Dublin, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Video Surveillance Storage Market by Product (SAN, NAS, DAS, and video recorders), Storage Media, Enterprise Size, Application (Commercial, City Surveillance, Industrial), Deployment Mode, Vertical (Education, BFSI), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global VSS market is expected to grow from USD 7,591 million in 2019 to USD 17,470 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period.
The major VSS vendors operating in the market include Cisco (US), Hitachi (Japan), Dell (US), Honeywell (US), Avigilon (Canada), NetApp (US), Bosch (Germany), Seagate (US), Quantum (US), and Schneider Electric (France). The report provides these players' company profiles, business overview, product offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.
Major growth factors for the market include the adoption of IP cameras and demand for video surveillance and its storage to secure public places. On the other hand, the low awareness of the availability of storage technologies and systems may restrain the market growth of the VSS market.
The city surveillance segment is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period
The VSS market by application is segmented into commercial, defense/military, city surveillance, and industrial. The city surveillance segment is expected to hold the largest market size and highest growth rate during the forecast period. The city surveillance application helps in monitoring traffic, preventing criminal activities at public places, and monitoring suspicious activities at public places.
The public places include airports, railway stations, seaports, theaters, playgrounds, and institutes. For monitoring cities, a large number of high-resolution cameras are installed. These high-resolution cameras demand scalable storage that supports the increasing demand for storing video surveillance footages.
The healthcare and pharmaceutical vertical to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period
By vertical, the VSS market is segmented into government and defense, education, BFSI, transportation and logistics, healthcare and pharmaceutical, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, and others (IT and telecommunications, legal, and construction). Among these verticals, the healthcare and pharmaceutical vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Hospital administrators are relying more on video surveillance to protect from false claims against nurses, physicians, and staff. More cameras are being installed to increase viewing areas so that a complete picture of patient-staff interaction can be captured. This contributes to the growth of the VSS market.
Among regions, Asia Pacific to hold the highest market share during the forecast period
The VSS market by region covers North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rapid deployment of VSS solutions for monitoring city traffic and investigating crime scenes, and storing the video surveillance footage either on-premises or in cloud.
Major APAC countries such as China, Australia, India, and New Zealand are expected to record high growth rates in this market. The companies such as NetApp, Dell, Cisco, and IBM are expanding their cloud-based storage business in the region due to the availability of IT infrastructure.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Global Video Surveillance Storage Market
4.2 Video Surveillance Storage Market, By Storage Media, 2019 vs. 2024
4.3 Video Surveillance Storage Market, By Vertical, 2019-2024
4.4 Video Surveillance Storage Market: Market Investment Scenario (2019-2024)
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Physical Threats Around the World
5.2.1.2 Increasing Mandates for Video Surveillance Across Industries and Regions
5.2.1.3 Adoption of IP Cameras Leading to Additional Storage Demands
5.2.1.4 Reduced Cost of Hard Disk Drives and Solid-State Drives
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Lower Awareness of the Availability of Storage Technologies and Systems
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Funds from Governments and Stakeholders for Developing Smart Cities
5.2.3.2 Impact of Disruptive Technologies on Video Surveillance Systems
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Cybersecurity Threats
5.2.4.2 Demand for Higher Bandwidth Leading to Higher Associated Costs
5.3 Use Cases
5.3.1 Use Case 1: Entertainment
5.3.2 Use Case 2: Government
5.3.3 Use Case 3: Education
6 Video Surveillance Storage Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Storage Area Network
6.3 Network Attached Storage
6.4 Direct Attached Storage
6.5 Video Recorders
7 Video Surveillance Storage Market, By Storage Media
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Hard Disk Drives
7.3 Solid State Drives
8 Video Surveillance Storage Market, By Deployment Mode
8.1 Introduction
8.2 On-Premises
8.3 Cloud
9 Video Surveillance Storage Market, By Enterprise Size
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Large Enterprises
9.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
10 Video Surveillance Storage Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Commercial
10.3 Defense/Military
10.4 City Surveillance
10.5 Industrial
11 Video Surveillance Storage Market, By Vertical
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Government and Defense
11.3 Education
11.4 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
11.5 Transportation and Logistics
11.6 Healthcare and Pharmaceutical
11.7 Manufacturing, Energy, and Utilities
11.8 Media and Entertainment
11.9 Retail
11.10 Others
12 Video Surveillance Storage Market, By Region
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.3 Europe
12.4 Asia-Pacific
12.5 Middle East & Africa
12.6 Latin America
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Competitive Scenario
13.2.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements
13.2.2 Partnerships
13.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
13.3.1 Visionary Leaders
13.3.2 Innovators
13.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators
13.3.4 Emerging Companies
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Cisco
14.3 Hitachi
14.4 Dell EMC
14.5 Honeywell
14.6 Avigilon
14.7 NetApp
14.8 Bosch
14.9 Seagate
14.10 Quantum
14.11 Schneider Electric
14.12 Fujitsu
14.13 Western Digital
14.14 BCDvideo
14.15 Cloudian
14.16 Spectra Logic
14.17 Micron Technology
14.18 Nexsan
14.19 Raidix
14.20 Infortrend
14.21 Rasilient Systems
14.22 Right-To-Win
