Chicago & New York, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old Mission Holdings (“Old Mission”), a global, multi-asset class market-making firm, today announced that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (FINRA) has approved a brokerage license modification for its Old Mission Markets subsidiary. The change will enable Old Mission Markets to begin offering trading services directly to buy-side institutions and ETF issuers later this year, complementing the firm’s existing market-making business conducted through the Old Mission Capital broker-dealer.

Old Mission has steadily grown since its founding in 2008, providing trillions of dollars in on-screen liquidity since the firm’s inception, across virtually every exchange-listed asset class globally. Leveraging its advanced technology infrastructure and quantitative techniques, Old Mission has built a reputation for being willing to take short and long positions in many of the hardest-to-price and most illiquid ETFs.

Two industry veterans have been hired to drive the growth of the new institutional services business. Bryan Christian, formerly Head of US Sales at Cboe Global Markets, has joined the firm as Managing Director, Head of Business Development and Strategy. Harry Whitton, who mostly recently worked in ETF Sales Trading at Virtu and before that held senior sales positions at other leading firms in the ETF industry, has joined as Senior Vice President, Head of ETF Sales and Trading.

“The seismic changes underway in the industry – in particular the rotation of assets from mutual funds to ETFs, the continued tightening of spreads and the increasing focus on execution quality – all play directly into our core strengths,” said Old Mission co-founder and CEO Joe Guzowski. “The launch of an institutional client-facing business later this year is a natural evolution of our firm, and we could not be happier to have two industry professionals as well-respected as Bryan and Harry lead it.”

“Most of the industry’s largest institutions and ETF issuers have benefited over the last decade from the high-quality liquidity Old Mission provides, often in their hardest-to-trade names,” said Christian. “We look forward to Old Mission now being able to work directly with these clients by offering unmatched prices and service levels, ultimately helping them succeed in the increasingly competitive ETF space.”

Those interested in learning more about Old Mission’s new Institutional Services business, which is expected to launch in Q2 2020, should contact sales@oldmissionmarkets.com.

ABOUT OLD MISSION

Old Mission is a global, multi-asset market-making firm that specializes in trading the hardest-to-price and most illiquid ETFs. Old Mission is trusted by many of the world’s largest institutions, providing trillions of dollars in on-screen liquidity in ETFs for over a decade. Because our collaborative and approachable team understands the importance of the human element of the business, we will provide institutional clients with a level of service and willingness to problem-solve that is unmatched.

