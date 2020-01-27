MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Corporation (“Meridian”) (Nasdaq: MRBK) today reported net income increased 32.7% to $3.1 million, or $0.49 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $2.4 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2018, generating a return on average assets and return on average equity of 1.13% and 10.41%, respectively, for the current quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2019, Meridian’s net income increased $2.3 million or 28.4% to $10.5 million, or $1.63 per diluted share, compared to $8.2 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, for 2018.



“For the fourth quarter and the full year, our stellar performance reflects the successful execution of our strategic growth plan which is supported by the growth in our core commercial loan business and strong results in our SBA loan and mortgage businesses,” said Christopher J. Annas, Chairman and CEO. “We generated record net income for the fourth quarter and year, and delivered returns on average equity and average assets of 9.09% and 1.01%, respectively for the year. At the same time, commercial loan balances grew 18% contributing to the increase in net interest income of 11% over prior year.”

“Our mortgage segment recorded its 8th consecutive profitable year, earning $2.4 million before taxes, with purchase and refinance activity continuing strong through the fourth quarter,” Annas continued. “As we head into 2020, we feel confident about the opportunity to gain market share across our franchise and our ability to prudently manage our operating expenses as we continue to invest in the future.”

Financial Highlights

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 and the full year was $3.1 million and $10.5 million, respectively, increases of $773 thousand or 32.7% and $2.3 million or 28.4% as compared to net income for the same periods in 2018.

The net interest margin was 3.61%, and 3.65%, for the fourth quarter and the full year, respectively, compared to 3.70% and 3.80% for the same periods in 2018.

Net interest income increased $1.2 million or 14.5% and $3.7 million or 11.3% for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 over the same periods in 2018.

Total assets increased $153.5 million, or 15.4% to $1.2 billion as of December 31, 2019 compared to a year ago.

Total portfolio loans and leases increased $126.6 million, or 15.1% year-over-year, to $964.7 million as of December 31, 2019.

Total deposits grew $99.0 million, or 13.2% to $851.2 million as of December 31, 2019, compared to a year ago.

Non-interest bearing deposits increased $13.3 million, or 10.5% year-over-year, to $139.5 million as of December 31, 2019.

Meridian raised $40 million in subordinated debt at 5.375% during the fourth quarter of 2019 for growth and retired $7.1 million of 7.25% Meridian Bank (“Bank”) debt.

Mortgage segment originated $178.3 million and $603.1 million in loans during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, respectively, resulting in $7.2 million and $26.0 million in revenue for the same periods, respectively.

Select Condensed Financial Information

For the Quarter Ended (Unaudited) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 Income: Net income - consolidated $ 3,137 $ 3,317 $ 2,022 $ 2,006 $ 2,364 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.49 $ 0.52 $ 0.32 $ 0.31 $ 0.37 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.49 $ 0.52 $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 0.37 Net interest income - consolidated 9,664 9,274 8,922 8,477 8,441 At the Quarter Ended (Unaudited) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 Balance Sheet: Total assets $ 1,150,961 $ 1,126,937 $ 1,055,906 $ 1,027,514 $ 997,480 Loans, net of fees and costs 964,710 935,858 885,172 862,372 838,106 Total deposits 851,168 858,461 840,714 810,713 752,130 Non-interest bearing deposits 139,450 129,302 127,158 115,464 126,150 Stockholders' Equity 120,695 117,772 114,379 111,992 109,552 At the Quarter Ended (Unaudited) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 Balance Sheet (Average Balances): Total assets $ 1,105,246 $ 1,059,456 $ 1,001,908 $ 977,205 $ 944,486 Loans, net of fees and costs 956,598 912,781 874,836 849,237 809,489 Total deposits 859,611 844,568 836,133 788,587 788,796 Non-interest bearing deposits 137,578 126,101 117,664 122,729 128,595 Stockholders' Equity 119,575 116,547 113,605 111,197 108,302 At the Quarter Ended (Unaudited) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets - consolidated 1.13 % 1.24 % 0.81 % 0.83 % 0.99 % Return on average equity - consolidated 10.41 % 11.29 % 7.14 % 7.32 % 8.66 %

