Net income totaled $13.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, or $1.08 per diluted common share, up 36.1% from $9.7 million or $0.91 per diluted common share for year ended December 31, 2018.

Total assets were $1.13 billion at December 31, 2019, up 18.5% from $952.1 million at December 31, 2018.

Total loans receivable grew at a rate of 22.3% during the year ended December 31, 2019.

Total deposits increased 20.5% during the year ended December 31, 2019 to $968.0 million, compared to $803.6 million at December 31, 2018.

Total core deposits increased 23.9% during the year ended December 31, 2019, and were 89.1% of total deposits, compared to 86.6% at December 31, 2018.

EVERETT, Wash., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCB) (the “Company”), the holding company for Coastal Community Bank (the “Bank”), today reported unaudited financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $3.6 million, or $0.30 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $3.5 million, or $0.29 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2019.

“We are pleased to announce that we finished 2019 strong with a 36.1% increase in net income, a 22.3% increase in total loans receivable and a 20.5% increase in deposits, as compared to the year ended December 31, 2018. The Company’s return on average equity was 11.66% for the fourth quarter of 2019,” stated Eric Sprink, the President and CEO of the Bank and the Company.

“We remain focused on growing and managing the Bank, while investing, growing, and innovating our way to an enhanced future that combines our strong Bank with additional sources of fee income and a path to stronger and more viable digital Bank in the future.

Today, we are formally introducing our CCBX Division which provides Banking as a Service (“BaaS”) enabling broker dealers and digital financial service providers to offer their clients banking services. The “X” is indicative of the technology services that our partners provide.

As we build out CCBX, we will do our best to cover related costs with new revenues from CCBX customers. Currently, we are in the process of working with five fintech partners, and maintaining a robust pipeline as we look forward. CCBX will be supported by staff we hired late in 2019 to build the infrastructure, and additional hires in 2020 as we expect to add new partners and execute new contracts.

Just like any complex banking product, BaaS does not come without risks. We recently announced the hiring of a dedicated Chief Risk Officer and a Data Scientist Architect with a PhD in Artificial Intelligence to further enhance the program. These hires are investments in our future and necessary to perform the services safely and soundly and to manage the risks associated with this line of business. We also recently announced that we are building an integrated compliance and reporting system to monitor and address these risks in partnership with Neocova.

Although we carefully underwrite and complete extensive due diligence of each partner, we know that all of partners may not be successful, and like any new business some might fail. Through ongoing monitoring of each relationship, we believe that we will be able to minimize any impact, but recognize that income streams may diminish should a partner fail. In addition, we are very cognizant of both our compliance responsibility and the True Lender Doctrine, and should any of our partners offer lending products, the Bank will be the True Lender and engage with the relationships accordingly.

“The investments we are making today are not for immediate returns but for longer-term returns that we believe will build value for shareholders while benefiting our customers, employees, and communities we serve,” continued Sprink. “We are pleased to provide this update and look forward to sharing more news about our CCBX division as it grows.”

Beginning with the fourth quarter 2019, we have changed references made to “wholesale” and "wholesale banking services" to "BaaS" and “BaaS fees” in our earnings release, financial statements and other information we make publicly available (other than our regulatory reports). We have revised prior period financial statements to make this conforming change.

Results of Operations

Net interest income was $11.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, an increase of 5.6% from $10.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and an increase of 14.6% from $9.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The increase compared to the prior quarter and prior year’s fourth quarter is related to increased interest income resulting from our loan growth.

Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2019 totaled $42.0 million, an increase of 20.7% compared to $34.8 million for the fiscal year 2018. The $7.2 million increase in net interest income over the same period last year was primarily related to loan growth. During the year ended December 31, 2019, the average balance of total loans receivable increased by $138.2 million, compared to the same period last year. Increased interest income was partially offset by increased deposit costs from the growth in the balance of our interest bearing deposits of $86.6 million and an increase in the cost of deposits of 23 basis points, compared to the fiscal year 2018.

