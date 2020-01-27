ATLANTA, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2Checkout, the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses, today announced it has been included in the Major Players Category of the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Subscription Management Applications 2019–2020 Vendor Assessment, doc # US44867519, December 2019.



“We are honored to once again be named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape for Subscription Management Applications, a noteworthy recognition for our all-in-one monetization solution,” said Erich Litch, 2Checkout’s President and Chief Operating Officer. “By integrating subscription management, billing, payments, and commerce capabilities, with business model flexibility and additional sales channels, we can deliver tremendous speed to market and agility, generating significant revenue uplift for our clients. We are also pleased to see that analysts and our customers alike recognize these strengths, as well as our commitment to customer success.”

This IDC MarketScape provides an assessment of vendors in the worldwide subscription management applications market. The document also provides key considerations that technology buyers should have when selecting a supplier of subscription management software. This comprehensive assessment of market competitors, delivered in a full-length research report, and summarized in an easy-to-read graphical depiction, provides businesses with the critical information necessary to make their most important technology decisions.

For more information, visit the research company’s dedicated page for the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Subscription Management Applications 2019–2020 Vendor Assessment .

About IDC MarketScape: IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About 2Checkout

2Checkout is the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses. It was built to help clients drive sales growth across channels and increase market share by simplifying the complexities of modern commerce like global payments, subscription billing, merchandising, taxes, compliance, and risk, so they stay focused on innovating their products and delivering exceptional customer experiences.