For the Quarter Ended (Unaudited) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Other Select Condensed Financial Information December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 Mortgage: Net interest income $ 85 $ 67 $ 41 $ 58 $ 160 Non-interest income 7,177 7,662 5,957 5,166 6,061 Non-interest expense 6,105 6,393 6,195 5,234 5,541 Operating Margin 1,157 1,336 (197 ) (10 ) 680

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Meridian believes that non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts to evaluate performance trends and the adequacy of common equity. This non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for performance and financial condition measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Meridian’s results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Meridian believes adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per common share, adjusted ROAA and adjusted ROAE provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhances comparability of results with prior periods. Because management believes that these adjustments are not incurred as a result of ongoing operations, they are not as helpful a measure of the performance of our underlying business, particularly in light of their unpredictable nature and are difficult to forecast. This supplemental presentation should not be construed as an inference that Meridian’s future results will be unaffected by similar adjustments to these measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Net Income and Earnings per Share (Unaudited) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR Net income - consolidated $ 3,137 $ 3,317 $ 2,022 $ 2,006 $ 2,364 Litigation settlement adjustment, net of tax — — 517 97 — Adjusted net income - consolidated(1) 3,137 3,317 2,539 2,103 2,364 Net income per common share, diluted $ 0.49 $ 0.52 $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 0.37 Litigation settlement adjustment, net of tax — — 0.08 0.02 — Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) $ 0.49 $ 0.52 $ 0.39 $ 0.33 $ 0.37





(1) Adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per common share, adjusted ROAA and adjusted ROAE are non-GAAP measures and remove the tax effect of the charges to earnings for the settlement of outstanding litigation of $148 thousand (second quarter of 2019), and $28 thousand (first quarter of 2019), respectively,

Income Statement Summary

Net income was $3.1 million, or $0.49 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to net income of $2.4 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the same period in 2018. The increase was attributable to the expansion of net interest income of $1.2 million, an increase in non-interest income of $1.5 million as well as a reduction of $357 thousand in provision for loan loss, partially offset by an increase of $2.0 million in non-interest expense as well as an increase of $301 thousand in income taxes period over period. Net income was $10.5 million, or $1.63 per diluted share, for the twelve months of 2019 compared to $8.2 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, for the same period in 2018. The increase was attributable to the expansion of net interest income of $3.7 million, an increase in non-interest income of $743 thousand as well as a reduction of $676 thousand in provision for loan loss, partially offset by an increase of $2.1 million in non-interest expense as well as an increase of $706 thousand in income taxes period over period.

Net interest income increased $1.2 million, or 14.5%, to $9.7 million for the fourth quarter 2019, from $8.5 million for the same period in 2018. The growth in interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the fourth quarter a year ago reflects an increase in average interest earning assets of $157.3 million. Net interest income increased $3.7 million, or 11.3%, to $36.3 million for the twelve months of 2019, from $32.7 million for the same period in 2018. The growth in interest income for 2019 reflects an increase in average interest earning assets of $136.1 million. Increases over both periods were partially offset by the decrease in the net interest margin. The net interest margin was 3.61%, and 3.65%, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, respectively, compared to 3.70% and 3.80% for the same periods in 2018. The decrease in net interest margin reflects pressure from cost of funds during both periods which did not reprice at the same level as variable related assets.

Reflecting strong asset quality and significant recoveries, Meridian’s provision for loan losses decreased $357 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to the fourth quarter a year ago. In the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, the provision for loan losses decreased $676 thousand to $901 thousand, compared to the same period in 2018. The decrease for both periods is a result of significant net loan recoveries of $256 thousand for the fourth quarter as well as $560 thousand for the year.