Net interest margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 decreased three basis points to 4.26% as compared to 4.29% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and was 4.43% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The decrease over the prior quarter was due to lower interest rates on interest earning deposits invested in other financial institutions. The decrease in net interest margin compared to the fourth quarter in the prior year is primarily due to an increase in cost of deposits, which increased 16 basis points to 0.63% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to 0.47% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, and 0.64% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Net interest margin for the year ended December 31, 2019 was 4.23% compared to 4.24% for the comparable period last year. Higher loans receivable, increased average loan yields and increased average interest earning deposits during the year ended December 31, 2019 helped to offset the 23 basis point increase in cost of deposits, resulting in a just a one basis point net decrease in net interest margin over the year ended December 31, 2018.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2019 the average balance of total loans receivable increased by $45.7 million, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2019, and increased by $152.3 million, compared to the same quarter one year ago. Total loan yield for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was 5.36%, which was the same as the quarter ended September 30, 2019, and compares to 5.39% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Contractual loan yields approximated 5.15% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to 5.24% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, and 5.15% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) lowered rates twice in the third quarter of 2019, resulting in lower rates on new and renewing loans in the fourth quarter of 2019. Although we have rate floors in place for certain existing loans, the rate reductions by FOMC and any future rate adjustments will have a corresponding impact on loan yields and subsequently the net interest margin in future periods.

Deposit costs for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 were 0.63%, a decrease of one basis point from 0.64% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, and a 16 basis point increase from the quarter ended December 31, 2018. Market conditions for deposits continue to be competitive, and deposit costs have not declined meaningfully along with the rate reductions by the FOMC, as of yet. Historically, there tends to be a lag in customer deposit rates being adjusted up or down in response to rate changes by the FOMC.

The following table shows the Company’s key performance ratios for the periods indicated. The table also includes ratios that were adjusted by removing the impact of the previously disclosed atypical BaaS-brokered deposits for the quarters ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019. The BaaS-brokered deposits normalized in the third quarter of 2019, therefore no adjustments were made to the performance ratios for the quarter or year ended December 31, 2019. The adjusted ratios are non-GAAP measures. For more information about non-GAAP financial measures, see the end of this earnings release.

