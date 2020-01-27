JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web.com Group, a leading web technology company helping millions of customers around the globe thrive in a connected world, today announced the introduction of an easy-to-use yet powerful DIY website builder that lets any business quickly create impactful websites and online stores. The website builder is now available to new customers within Web’s portfolio of brands – including the Web.com brand and the Network Solutions brand.
“We are thrilled to start leveraging the value of our Dreamscape acquisition with the introduction of this new, fully-featured DIY website builder,” said Chris Ortbals, Web.com Group’s Chief Product Officer. “Our easy-to-use, affordable, drag-and-drop builder has all the essential elements that new customers of Web.com and Network Solutions will need to build their own websites and showcase their products and services online. The new website builder is an exciting addition to our ever-expanding product line and makes it simple for business owners everywhere to quickly get online and harness the power of the internet.”
The new builder gives customers the ability to build their online presence. The builder is packed with all the latest bells-and-whistles – including a free domain, email addresses and hosting – along with everything customers need to create, publish and manage their website. The website builder also has built-in analytics that provide insights into how your website is performing, as well as critical eCommerce features that enable business owners to better control inventory and manage orders.
Key features include:
About Web.com Group
Web.com Group is a leading web technology company serving millions of customers around the world. Through our portfolio of brands – CrazyDomains, Network Solutions, Register.com, Sitebeat, Vodien and Web.com – we help customers of all sizes build an online presence that delivers results. Web has the breadth of capabilities and depth of knowledge to be your go-to partner in today’s always-on digital world. With our extensive product offerings and personalized support, we take pride in partnering with our customers to service their online presence needs. Learn more at www.web.com.
WEB.COM MEDIA CONTACT Finn Partners for Web.com (415) 348-2724