Total non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $8.9 million, up $1.4 million or 19.4%, from the comparable period in 2018. Total non-interest income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $33.1 million, up $743 thousand or 2.3%, from 2018. The increase in non-interest income for both periods was the result of increased mortgage revenue as well as SBA income recognized on the sales of SBA loans. For the fourth quarter of 2019, $288 thousand of revenue was recognized from SBA loan sales and $1.4 million was recognized during the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. There were no SBA loan sales in the prior year. Mortgage revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $7.0 million, up $1.2 million or 21.6%, from the same period in 2018 due to higher levels of loan originations and sales. Mortgage revenue for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $26.2 million, relatively unchanged from the same period in 2018. In addition, fair value gains, up $92 thousand or 88.5%, increased non-interest income by $196 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2019. Fair value gains were $489 thousand for the twelve months of 2019, compared to fair value losses of $368 thousand for the twelve months in 2018.

Wealth management revenue was up $5 thousand for the fourth quarter 2019 compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. For the twelve month period of 2019, wealth management revenue was down $293 thousand to $3.6 million reflecting the market value changes in assets under management largely from the first quarter. Included in other non-interest income is fee income as well as hedging gains and losses. For the fourth quarter of 2019 fee income was $435 thousand compared to $464 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $1.6 million for the full year of 2019 compared to $1.6 million for the same period in 2018. Fee income is comprised mainly of FHLB stock dividend income, wire transfer fee income, title fee income, as well as various other less significant income sources. Hedging losses for the fourth quarter 2019 were $24 thousand compared to hedging gains of $93 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2018. Hedging losses were $816 thousand for the full year of 2019 compared to hedging gains of $627 thousand for the same period in 2018.

Total non-interest expense was $14.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, up $1.9 million, or 15.5%, from $12.6 million for the fourth quarter a year ago and $55.0 million for the year, up $2.1 million or 3.9%, from $52.9 million for the same period in the 2018. Salaries and employee benefits expense as well as loan expenses are affected by variable expenses related to residential loan originations in the mortgage segment. Loan originations for the fourth quarter of 2019 were higher than the same period in 2018 due to a favorable rate environment which allowed for greater than normal refinance activity. Overall, loan originations for the year were down from the prior year, so these expenses were down in the year over year comparison. There was a $1.3 million or 16.0% increase in salaries and employee benefits for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018 due to an increase in corporate employees as well as an increase in incentive-based and commission-based compensation. For the twelve-month year over year comparison, mortgage segment salaries expense decreased $2.0 million (as originations levels were down from prior year) largely offsetting increased corporate salaries expense. Variable loan expenses increased by $120 thousand, or 20.6%, over the three-month period ended December 31, 2019, compared to the same period in 2018 reflecting the higher level of mortgage originations in the fourth quarter year-over-year. Variable loan expense decreased $64 thousand, or 2.4%, for the twelve months of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018 due to lower level of mortgage originations overall for the year.

Occupancy and equipment expense was up $52 thousand or 5.7% for the last three months of 2019 due to increased rental space for Philadelphia offices and relatively flat for the twelve month periods. Professional fees were up $122 thousand, or 24.8%, and $452 thousand, or 20.9%, for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2019 compared to the same periods in 2018. For the fourth quarter of 2019, professional fees were up due to accounting and compliance fees related to public reporting requirements and mortgage compliance. For the twelve month period, the higher professional fees were due largely to legal and accounting fees incurred as part of the Maryland mortgage licensing issue in the first quarter, in addition to legal fees incurred related to the litigation matter discussed below.

Advertising and promotion expenses were up $153 thousand, or 27.7%, and $120 thousand, or 5.1%, for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2019 compared to the same periods in 2018. Increased advertising and promotion for the quarter reflects timing of promotional events. Increased advertising year over year was specifically related business development efforts and outdoor advertising, both which reflect the growth of the company/market expansion. Data processing and information technology expenses were up over these same periods due to increased customer transaction volume. Communications expense decreased over these same periods as the number of office locations declined from the prior year.

Other non-interest expenses increased $184 thousand, or 16.2%, to $1.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to the fourth quarter a year ago. The increase was primarily due to software, employee expenses as well as the amortization of mortgage and SBA loan servicing rights. In the twelve months of 2019, other non-interest expenses increased $1.2 million, or 29.6%, to $5.1 million when compared to the prior year period. The settlement of the outstanding litigation matter contributed $790 thousand to other non-interest expense, along with $79 thousand of other expense incurred for the previously disclosed Maryland mortgage licensing issue. Increases in the PA shares tax assessment, FDIC insurance due to the growth of the Bank also contributed to higher other non-interest expenses during the year-to-date period, from the same period in the prior year.