Three months ended Year ended December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Return on average assets (1) 1.31 % 1.35 % 1.31 % 1.14 % 1.33 % 1.28 % 1.14 % Return on average assets, as adjusted (1,2) N/A N/A 1.34 % 1.20 % N/A N/A N/A Return on average equity (1) 11.66 % 11.72 % 11.45 % 10.25 % 11.31 % 11.29 % 11.40 % Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (1,3) 1.95 % 1.95 % 1.87 % 1.66 % 1.87 % 1.86 % 1.66 % Yield on earnings assets (1) 4.90 % 4.94 % 4.92 % 4.82 % 4.93 % 4.90 % 4.72 % Yield on loans receivable (1) 5.36 % 5.36 % 5.39 % 5.40 % 5.39 % 5.38 % 5.18 % Loan yield excluding fees (1) 5.15 % 5.24 % 5.23 % 5.22 % 5.15 % 5.21 % 5.00 % Cost of funds (1) 0.70 % 0.72 % 0.74 % 0.76 % 0.56 % 0.73 % 0.52 % Cost of funds, as adjusted (1,4) N/A N/A 0.71 % 0.61 % N/A N/A N/A Cost of deposits (1) 0.63 % 0.64 % 0.66 % 0.68 % 0.47 % 0.65 % 0.42 % Cost of deposits, as adjusted (1,5) N/A N/A 0.63 % 0.52 % N/A N/A N/A Net interest margin (1) 4.26 % 4.29 % 4.24 % 4.13 % 4.43 % 4.23 % 4.24 % Net interest margin, as adjusted (1,6) N/A N/A 4.38 % 4.48 % N/A N/A N/A Noninterest expense to average assets (1) 2.90 % 2.98 % 3.06 % 3.12 % 3.12 % 3.01 % 3.09 % Noninterest expense to average assets, as adjusted (1,7) N/A N/A 3.12 % 3.37 % N/A N/A N/A Efficiency ratio 59.86 % 60.46 % 62.05 % 65.20 % 62.54 % 61.79 % 65.08 % Loans receivable to deposits 97.02 % 94.78 % 97.39 % 81.01 % 95.56 % 97.02 % 95.56 % Loans receivable to deposits, as adjusted (8) N/A N/A N/A 97.44 % N/A N/A N/A (1) Annualized calculations shown for quarterly periods presented. (2) For quarters ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, adjusted return on average assets is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the temporary impact of holding high rate BaaS deposits on balance sheet. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is return on average assets. See page 16 for more information. Immaterial impact for years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. (3) Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the impact provision and income tax expense from return on average assets. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is return on average assets. (4) For quarters ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, adjusted cost of funds is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the temporary impact of holding high rate BaaS deposits on balance sheet. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is cost of funds. See page 16 for more information. Immaterial impact for years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. (5) For quarters ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, adjusted cost of deposits is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the temporary impact of holding high rate BaaS deposits on balance sheet. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is cost of deposits. See page 16 for more information. Immaterial impact for years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. (6) For quarters ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, adjusted net interest margin is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the temporary impact of holding high rate BaaS deposits on balance sheet. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net interest margin. See page 16 for more information. Immaterial impact for years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. (7) For quarters ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, adjusted noninterest expense to average assets is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the temporary impact of holding high rate BaaS deposits on balance sheet. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is noninterest expense to average assets. See page 16 for more information. Immaterial impact for years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. (8) For quarter ended March 31, 2019, adjusted loans receivable to deposits is a non-GAAP measure that excludes BaaS-brokered deposits on balance sheet. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is loans receivable to deposits. See page 16 for more information. Immaterial impact for years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018.

Noninterest income was $2.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of $29,000 from the third quarter of 2019, and an increase of $458,000 from $1.6 million for the comparable period one year ago. A $332,000 increase in loan referral fees and $200,000 increase in BaaS fees was partially offset by $369,000 lower gain on sale of loans and $171,000 less on realized net gain on sale of securities when compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The $458,000 increase over the quarter ended December 31, 2018 was largely due to a $317,000 increase in fees earned from BaaS fees, a $167,000 increase in loan referral fees and $122,000 lower gain on sale of loans.

Noninterest income was $8.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $5.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The increase is primarily related to an increase in BaaS fees of $1.4 million and an additional $820,000 in loan referral fee income, which is earned when we originate a variable rate loan and arrange for the borrower to enter into an interest rate swap agreement with a third party to fix the interest rate for an extended period. Increases in mortgage broker income of $232,000, gain on sales of loans of $226,000 and a realized net gain on sale of securities of $171,000 also contributed to the increase.

Total noninterest expense for the current quarter was $8.0 million compared to $7.7 million for the preceding quarter and increased 11.6% from $7.2 million from the comparable period one year ago. Noninterest expense variances for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2019 include a $88,000 increase in occupancy expense related to higher depreciation expense, maintenance and repairs, and utilities. Other expenses increased by $119,000 largely due to a $62,000 increase in software license expense and $87,000 more in bank examination fees. The increased expenses for the current quarter compared to the comparable quarter one year ago were largely due to increases in salary expenses. Full time equivalent employees at December 31, 2019 totaled 201, which was up 4.7% from the prior quarter and increased 9.8% from the quarter ended December 31, 2018. Staffing increases compared to the prior year are due to organic growth initiatives, and include increases in sales staff, hiring new banking teams, and staff for the Edmonds location opened in October 2018, plus additional back office staffing to support the incremental increases in banking teams, and to grow our BaaS CCBX division. Other expenses increased $190,000 as a result of $77,000 more in subscription and software license expense and $105,000 more in bank examination fees.

