Promotions expand responsibilities to help grow firm’s National Healthcare Practice



BOSTON, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a privately held, rapidly growing national insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced that Tracy Hoffman and Matthew Smith have been promoted to Executive Vice President of its National Health Care Practice. Previously, both Hoffman and Smith served as Senior Vice President within the organization.

“Tracy and Matt have been incredible assets to Risk Strategies for years,” said Bob Dubraski, Chief Growth Officer and National Health Care Practice Leader. “In moving them into these pivotal roles, we’re confident that they will leverage their combined experience into new and exciting growth opportunities for Risk Strategies and our health care practice.”

In addition to her current responsibilities, Tracy Hoffman will work with Managing Director, Riggs Stephenson, to ensure Risk Strategies’ continued position as the market leader in the managed care business. Together, they will spearhead innovative strategies that respond to the ever-evolving needs of today’s health care organizations.

Hoffman has over 25 years of experience in the insurance industry, with a strong focus on health care organizations. She has worked with hospitals, physician groups, health plans, ACOs, and more. She has a breadth of experience in health care brokerage and underwriting and is ideally positioned to strategically advise clients and be a highly effective team leader. Hoffman holds a B.A. in Mathematics from Western Connecticut State University.

“I’ve been privileged to be a part of Risk Strategies’ ongoing growth and success,” said Hoffman. “The depth and breadth of our team is exceptional, and I am excited to support them with innovative new solutions and strategies for our health care clients.”

In addition to his current responsibilities, Matt Smith will be working closely with Managing Director, Tony Plampton, to grow the company’s life, accident and health reinsurance business nationally through a thoughtful strategy based around continuous innovation and strategic improvements.

Smith has been working in the insurance and reinsurance industry for more than 20 years, primarily focused in the life, disability, accident and health markets. In addition to his years of experience, he is also a skilled negotiator and public speaker. Smith earned his Registered Health Underwriter (RHU) designation from The American College as well as his CPCU and ARe from the American Institute for Chartered Property Casualty Underwriters. He holds a B.A. in History from Brigham Young University.

“I look forward to continuing to work with our reinsurance team and in this new role, build upon the impressive foundation that has been established by the team over many years,” said Smith. “Our clients operate in a challenging market filled with constant competition and pressure to meet the needs of the consumer while keeping up with medical advancements and regulatory changes. It will be great to leverage our team’s collective experience to take Risk’s Strategies’ health care practice and reinsurance services to another level.”

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies is a privately held, national firm with offices across the country. As a leading U.S. insurance broker, the company offers sophisticated risk management advice as well as insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, healthcare and employee benefits risks. Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, non-profits, public entities and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked among the top 20 brokers in the country, Risk Strategies has offices in more than 70 locations nationwide including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Minneapolis, Miami, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Nashville, Los Angeles and San Francisco.