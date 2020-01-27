VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharc International Systems Inc. (CSE: SHRC) (FSE: IWIA) (OTCQB: INTWF) ("SHARC" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has selected low global warming potential (“GWP”) refrigerants Opteon™ XP10 (R-513A) for next generation PIRANHA™ units.



SHARC selected The Chemours Company FC, LLC (“Chemours”) and its Opteon™ XP10 (R-513A), because it offers a non-ozone depleting, low GWP hydrofluoro-olefin (“HFO”) based refrigerant developed with a 56% reduction to replace R-134a in positive displacement, direct expansion, medium-temperature commercial and industrial fixed speed systems, chillers, and heat pumps (HP) such as the PIRANHA™ while providing improved energy efficiency, similar capacity, and excellent design compatibility.

Tim McRae, Technical Manager, Account at The Chemours Company said, "We are excited that SHARC chose Chemours and Opteon™ XP10 for its next gen PIRANHA. This collaboration will help SHARC engage in a more environmentally sustainable refrigerant solutions while meeting global regulatory requirements and delivering reliable performance."

Opteon™ XP10 is non-flammable, with an ASHRAE A1 safety classification and has significantly smoother management on the operating envelope, which makes HP application simpler to manage. Opteon™ XP10 is an excellent capacity and efficiency match for R-134a in new systems, as well as for retrofit of existing systems, offering an optimal balance of properties including high energy efficiency and environmental sustainability.

"Piranha is the greenest domestic hot water production system in the world, and we need to aggressively get the GWP number lowered," said Lynn Mueller, CEO, SHARC Energy Systems. "Opteon™ XP10 is the first step in our quest to get to zero. We look forward to working with management team at Chemours to get that mission accomplished."

About PIRANHA™ System

The PIRANHA™ system’s self-contained heat pump uses a proprietary direct expansion heat exchanger to extract thermal energy. In this application, it will collect hot wastewater from the building’s units and reuse the waste energy at 500% efficiency while providing free air conditioning. Rather than draining into a sewer as is the currently accepted wastewater practice, the heat energy in this water will be recovered. The water will act as a source for the heat pump, which will then be used to heat incoming cold water for future loads, drastically reducing energy requirements. The PIRANHA™ wastewater heat recovery system from SHARC International Systems Inc. is the first of its kind in the HVAC market and has redefined green building innovation.

About Chemours Company

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) helps create a colorful, capable and cleaner world through the power of chemistry. Chemours is a global leader in fluoroproducts, chemical solutions, and titanium technologies, providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. Chemours ingredients are found in refrigeration and air conditioning, mining and general industrial manufacturing, plastics and coatings. Our flagship products include prominent brands such as Teflon™, Ti-Pure™, Krytox™, Viton™, Opteon™, Freon™ and Nafion™. Chemours has approximately 7,000 employees and 28 manufacturing sites serving approximately 3,700 customers in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC.

Further information about Chemours Company please visit chemours.com

About SHARC International Systems

SHARC International Systems Inc. is a world leader in thermal heat recovery. SHARC™ technology systems recycle thermal energy from wastewater, generating one of the most energy efficient and economical systems for heating, cooling & hot water preheating for commercial, residential and industrial buildings. SHARC is publicly traded in Canada (CSE: SHRC), the United States (OTCQB: INTWF) and Germany (Frankfurt: IWIA).