Total noninterest expense for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $31.1 million, an increase of $4.8 million or 18.5% compared to the same period last year. The increase is primarily attributable to $2.9 million in increased salary expense, as discussed above, an increase of $461,000 in occupancy expenses from our Edmonds branch opened in October 2018, higher rent expense for other locations, and increases in depreciation. In addition, we had an increase of $426,000 in legal and professional fees, largely due to expenses related to being a public company, and our BaaS activities through CCBX operations.

The provision for income taxes was $28,000 more this quarter compared to the third quarter of 2019, and $123,000 more than the fourth quarter of 2018, as a result of increased taxable income. The provision for income taxes was $920,000 more for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to the year ended December 31, 2018 as a result of increased taxable income. The Company uses a federal statutory tax rate of 21% as a basis for calculating provision for income taxes.

Balance Sheet

The Company’s total assets increased $176.4 million, or 18.5% to $1.13 billion at December 31, 2019 from $952.1 million at December 31, 2018. The primary cause of the increase was a $169.1 million in increased net loans receivable. Additionally, the Company implemented the new lease accounting standard, which brought operating leases onto the balance sheet on January 1, 2019, and increased assets and liabilities $8.5 million and $8.7 million, respectively, as of December 31, 2019. In the quarter ended December 31, 2019 total assets increased $38.5 million, or 3.5% to $1.13 billion at December 31, 2019 from $1.09 billion at September 30, 2019. The increase was attributed to an increase in net loans receivable of $64.4 million partially offset by a decrease of $20.0 million in interest earning deposits with other banks.

Total loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses, increased $169.1 million, or 22.3%, to $927.6 million at December 31, 2019, from $758.5 million at December 31, 2018 and $64.4 million or 7.5% from $863.2 million at September 30, 2019. The growth in net loans receivable over the previous year end was due primarily to increases in commercial real estate loans of $97.4 million, $33.0 million in construction, land and land development loans, $21.0 million in commercial and industrial loans and $20.3 million in residential real estate loans. As a percent of total loans, all categories remained consistent with December 31, 2018, and we have been able to maintain this allocation by growing all areas of our portfolio. The increase over the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was due to increases in commercial real estate of $34.8 million, $14.2 million in residential real estate and $10.1 million in construction, land and land development loans

The following table summarizes the loan portfolio at the periods indicated.

As of December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Balance % to

Total Balance % to

Total Balance % to

Total Commercial and industrial loans $ 111,401 11.8 % $ 105,634 12.1 % $ 90,390 11.8 % Real estate: Construction, land and land development 97,034 10.3 86,919 9.9 64,045 8.3 Residential 115,011 12.2 100,818 11.5 94,745 12.3 Commercial real estate 613,398 65.2 578,607 66.1 515,959 67.1 Consumer and other 4,214 0.5 3,720 0.4 3,584 0.5 Gross loans receivable 941,058 100.0 % 875,698 100.0 % 768,723 100.0 % Net deferred origination fees (1,955 ) (1,586 ) (824 ) Loans receivable $ 939,103 $ 874,112 $ 767,899

Total deposits increased $164.3 million, or 20.5%, to $968.0 million at December 31, 2019 from $803.6 million at December 31, 2018. The increase is largely due to a $166.5 million increase in core deposits. During the year ended December 31, 2019 noninterest bearing deposits increased $77.7 million, or 26.5%, to $371.2 million from $293.5 million at December 31, 2018. NOW and money market accounts increased $88.0 million, savings accounts were static, BaaS-brokered deposits increased $13.1 million and time deposits decreased $15.2 million. Total deposits increased $45.7 million or 5.0% compared to September 30, 2019. This increase was largely due to an increase in noninterest bearing deposits of $22.2 million and $21.6 million increase in NOW and money market accounts. Our efforts to grow noninterest bearing and other core deposits is evidenced by the steady increase in these categories when compared to total deposits.

