VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- February marks Psychology Month in British Columbia, an annual campaign that raises awareness about the role of psychology in shaping mentally healthy communities. The BC Psychological Association (BCPA) is hosting 21 free public presentations across Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, and Vancouver Island throughout the month of February.



Each of the talks will be facilitated by a Registered Psychologist with topics ranging from stress and its impact on mental and physical health, managing anxiety, mindfulness, helping children chase away worry, time management, how to upgrade relationships in our disconnected world, and many more.

The Mental Health Commission of Canada notes that mental illnesses and problems affect one in five Canadians in any given year – regardless of age, background, or geographical location. Mental health problems have a high economic cost (estimated to be $51 billion per year) and take an even greater human toll. Mental health is more than the absence of illness – it is a resource that gives us the capacity to enjoy life and deal with challenges.

“Mental illness does not discriminate - anyone can experience mental illness, and the burden of untreated mental illness can have negative effects on families, the economy and the health care system,” says Alexina Picard, Operations Manager of the BC Psychological Association. “Many people affected by mental illness do not know where or how to seek help. Our referral service can help connect them to a highly trained, local Registered Psychologist who can provide assessment, diagnosis and evidence-based treatment.”

There is a growing need for mental health services and resources across Canada. The BCPA hopes the presentation series will raise awareness that effective psychological treatments exist for the vast majority of mental illnesses and identify where British Columbians can access treatment. The BCPA believes that all British Columbians deserve access to high-quality, clinically proven psychological care provided by Registered Psychologists.

Alexina Picard adds: “We hope that Psychology Month will encourage people to think and talk about their mental health, which is why we are offering free public talks in English, Mandarin, Cantonese and Spanish across Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island and the Interior.”

These free talks are sponsored by BCPA:

Date & Time Title/Presenter Location/Contact Tuesday, February 4

7:30-9:00pm Enhancing Mental Health through Creativity

Dr. Alina Sotskova Vancouver Public Library Central Branch

350 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC Wednesday, February 5

6:00-7:30pm Stress, Hassles and Burnout

Dr. Barry Stein Cowichan Public Library

2687 James St., Duncan, BC Thursday, February 6

6:00-7:30pm Stress & it's Impact on Mental & Physical Health

Dr. Du-Fay Der Campbell River Library

1240 Shoppers Row, Campbell River, BC Thursday, February 6

6:30-8:00pm El Manejo de Estrés y la Salud

Dr. Erika Horwitz (Talk in Spanish) Vancouver Public Library Kensington Branch

1428 Cedar Cottage Mews, Vancouver, BC Friday, February 7

2:00-3:30pm Opiate Crisis and the Correctional System: The Need for a Dramatic Change in approach

Dr. Bruce Monkhouse James Bay Community Project

547 Michigan Street, Victoria, BC Saturday, February 8

1:30-3:00pm Helping your Child Overcome Anxiety

Dr. Carlton Duff Cook Street Village Activity Centre

380 Cook St., Victoria, BC Monday, February 10

7:00-8:30pm Relationships: Staying Connected

Dr. David Mensink Cook Street Village Activity Centre 380 Cook St., Victoria, BC Tuesday, February 11

7:00-8:30pm The Superpower of Love: How to Unleash it & Upgrade Your Relationships in Our Disconnected World

Dr. Rotem Regev Vancouver Public Library Central Branch

350 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC Wednesday, February 12

6:30-8:00pm Managing Performance Anxiety: Strategies for Sport, Work, and School

Dr. Patrick Myers & Ms. Zarina Giannone Dunbar Community Centre

4747 Dunbar St, Vancouver, BC Wednesday, February 12

7:00-8:30pm Neurotribes: Autism in the 21st Century

Dr. Cheryl Ainsworth Fraser Valley Regional Library Clearbrook Branch

32320 George Ferguson Way, Abbotsford, BC Thursday, February 13

6:30-8:00pm Time Management and Stress: Tips and Strategies to get Yourself Back on Track

Ms. Irene Spelliscy Kelowna Downtown Library ORL Branch

1380 Ellis St., Kelowna, BC Tuesday, February 18

7:00-8:30pm Enhancing your Personal & Workplace Resiliency

Dr. Joti Samra Vancouver Public Library Central Branch

350 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC Wednesday, February 19

7:00-8:30pm Don't Panic: Easy, Everyday Ways to Manage Anxiety.

Dr. Rachel Mallory City Centre Library

10350 University Drive, Surrey, BC Thursday, February 20

7:00-8:30pm Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction (MBSR)

Dr. Kasim Al-Mashat Centre For Mindfulness Canada* 107-3711 Delbrook Ave, North Vancouver, BC Saturday, February 22

1:00-2:30pm What is Emotional Self-Regulation and How do we do it?

Dr Rosa Wu (Talk in Mandarin) Pathways Clubhouse**

315 – 8111 Granville Avenue, Richmond, BC Saturday, February 22

1:00-2:30pm Helping Asian Families with a Transgender Family Member

Dr. Wallace Wong (Talk in Cantonese) S.U.C.C.E.S.S.

28 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC Monday, February 24

7:00-8:30pm Emotional Literacy 101

Ms. Alicja Dobrzanski & Dr. Michael Sheppard

Dunbar Community Centre

4747 Dunbar Street, Vancouver, BC Tuesday, February 25

7:00-8:30pm What is Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT)?

Dr. Debbie Leung (Talk in Mandarin) Vancouver Public Library Central Branch

350 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC Wednesday, February 26

6:30-8:00pm What is Emotional Self-Regulation and How do we do it?

Dr. Rosa Wu New Westminster Public Library Main Branch

716 6th Avenue, New Westminster, BC Wednesday, February 26

7:00-8:30pm Helping Children Chase Away Worry: Understanding and Managing Anxiety in Children

Ms. Samiramis du Sautoy, RCC Coquitlam Library - City Centre Branch 1169 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam, BC Saturday, February 29

11:00am-12:30pm Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction (MBSR)

Dr. Kasim Al-Mashat Centre For Mindfulness Canada* 107-3711 Delbrook Ave, North Vancouver, BC

*Pre-registration is required, please visit www.drkasimalmashat.com

**Pre-registration is required, please email Lorraine.Ng@pathwaysclubhouse.com

BCPA operates a province-wide free psychologist referral service. Patients can search for a Registered Psychologist by city, client type, area of practice, therapy method and language by visiting www.psychologists.bc.ca/find_psychologist_full or by calling 604-730-0522 or 1-800-730-0522.

About BC Psychological Association

Established in 1938, the British Columbia Psychological Association (BCPA) and its members are committed to supporting the emotional health and psychological well-being of British Columbians. BCPA believes that all British Columbians deserve access to high-quality, clinically proven psychological care provided by Registered Psychologists.