Balance Sheet Summary

As of December 31, 2019, total assets were $1.2 billion compared with $997.5 million as of December 31, 2018. Total assets increased $153.5 million, or 15.4%, on a year-over-year basis primarily due to 15.1% loan growth.

Total loans, excluding mortgage loans held for sale, grew $126.6 million, or 15.1%, to $964.7 million as of December 31, 2019, from $838.1 million as of December 31, 2018. The increase in loans is attributable to our expanding presence in the Philadelphia market area, which continues to show growth in real estate investments. Commercial loans increased a net $19.3 million, or 7.6%, year-over-year. Commercial real estate and commercial construction loans combined increased $92.0 million, or 20.9%, year-over-year. SBA loans increased $16.0 million or 278.6%, as a result of the new lending team hired in the fourth quarter of 2018. Residential loans held in portfolio and home equity loans remained relatively flat year-over-year at $54 million and $82 million, respectively. Residential mortgage loans held for sale decreased $4.0 million, or 10.6%, to $33.7 million as of December 31, 2019 from December 31, 2018 as loan originations were lower in 2019 compared to 2018, combined with the timing of when such loans are actually sold.

Deposits were $851.2 million as of December 31, 2019, up $99.0 million, or 13.2%, from December 31, 2018. Non-interest bearing deposits increased $13.3 million, or 10.5%, from December 31, 2018. Money market accounts/savings accounts increased $72.8 million, or 31.3%, since December 31, 2018 due to new or increased business money market accounts. Interest-bearing checking accounts decreased $20.2 million, or 17.6%, year-over-year. Municipal checking deposits accounted for most of the change. Certificates of deposit increased $33.1 million, or 11.9%, since December 31, 2018. Borrowings were $126.8 million as of December 31, 2019, up $6.3 million, or 5.2%, from December 31, 2018. These increases, led by short-term borrowings, were used to help fund loan growth, along with the deposit growth noted above. Meridian also raised $40 million in subordinated debt at 5.375% during the fourth quarter of 2019 for growth and retired $7.1 million of 7.25% Bank debt.

Consolidated stockholders’ equity of the Corporation was $120.7 million, or 10.5% of total assets as of December 31, 2019, as compared to $109.6 million, or 11.0% of total assets as of December 31, 2018. As of December 31, 2019, the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 14.08%, the Tier 1 risk-based capital and common equity ratios were 14.98%, and total risk-based capital was 16.09%. Year-end numbers show a tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio of 13.52%. Tangible book value per share was $18.09 as of December 31, 2019, compared with $16.31 as of December 31, 2018.

Asset Quality Summary

Asset quality remains strong year-over-year. The Bank had net recoveries to total average loans of 0.03% and 0.00% for the quarters ended December 31, 2019, and 2018, respectively. The Bank had net recoveries to total average loans of 0.06% for the year ended December 31, 2019 and net charge-offs of 0.03% for the same period in 2018. Total non-performing assets were $3.5 million as of December 31, 2019, compared to $4.0 million as of December 31, 2018. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets as of December 31, 2019 was 0.30% compared to 0.39% as of December 31, 2018. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans held for investment, excluding loans at fair value, was 1.00% as of December 31, 2019, compared to 0.97% recorded as of December 31, 2018.