The following table summarizes the deposit portfolio at the periods indicated and breaks out BaaS-brokered deposits.

As of December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Balance % to

Total Balance % to

Total Balance % to

Total Demand, noninterest bearing $ 371,243 38.4 % $ 349,087 37.9 % $ 293,525 36.5 % NOW and money market 437,908 45.2 416,315 45.1 349,952 43.6 Savings 53,365 5.5 52,191 5.7 52,572 6.5 Total core deposits 862,516 89.1 817,593 88.7 696,049 86.6 BaaS brokered deposits 23,586 2.4 13,340 1.4 10,521 1.3 Time deposits less than $250,000 51,644 5.4 58,369 6.3 62,272 7.8 Time deposits $250,000 and over 30,213 3.1 32,947 3.6 34,772 4.3 Total deposits $ 967,959 100.0 % $ 922,249 100.0 % $ 803,614 100.0 %

Total shareholders’ equity increased $15.0 million since December 31, 2018. The increase in shareholders’ equity was primarily due to $13.2 million in net earnings during the year and a $1.3 million increase in additional other comprehensive income. During the third quarter of 2019, we sold $30.0 million of longer-term Treasury bonds (6-year average life) and replaced them with shorter-term Treasury bonds (less than 1-year average life) and certificates of deposit with one year maturities. As a result, our exposure to declines in the value of our available for sale investment portfolio has decreased.

Capital Ratios

The Company and the Bank remain well capitalized at December 31, 2019, as summarized in the following table.

Capital Ratios: Coastal

Community

Bank Coastal

Financial

Corporation Financial

Institution Basel

III Regulatory

Guidelines Tier 1 leverage capital 11.22 % 11.64 % 5.00 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.44 % 12.74 % 8.00 % Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.44 % 13.10 % 6.50 % Total risk-based capital 13.64 % 15.35 % 10.00 %

Asset Quality

The allowance for loan losses was 1.22% of loans receivable at December 31, 2019 compared to 1.25% at September 30, 2019 and 1.23% at December 31, 2018. Provision for loan losses totaled $820,000 for the current quarter, $637,000 for the preceding quarter, and $425,000 for the same quarter in the prior year. Net charge-offs totaled $238,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to net charge-offs of $192,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and $129,000 net charge-offs for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. Net charge-offs totaled $481,000 for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $436,000 in net charge-offs for the year ended December 31, 2018.

At December 31, 2019 our nonperforming assets were $1.0 million, or 0.09% of total assets, compared to $1.3 million or 0.12% of total assets at September 30, 2019, and $1.8 million, or 0.19% of total assets at December 31, 2018. There were no repossessed assets or other real estate owned at December 31, 2019.

Our nonperforming loans to loans receivable ratio was 0.11% at December 31, 2019, compared to 0.24% at December 31, 2018. Commercial and industrial nonaccrual loans totaled $965,000 at quarter end, and consisted of six lending relationships. During the fourth quarter charge-offs totaled $230,000 on nonperforming loans. Principal reductions along with the aforementioned charge-offs resulted in an overall decrease in our ratios of nonperforming loans and nonperforming assets to total assets compared to December 31, 2018. No additional loans were moved to nonperforming status in the fourth quarter.

Credit quality has remained stable throughout 2019 as demonstrated by the low level of charge-offs and declining nonperforming loan balance.

The following table details the Company’s nonperforming assets for the periods indicated.

