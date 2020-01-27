FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE) today announced it has partnered with Kensington® , the worldwide leader of desktop computing and mobility solutions for IT, business, and home office professionals, to embed secure authentication technology into its BlackBelt™ Rugged Case for the Microsoft Surface Pro and Microsoft Surface Go .



The Kensington BlackBelt Rugged Case adds security, protection, and convenience to Microsoft Surface Pro and Microsoft Surface Go devices, their data, and the users’ network. The case incorporates an integrated FIPS 201-compliant smart card reader module developed by Identiv to help simplify logins and prevent unauthorized access to data on devices or private networks. Additional features of the combined solution include military-grade drop protection, a protective camera cover, openings for the kickstand and all I/O ports, cable lock compatibility, a self-adjusting hand strap, and Trade Agreements Act (TAA) compliance.

“By utilizing the Identiv’s smart card technology, we can bring one of the most secure, powerful, and rugged cases to market,” said Gwen Hsu, VP of Global Product Management and R&D at Kensington. “This initiative is part of a strategic partnership with Identiv that is designed to support the development of more innovations to reliably identify users and provide higher security for our customers.”

Identiv’s uTrust Smart Card Reader Module Contact Family (2500 R and 2500 F) is the ideal design for a wide range of embedded applications. Providing full compliance with all major industry standards — including ISO/IEC 7816, USB CCID, PC/SC, and Microsoft WHQL — uTrust 2500 R and 2500 F work seamlessly with virtually all contact smart cards and PC operating systems. Full compliance with EMV 2011 and GSA FIPS 201 expand daily use to very specific applications requiring additional security and data protection.

“Identiv’s uTrust 2500 R represents the perfect mix of performance with compact design, providing convenience, transaction-time efficiency, security, and reliability for embedded applications, like the Kensington BlackBelt Rugged Case,” said Dr. Manfred Mueller, Identiv COO and General Manager, Identity. “As the reader module is EMV L1 compliant and GSA FIPS 201 certified for our federal customers, it is also ideal for smart metering, vending and dispensing machines, printers, payment devices, and e-service kiosks.”

To find out more about the Kensington BlackBelt™ Rugged Case, please click here . To learn more about Identiv’s uTrust Smart Card Reader Module Family, please click here or download the datasheet .

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global provider of physical security and secure identification. Identiv’s products, software, systems, and services address the markets for physical and logical access control, video analytics, and a wide range of RFID-enabled applications. Customers in the government, enterprise, consumer, education, healthcare, banking, retail and transportation sectors rely on Identiv’s access and identification solutions. Identiv’s mission is to secure the connected physical world: from perimeter to desktop access, and from the world of physical things to the Internet of Everything. Identiv is a publicly-traded company and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com .

About Kensington

Kensington is a leading provider of desktop and mobile device accessories, trusted by IT, educators, business, and home office professionals around the world for more than 35 years. Kensington strives to anticipate the needs and challenges of the ever-evolving workplace and craft professional-tier award-winning solutions for organizations committed to providing peak professionals the tools they need to thrive. The company prides itself as The Professionals’ Choice, and on its core values surrounding design, quality, and support.

Kensington is a registered trademark of ACCO Brands. Kensington The Professionals’ Choice™ is a trademark of ACCO Brands. All other registered and unregistered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.