Quarterly 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR Earnings and Per Share Data Net income $ 3,137 $ 3,317 $ 2,022 $ 2,006 $ 2,364 Basic earnings per common share 0.49 0.52 0.32 0.31 0.37 Diluted earnings per common share 0.49 0.52 0.31 0.31 0.37 Common shares outstanding 6,404 6,408 6,407 6,407 6,407 Performance Ratios Return on average assets - consolidated 1.13 % 1.24 % 0.81 % 0.83 % 0.99 % Return on average equity - consolidated 10.41 % 11.29 % 7.14 % 7.32 % 8.66 % Net interest margin (TEY) 3.61 % 3.61 % 3.72 % 3.67 % 3.70 % Yield on earnings assets 5.18 % 5.29 % 5.44 % 5.33 % 5.19 % Cost of funds 1.71 % 1.83 % 1.89 % 1.81 % 1.65 % Efficiency ratio - consolidated 78 % 74 % 85 % 81 % 79 % Adjusted efficiency ratio - consolidated (non-GAAP) 78 % 74 % 81 % 80 % 79 % Asset Quality Ratios Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (0.03 %) 0.00 % (0.03 %) (0.01 %) 0.00 % Non-performing loans/Total loans 0.34 % 0.40 % 0.45 % 0.43 % 0.45 % Non-performing assets/Total assets 0.30 % 0.36 % 0.40 % 0.38 % 0.39 % Allowance for loan losses/Total loans 0.95 % 0.95 % 0.93 % 0.94 % 0.92 % Allowance for loan losses/Total loans held for investment (excluding loans at fair value) 1.00 % 1.01 % 0.99 % 0.99 % 0.97 % Allowance for loan losses/Non-performing loans 281.20 % 236.95 % 208.28 % 218.64 % 204.85 % Capital Ratios Book value per common share $ 18.84 $ 18.38 $ 17.85 $ 17.48 $ 17.10 Tangible book value per common share $ 18.09 $ 17.62 $ 17.09 $ 16.70 $ 16.31 Total equity/Total assets 10.49 % 10.45 % 10.83 % 10.90 % 10.98 % Tangible common equity/Tangible assets 13.52 % 10.06 % 10.42 % 10.47 % 10.53 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 14.08 % 10.69 % 10.96 % 11.01 % 11.16 % Common tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 14.98 % 11.25 % 11.37 % 11.71 % 11.72 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 14.98 % 11.25 % 11.37 % 11.71 % 11.72 % Total risk-based capital ratio 16.09 % 13.11 % 13.23 % 13.65 % 13.66 %





Statements of Income (Unaudited) Statements of Income (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended (Dollars in Thousands) December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 13,441 $ 11,476 $ 51,127 $ 42,694 Investments and cash 436 410 1,736 1,370 Total interest income 13,877 11,886 52,863 44,064 Interest Expense Deposits 3,323 3,056 13,907 9,227 Borrowings 890 389 2,620 2,180 Total interest expense 4,213 3,445 16,527 11,407 Net interest income 9,664 8,441 36,336 32,657 Provision for loan losses (38 ) 319 901 1,577 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 9,702 8,122 35,435 31,080 Non-Interest Income Mortgage banking income 7,028 5,780 26,167 26,187 Wealth management income 926 921 3,624 3,917 SBA income 288 — 1,448 — Earnings on investment in life insurance 72 74 290 300 Net change in fair value of mortgage related financial instruments 196 104 489 (368 ) Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available-for-sale (47 ) — 165 Service charges 29 28 110 115 Other 417 557 805 2,204 Total non-interest income 8,909 7,464 33,098 32,355 Non-Interest Expenses Salaries and employee benefits 9,368 8,075 35,157 34,794 Occupancy and equipment 961 909 3,806 3,779 Loan expenses 703 583 2,579 2,643 Professional fees 614 492 2,614 2,162 Advertising and promotion 706 553 2,475 2,355 Data processing 336 337 1,327 1,261 Information technology 337 271 1,256 1,107 Communications 165 203 675 886 Other 1,317 1,133 5,130 3,958 Total non-interest expenses 14,507 12,556 55,019 52,945 Income before income taxes 4,104 3,030 13,514 10,490 Income tax expense 967 666 3,033 2,327 Net Income $ 3,137 $ 2,364 $ 10,481 $ 8,163 Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 6,407 6,407 6,407 6,397 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.49 $ 0.37 $ 1.64 $ 1.28 Adjusted weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 6,443 6,433 6,438 6,427 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.49 $ 0.37 $ 1.63 $ 1.27