As of December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial loans $ 965 $ 1,233 $ 493 Real estate: Residential 65 67 72 Commercial real estate - troubled debt restructure - - 1,261 Total nonaccrual loans 1,030 1,300 1,826 Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more - - - Total nonperforming loans 1,030 1,300 1,826 Other real estate owned - - - Repossessed assets - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 1,030 $ 1,300 $ 1,826 Troubled debt restructurings, accruing - - - Total nonperforming loans to loans receivable 0.11 % 0.15 % 0.24 % Total nonperforming assets to total assets 0.09 % 0.12 % 0.19 %

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCB) (the “Company”), is an Everett, Washington based bank holding company with Coastal Community Bank (the “Bank”), a full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. The $1 billion community bank that the Bank operates provides service through 14 branches in Snohomish, Island, and King Counties, the Internet and its mobile banking application. The Bank provides select partners with BaaS through its CCBX Division. To learn more about Coastal visit www.coastalbank.com .

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

ASSETS December 31 September 30, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 Cash and due from banks $ 16,555 $ 22,060 $ 16,315 Interest earning deposits with other banks 111,259 131,287 109,467 Investment securities, available for sale, at fair value 28,360 28,319 36,660 Investment securities, held to maturity, at amortized cost 4,350 4,377 1,262 Other investments 4,505 4,405 3,766 Loans receivable 939,103 874,112 767,899 Allowance for loan losses (11,470 ) (10,888 ) (9,407 ) Total loans receivable, net 927,633 863,224 758,492 Premises and equipment, net 13,108 13,167 13,167 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,493 9,205 - Accrued interest receivable 2,980 2,629 2,526 Bank-owned life insurance, net 6,882 6,832 6,688 Deferred tax asset, net 2,743 2,206 2,518 Other assets 1,658 2,349 1,249 Total assets $ 1,128,526 $ 1,090,060 $ 952,110 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES Deposits $ 967,959 $ 922,249 $ 803,614 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances 10,000 20,000 20,000 Subordinated debt, net 9,979 9,975 9,965 Junior subordinated debentures, net 3,583 3,582 3,581 Deferred compensation 974 1,000 1,078 Accrued interest payable 308 303 279 Operating lease liabilities 8,679 9,386 - Other liabilities 2,871 3,143 4,437 Total liabilities 1,004,353 969,638 842,954 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock 86,983 86,866 86,431 Retained earnings 37,222 33,614 24,021 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (32 ) (58 ) (1,296 ) Total shareholders’ equity 124,173 120,422 109,156 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,128,526 $ 1,090,060 $ 952,110





COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)

Three months ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 12,323 $ 11,691 $ 10,308 Interest on interest earning deposits with other banks 477 486 483 Interest on investment securities 154 168 155 Dividends on other investments 80 10 65 Total interest and dividend income 13,034 12,355 11,011 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 1,511 1,435 932 Interest on borrowed funds 192 193 191 Total interest expense 1,703 1,628 1,123 Net interest income 11,331 10,727 9,888 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 820 637 425 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 10,511 10,090 9,463 NONINTEREST INCOME Deposit service charges and fees 805 795 803 BaaS fees 656 456 339 Loan referral fees 332 - 165 Mortgage broker fees 111 140 57 Sublease and lease income 27 16 10 Gain on sales of loans, net - 369 122 Gain on sales of securities, net - 171 - Other 128 141 105 Total noninterest income 2,059 2,088 1,601 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 4,901 4,971 4,354 Occupancy 972 884 889 Data processing 544 509 499 Director and staff expenses 302 241 208 Excise taxes 190 184 155 Marketing 93 98 120 Legal and professional fees 231 170 325 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) assessments (21 ) (4 ) 48 Business development 111 122 85 Other 692 573 502 Total noninterest expense 8,015 7,748 7,185 Income before provision for income taxes 4,555 4,430 3,879 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 947 919 824 NET INCOME $ 3,608 $ 3,511 $ 3,055 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.30 $ 0.30 $ 0.26 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.30 $ 0.29 $ 0.25 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 11,903,750 11,901,873 11,877,261 Diluted 12,213,512 12,188,507 12,166,250





COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)

