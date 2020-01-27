JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web.com Group, a leading web technology company helping millions of customers around the globe thrive in a connected world, today announced the introduction of an easy-to-use yet powerful DIY website builder that lets any business quickly create impactful websites and online stores. The website builder is now available to new customers within Web’s portfolio of brands – including the Web.com brand and the Network Solutions brand.



“We are thrilled to start leveraging the value of our Dreamscape acquisition with the introduction of this new, fully-featured DIY website builder ,” said Chris Ortbals, Web.com Group’s Chief Product Officer. “Our easy-to-use, affordable, drag-and-drop builder has all the essential elements that new customers of Web.com and Network Solutions will need to build their own websites and showcase their products and services online. The new website builder is an exciting addition to our ever-expanding product line and makes it simple for business owners everywhere to quickly get online and harness the power of the internet.”

The new builder gives customers the ability to build their online presence. The builder is packed with all the latest bells-and-whistles – including a free domain, email addresses and hosting – along with everything customers need to create, publish and manage their website. The website builder also has built-in analytics that provide insights into how your website is performing, as well as critical eCommerce features that enable business owners to better control inventory and manage orders.

Key features include:

Site Editor: The easy-to-use Site Editor provides all the functionality required to build a beautiful and automatically responsive website that works on all devices. Site Editor is an incredibly rich website builder platform that allows customers to easily add and remove pages, change templates, colors and fonts, edit images, and much more.

The easy-to-use Site Editor provides all the functionality required to build a beautiful and automatically responsive website that works on all devices. Site Editor is an incredibly rich website builder platform that allows customers to easily add and remove pages, change templates, colors and fonts, edit images, and much more. 150+ Templates: The templates gallery contains 150+ professional website layouts designed to cover the needs of every industry, and the number of layouts will continue to grow. All starting points are designed with the needs of businesses in mind and are completely customizable, providing additional single-page, multi-page, and online store template versions.

The templates gallery contains 150+ professional website layouts designed to cover the needs of every industry, and the number of layouts will continue to grow. All starting points are designed with the needs of businesses in mind and are completely customizable, providing additional single-page, multi-page, and online store template versions. Drag & Drop Editor: The Drag & Drop Editor allows customers to add and arrange website features directly on the page by predicting and highlighting areas for placement.

The Drag & Drop Editor allows customers to add and arrange website features directly on the page by predicting and highlighting areas for placement. Photo Gallery: Customers can choose from a selection of over 200,000 professional premium photos in high-resolution.

Customers can choose from a selection of over 200,000 professional premium photos in high-resolution. eCommerce: Customers can choose from a range of predefined online store layouts with best practice examples of how to sell products online. Customers can manage an online store, view order history, create discounts and track inventory.

Customers can choose from a range of predefined online store layouts with best practice examples of how to sell products online. Customers can manage an online store, view order history, create discounts and track inventory. Website Analytics : Immediately after the publishing of their website, customers can start to collect stats about website visits, unique visitors and page views. Customers can gain insight about the top traffic sources, device types, browsers and operating systems of visitors.

: Immediately after the publishing of their website, customers can start to collect stats about website visits, unique visitors and page views. Customers can gain insight about the top traffic sources, device types, browsers and operating systems of visitors. Social Media: Customers can display social network profile links, letting visitors follow them on every major network. In addition, there are features that allow customers to display Instagram photos, Facebook comments or likes, and Twitter feeds directly on their website.

Customers can display social network profile links, letting visitors follow them on every major network. In addition, there are features that allow customers to display Instagram photos, Facebook comments or likes, and Twitter feeds directly on their website. SEO Settings : Customers can optimize websites for search engines with page titles, image tags and meta descriptions to help search engines find them.

: Customers can optimize websites for search engines with page titles, image tags and meta descriptions to help search engines find them. Help Center and Phone Support: Features a built-in widget with a collection of step-by-step tutorials, quick tips and FAQ’s to help guide customers through common tasks. Customers can also get over-the-phone assistance from our leading team of qualified Builder Support agents.

About Web.com Group

Web.com Group is a leading web technology company serving millions of customers around the world. Through our portfolio of brands – CrazyDomains, Network Solutions, Register.com, Sitebeat, Vodien and Web.com – we help customers of all sizes build an online presence that delivers results. Web has the breadth of capabilities and depth of knowledge to be your go-to partner in today’s always-on digital world. With our extensive product offerings and personalized support, we take pride in partnering with our customers to service their online presence needs. Learn more at www.web.com .

