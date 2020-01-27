Dublin, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Video Surveillance Storage Market by Product (SAN, NAS, DAS, and video recorders), Storage Media, Enterprise Size, Application (Commercial, City Surveillance, Industrial), Deployment Mode, Vertical (Education, BFSI), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global VSS market is expected to grow from USD 7,591 million in 2019 to USD 17,470 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period.



The major VSS vendors operating in the market include Cisco (US), Hitachi (Japan), Dell (US), Honeywell (US), Avigilon (Canada), NetApp (US), Bosch (Germany), Seagate (US), Quantum (US), and Schneider Electric (France). The report provides these players' company profiles, business overview, product offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.



The global Video Surveillance Storage (VSS) market size to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.1% during the forecast period



Major growth factors for the market include the adoption of IP cameras and demand for video surveillance and its storage to secure public places. On the other hand, the low awareness of the availability of storage technologies and systems may restrain the market growth of the VSS market.



The city surveillance segment is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period



The VSS market by application is segmented into commercial, defense/military, city surveillance, and industrial. The city surveillance segment is expected to hold the largest market size and highest growth rate during the forecast period. The city surveillance application helps in monitoring traffic, preventing criminal activities at public places, and monitoring suspicious activities at public places.

The public places include airports, railway stations, seaports, theaters, playgrounds, and institutes. For monitoring cities, a large number of high-resolution cameras are installed. These high-resolution cameras demand scalable storage that supports the increasing demand for storing video surveillance footages.



The healthcare and pharmaceutical vertical to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period



By vertical, the VSS market is segmented into government and defense, education, BFSI, transportation and logistics, healthcare and pharmaceutical, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, and others (IT and telecommunications, legal, and construction). Among these verticals, the healthcare and pharmaceutical vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Hospital administrators are relying more on video surveillance to protect from false claims against nurses, physicians, and staff. More cameras are being installed to increase viewing areas so that a complete picture of patient-staff interaction can be captured. This contributes to the growth of the VSS market.



Among regions, Asia Pacific to hold the highest market share during the forecast period



The VSS market by region covers North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rapid deployment of VSS solutions for monitoring city traffic and investigating crime scenes, and storing the video surveillance footage either on-premises or in cloud.

Major APAC countries such as China, Australia, India, and New Zealand are expected to record high growth rates in this market. The companies such as NetApp, Dell, Cisco, and IBM are expanding their cloud-based storage business in the region due to the availability of IT infrastructure.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Global Video Surveillance Storage Market

4.2 Video Surveillance Storage Market, By Storage Media, 2019 vs. 2024

4.3 Video Surveillance Storage Market, By Vertical, 2019-2024

4.4 Video Surveillance Storage Market: Market Investment Scenario (2019-2024)



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Physical Threats Around the World

5.2.1.2 Increasing Mandates for Video Surveillance Across Industries and Regions

5.2.1.3 Adoption of IP Cameras Leading to Additional Storage Demands

5.2.1.4 Reduced Cost of Hard Disk Drives and Solid-State Drives

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lower Awareness of the Availability of Storage Technologies and Systems

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Funds from Governments and Stakeholders for Developing Smart Cities

5.2.3.2 Impact of Disruptive Technologies on Video Surveillance Systems

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Cybersecurity Threats

5.2.4.2 Demand for Higher Bandwidth Leading to Higher Associated Costs

5.3 Use Cases

5.3.1 Use Case 1: Entertainment

5.3.2 Use Case 2: Government

5.3.3 Use Case 3: Education



6 Video Surveillance Storage Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Storage Area Network

6.3 Network Attached Storage

6.4 Direct Attached Storage

6.5 Video Recorders



7 Video Surveillance Storage Market, By Storage Media

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hard Disk Drives

7.3 Solid State Drives



8 Video Surveillance Storage Market, By Deployment Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-Premises

8.3 Cloud



9 Video Surveillance Storage Market, By Enterprise Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Large Enterprises

9.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



10 Video Surveillance Storage Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Commercial

10.3 Defense/Military

10.4 City Surveillance

10.5 Industrial



11 Video Surveillance Storage Market, By Vertical

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Government and Defense

11.3 Education

11.4 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

11.5 Transportation and Logistics

11.6 Healthcare and Pharmaceutical

11.7 Manufacturing, Energy, and Utilities

11.8 Media and Entertainment

11.9 Retail

11.10 Others



12 Video Surveillance Storage Market, By Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.5 Middle East & Africa

12.6 Latin America



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Competitive Scenario

13.2.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements

13.2.2 Partnerships

13.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.3.1 Visionary Leaders

13.3.2 Innovators

13.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

13.3.4 Emerging Companies



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Cisco

14.3 Hitachi

14.4 Dell EMC

14.5 Honeywell

14.6 Avigilon

14.7 NetApp

14.8 Bosch

14.9 Seagate

14.10 Quantum

14.11 Schneider Electric

14.12 Fujitsu

14.13 Western Digital

14.14 BCDvideo

14.15 Cloudian

14.16 Spectra Logic

14.17 Micron Technology

14.18 Nexsan

14.19 Raidix

14.20 Infortrend

14.21 Rasilient Systems

14.22 Right-To-Win



