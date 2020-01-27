CHARLOTTE, N.C. , Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced that it received a perfect score of 100 percent in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a national benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) workplace equality.



“We are honored and encouraged to once again receive a perfect score on HRC’s Corporate Equality Index,” said LPL Managing Director and Chief Human Capital Officer Sallie Larsen. “As a firm, we are committed to attracting diverse talent and building an inclusive culture that encourages employees to bring their authentic selves to work. This is fundamental to who we are as a company and what we stand for. Creating a culture where everyone feels they can contribute their best work allows us to better serve our advisors and their clients and each other.​​​​​​​​​​”

Shannon Peele, chair of LPL’s Pride Alliance Employee Resource Group in the Carolinas, added, “I see myself in our HRC Corporate Equality 100 percent score. LPL’s commitment to equality is supported by the work we do in our local communities, our legal team’s advocacy in Washington, D.C. and the inclusive benefits package that we provide our employees. Not only is diversity and inclusion the right and moral thing to do as an Employer of Choice but a strategic and purposeful plan to set us apart from our competition. I am so grateful that I work for a company where I can bring my whole self to work.”

CEI rating system is designed for mid-to large-sized businesses with 500 or more full-time employees, and its report measures companies on detailed criteria in five broad categories:

Non-discrimination policies

Employment benefits

Demonstrated organizational competency and accountability around LGBTQ diversity and inclusion

Public commitment to LGBTQ equality

Responsible citizenship

“These companies know that protecting their LGBTQ employees and customers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do -- it is also the best business decision,” HRC President Alphonso David stated. “Businesses understand their LGBTQ employees and customers deserve to be seen, valued and respected not only at work, but in every aspect of daily life.”

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial ( https://www.lpl.com ) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer*. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

*Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2019

About the Human Rights Campaign

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

LPL Financial and Human Rights Campaign are separate entities.

