policies will lead to a widespread product adoption across the world.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Coronary Guidewires Market. It highlights the latest product launches and recent innovations in the market and states their impact on the growth of the market. Forecast values have been provided for the market for the period of 2019-2026. The factual figures have been obtained through trusted sources. Moreover, these predictions are made on the basis of extensive research analysis methods, coupled with the opinions of experienced market research professionals. The competitive landscape has been discussed in detail and predictions are made with respect to leading companies and products in the coming years.



Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/coronary-guidewires-market-101974





Increasing Number of Regulatory Approvals Will Aid Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contribute to the growth of the global market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of regulatory clearances have mad the highest impact on the growth of the market in recent years. The increasing emphasis on the development of newer products will contribute to market growth. In March 2017, Teleflex announced that it received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the ‘Spectre’ in the United States. The product is designed for use in percutaneous procedures and helps position the catheters and other interventional devices within the coronary vasculature. The report highlights a few of the major industry developments of recent times and gauges their impact on the growth of the market.

North America to Emerge Dominant; Presence of Favorable Reimbursement Policies to Aid Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing Coronary Guidewires Market trends across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these, the market in North America is likely to dominate the market in the coming years. The presence of numerous modern healthcare institutions and ease of availability of products associated with coronary guidewires will aid the growth of the regional market. The increasing emphasis on the adoption of modern equipment will emerge in favour of market growth. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 128.5 million and this value is likely to increase further in the coming years. The presence of several favorable health reimbursement policies will have a direct impact on the growth of the market in this region. Besides North America, Asia Pacific will witness considerable growth in the coming years, owing to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases.

Industry Developments:

January 2018: Cardiovascular Systems Inks announced a merger with OrbusNeich and Integer with the aim of expanding its high-quality balloon and guidewire product portfolio.



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/coronary-guidewires-market-101974





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Technological Advancements in the Coronary Guidewires Market New Product Launches by Key Players Key Industry Developments: Mergers, Acquisitions & Partnerships Regulatory Scenarios Trends of Usage of Coronary Guidewires Prevalence of Major Cardiovascular Conditions for Key Countries

Global Coronary Guidewires Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Nitinol Stainless Steel Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Coating Coated Non-coated Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user Hospitals Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued….!!!



Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/coronary-guidewires-market-101974





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Coronary Stents Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Deployment (Self and Balloon-expandable), Stent Type (Drug Eluting Stent, Bioresorbable Stent, Bare Metal Stent, Covered Stent and Others), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Catheterization Labs), and Regional Forecast 2018-2025

Guidewire Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Coronary Guidewire, Peripheral Guidewire, Urology Guidewire, Neurovascular Guidewire, and Others) By Material (Nitinol, Stainless Steel, and Others) By Coating (Coated and Non-Coated) By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Cardiovascular Stents Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product Type (Coronary Stenting, Peripheral Stenting), Stent Type (Drug Eluting Stents (DES), Bioresorbable Stents, Bare Metal Stents & Others), Disease Indication (Venous Disease, Arterial Disease), End User and Regional Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Stents Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Coronary Stent, Vascular Stents, Ureteral Stent, Esophageal Stent), By Product (Dual Therapy Stents, Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffolds, Bio-engineered Stents), By Material (Non-degradable, Degradable), By Design (Coil, Helical spiral), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics), and Geography Forecast till 2026

Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Device Type (Stenting Systems, Embolization Devices, Neurothrombectomy Devices, and Support Devices), By Application (Cerebral Aneurysms, Ischemic Stroke and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026



About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Press Release https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/coronary-guidewires-market-9535