Statement of Condition (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands) December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Cash & cash equivalents $ 39,371 $ 40,532 $ 30,630 $ 38,940 $ 23,952 Investment securities 68,645 61,571 60,816 63,152 63,169 Mortgage loans held for sale 33,704 48,615 39,288 29,612 37,695 Loans, net of fees and costs 964,710 935,858 885,172 862,372 838,106 Allowance for loan losses (9,513 ) (9,312 ) (8,625 ) (8,376 ) (8,053 ) Bank premises and equipment, net 8,636 8,929 9,225 9,276 9,638 Bank owned life insurance 11,859 11,787 11,713 11,641 11,569 Other real estate owned 120 120 120 120 — Goodwill and intangible assets 4,773 4,841 4,909 4,978 5,046 Other assets 28,656 23,996 22,658 15,799 16,358 Total Assets $ 1,150,961 $ 1,126,937 $ 1,055,906 $ 1,027,514 $ 997,480 Liabilities & Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits $ 139,450 $ 129,302 $ 127,158 $ 115,464 $ 126,150 Interest bearing deposits Interest checking 94,416 80,588 88,055 112,484 114,610 Money market / savings accounts 305,472 327,643 284,666 286,463 232,653 Certificates of deposit 311,830 320,928 ` 340,835 296,302 278,717 Total interest bearing deposits 711,718 729,159 713,556 695,249 625,980 Total deposits 851,168 858,461 840,714 810,713 752,130 Borrowings 126,799 131,588 83,927 88,264 120,538 Subordinated debt 41,904 9,176 9,176 9,239 9,239 Other liabilities 10,395 9,940 7,710 7,306 6,021 Total Liabilities 1,030,266 1,009,165 941,527 915,522 887,928 Stockholders' Equity 120,695 117,772 114,379 111,992 109,552 Total Liabilities & Stockholders’ Equity $ 1,150,961 $ 1,126,937 $ 1,055,906 $ 1,027,514 $ 997,480





Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (Dollars in Thousands) December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Interest income $ 13,877 $ 13,590 $ 13,073 $ 12,324 $ 11,886 Interest expense 4,213 4,316 4,151 3,847 3,445 Net interest income 9,664 9,274 8,922 8,477 8,441 Provision for loan losses (38 ) 705 14 219 319 Non-interest income 8,909 9,814 7,928 6,447 7,464 Non-interest expense 14,507 14,152 14,244 12,117 12,556 Income before income tax expense 4,104 4,231 2,592 2,588 3,030 Income tax expense 967 914 570 582 666 Net Income $ 3,137 $ 3,317 $ 2,022 $ 2,006 $ 2,364 Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 6,407 6,407 6,407 6,407 6,407 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.49 $ 0.52 $ 0.32 $ 0.31 $ 0.37 Adjusted weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 6,443 6,436 6,436 6,436 6,433 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.49 $ 0.52 $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 0.37





Segment Information Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Bank Wealth Mortgage Total Bank Wealth Mortgage Total Net interest income $ 9,582 (3 ) 85 9,664 $ 8,208 73 160 8,441 Provision for loan losses (38 ) — — (38 ) 319 — — 319 Net interest income after provision 9,620 (3 ) 85 9,702 7,889 73 160 8,122 Non-interest income 789 943 7,177 8,909 532 871 6,061 7,464 Non-interest expense 7,608 794 6,105 14,507 6,204 811 5,541 12,556 Operating Margin $ 2,801 146 1,157 4,104 $ 2,217 133 680 3,030





Year Ended December 31, 2019 Year Ended December 31, 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Bank Wealth Mortgage Total Bank Wealth Mortgage Total Net interest income $ 36,019 65 252 36,336 $ 31,807 289 561 32,657 Provision for loan losses 901 — — 901 1,577 — — 1,577 Net interest income after provision 35,118 65 252 35,435 30,230 289 561 31,080 Non-interest income 3,593 3,532 25,973 33,098 1,965 3,717 26,673 32,355 Non-interest expense 27,931 3,266 23,822 55,019 24,108 3,233 25,604 52,945 Operating Margin $ 10,780 331 2,403 13,514 $ 8,087 773 1,630 10,490





