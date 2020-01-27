MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locus Technologies, (Locus), industry leader in water quality, EHS, sustainability, and compliance management software, is pleased to announce they are among the first accredited verification bodies for the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) program administered by the California Air Resources Board (CARB). Locus verifiers were accredited for fuel pathway applications, alternative fuel transactions, and petroleum-based fuel reports.

Originally adopted in 2009, the goal of the LCFS program is to reduce the carbon intensity (CI) of the transportation fuel pool. The LCFS is one of the key AB 32 measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in California, while reducing petroleum dependency and achieving improved air quality. The program has grown in scope, and certified third-party verifiers can now review both applications and routine reporting.

Locus Technologies has been a certified third-party reviewer of GHG verifications for CARB since 2010 under the Mandatory Reporting Rule and maintains an unmatched track record. Not one of over 500 GHG verifications by Locus has been overturned, a standard the company intends to match with LCFS reporting.

Locus has staff and expertise to review Tier 1 fuel pathway applications and annual reports under LCFS as well as other LCFS projects, with verifiers located in San Francisco, San Jose, Sacramento, Los Angeles, and in the Midwest. Locus also offers software products designed to assist reporters in complying with the LCFS program.

ABOUT LOCUS TECHNOLOGIES

Locus Technologies is a Silicon Valley-based market leader in enterprise cloud applications for governance, risk, compliance (GRC), with a focus on EHS compliance, water, and sustainability. Locus apps and software solutions improve business performance by strengthening risk management and EHS for organizations across industries and government agencies. Organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 50 enterprises, such as Chevron, Honeywell, Sempra, Bayer, DuPont, San Jose Water Company and Los Alamos National Laboratory have selected Locus. Locus provides mobile and multi-tenant SaaS and PaaS (Platform-as-a-Service) software solutions to its customers.



Founded in 1997, Locus is headquartered in Mountain View, California.



For more information, visit: https://locustec.com/services/lcfs-verification/ or email info@locustec.com

Follow Locus on LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter



MEDIA CONTACT

Kate Stevenson

Locus Technologies

(415) 390-2446

info@locustec.com