Year ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 45,350 $ 36,537 Interest on interest earning deposits with other banks 2,423 1,432 Interest on investment securities 635 618 Dividends on other investments 179 156 Total interest and dividend income 48,587 38,743 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 5,802 3,141 Interest on borrowed funds 774 785 Total interest expense 6,576 3,926 Net interest income 42,011 34,817 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 2,544 1,826 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 39,467 32,991 NONINTEREST INCOME Deposit service charges and fees 3,107 3,061 BaaS fees 2,060 709 Loan referral fees 1,438 618 Mortgage broker fees 447 215 Sublease and lease income 58 81 Gain on sales of loans, net 490 264 Gain on sales of securities, net 171 - Other 487 519 Total noninterest income 8,258 5,467 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 18,959 16,026 Occupancy 3,775 3,314 Data processing 2,081 1,971 Director and staff expenses 1,000 701 Excise taxes 719 559 Marketing 393 373 Legal and professional fees 1,103 677 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) assessments 184 295 Business development 431 326 Other 2,418 1,974 Total noninterest expense 31,063 26,216 Income before provision for income taxes 16,662 12,242 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 3,461 2,541 NET INCOME $ 13,201 $ 9,701 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.11 $ 0.93 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.08 $ 0.91 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 11,896,258 10,440,740 Diluted 12,196,120 10,608,764





COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES – QUARTERLY

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Average Interest & Yield / Average Interest & Yield / Average Interest & Yield / Balance Dividends Cost (4) Balance Dividends Cost (4) Balance Dividends Cost (4) Assets Interest earning assets: Interest earning deposits $ 106,985 $ 477 1.77 % $ 85,406 $ 486 2.26 % $ 83,751 $ 483 2.29 % Investment securities (1) 32,871 154 1.86 36,974 168 1.80 39,590 155 1.55 Other Investments 3,743 80 8.48 3,621 10 1.10 2,974 65 8.67 Loans receivable (2) 911,373 12,323 5.36 865,674 11,691 5.36 759,084 10,308 5.39 Total interest earning assets 1,054,972 13,034 4.90 991,675 12,355 4.94 $ 885,399 $ 11,011 4.93 Noninterest earning assets: Allowance for loan losses (11,002 ) (10,548 ) (9,191 ) Other noninterest earning assets 51,373 50,842 37,155 Total assets $ 1,095,343 $ 1,031,969 $ 913,363 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing deposits $ 585,277 $ 1,511 1.02 % $ 555,665 $ 1,435 1.02 % $ 495,931 $ 932 0.75 % Subordinated debt, net 9,977 148 5.89 9,973 148 5.89 9,962 148 5.89 Junior subordinated debentures, net 3,583 39 4.32 3,582 42 4.65 3,581 42 4.65 FHLB advances and other borrowings 893 5 2.22 539 3 2.21 295 1 1.34 Total interest bearing liabilities 599,730 1,703 1.13 569,759 1,628 1.13 $ 509,769 $ 1,123 0.87 Noninterest bearing deposits 360,030 330,553 292,866 Other liabilities 12,869 12,756 3,529 Total shareholders' equity 122,714 118,901 107,199 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,095,343 $ 1,031,969 $ 913,363 Net interest income $ 11,331 $ 10,727 $ 9,888 Interest rate spread 3.77 % 3.81 % 4.06 % Net interest margin (3) 4.26 % 4.29 % 4.43 % (1) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts. (2) Includes nonaccrual loans. (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by the average total interest earning assets. (4) Yields and costs are annualized.





COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES – YEAR-TO-DATE

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

For the Year Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Average Interest & Yield / Average Interest & Yield / Balance Dividends Cost Balance Dividends Cost Assets Interest earning assets: Interest earning deposits $ 107,916 $ 2,423 2.25 % $ 73,330 $ 1,432 1.95 % Investment securities (1) 37,368 635 1.70 39,640 618 1.56 Other Investments 3,545 179 5.05 3,022 156 5.16 Loans receivable (2) 843,450 45,350 5.38 705,292 36,537 5.18 Total interest earning assets $ 992,279 $ 48,587 4.90 $ 821,284 $ 38,743 4.72 Noninterest earning assets: Allowance for loan losses (10,304 ) (8,657 ) Other noninterest earning assets 49,998 36,631 Total assets $ 1,031,973 $ 849,258 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing deposits $ 565,713 $ 5,802 1.03 % $ 478,231 $ 3,141 0.66 % Subordinated debt, net 9,971 587 5.89 9,957 587 5.90 Junior subordinated debentures, net 3,582 168 4.69 3,580 157 4.39 FHLB advances and other borrowings 819 19 2.32 2,010 41 2.04 Total interest bearing liabilities $ 580,085 $ 6,576 1.13 $ 493,778 $ 3,926 0.80 Noninterest bearing deposits 322,064 267,227 Other liabilities 12,944 3,154 Total shareholders' equity 116,880 85,099 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,031,973 $ 849,258 Net interest income $ 42,011 $ 34,817 Interest rate spread 3.76 % 3.92 % Net interest margin (3) 4.23 % 4.24 % (1) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts. (2) Includes nonaccrual loans. (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by the average total interest earning assets.





COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

QUARTERLY STATISTICS

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data; unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Income Statement Data: Interest and dividend income $ 13,034 $ 12,355 $ 11,804 $ 11,394 $ 11,011 Interest expense 1,703 1,628 1,618 1,627 1,123 Net interest income 11,331 10,727 10,186 9,767 9,888 Provision for loan losses 820 637 547 540 425 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 10,511 10,090 9,639 9,227 9,463 Noninterest income 2,059 2,088 2,132 1,984 1,601 Noninterest expense 8,015 7,748 7,643 7,662 7,185 Net income - pre-tax, pre-provision 5,375 5,067 4,675 4,089 4,304 Provision for income tax 947 919 854 741 824 Net income 3,608 3,511 3,274 2,808 3,055 As of Period End or for the Three Month Period

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Balance Sheet Data: Cash and cash equivalents $ 127,814 $ 153,347 $ 113,470 $ 257,659 $ 125,782 Investment securities 32,710 32,696 42,381 38,217 37,922 Loans receivable 939,103 874,112 845,443 791,072 767,899 Allowance for loan losses (11,470 ) (10,888 ) (10,443 ) (9,915 ) (9,407 ) Total assets 1,128,526 1,090,060 1,031,024 1,116,090 952,110 Interest bearing deposits 596,716 573,162 552,254 680,249 510,089 Noninterest bearing deposits 371,243 349,087 315,890 296,247 293,525 Core deposits (1) 862,516 817,593 754,768 716,623 696,049 Total deposits 967,959 922,249 868,144 976,496 803,614 Total borrowings 23,562 33,557 33,554 13,549 33,546 Total shareholders’ equity 124,173 120,422 116,591 112,365 109,156 Share and Per Share Data (2): Earnings per share – basic $ 0.30 $ 0.30 $ 0.28 $ 0.24 $ 0.26 Earnings per share – diluted $ 0.30 $ 0.29 $ 0.27 $ 0.23 $ 0.25 Dividends per share - - - - - Book value per share (3) $ 10.42 $ 10.11 $ 9.79 $ 9.44 $ 9.18 Tangible book value per share (4) $ 10.42 $ 10.11 $ 9.79 $ 9.44 $ 9.18 Weighted avg outstanding shares – basic 11,903,750 11,901,873 11,895,026 11,884,107 11,877,261 Weighted avg outstanding shares – diluted 12,213,512 12,188,507 12,202,197 12,183,234 12,166,250 Shares outstanding at end of period 11,913,885 11,912,115 11,908,185 11,902,715 11,893,203 Stock options outstanding at end of period 784,217 786,257 791,267 804,117 688,312 As of Period End or for the Three Month Period December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Credit Quality Data: Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.09 % 0.12 % 0.16 % 0.12 % 0.19 % Nonperforming assets to loans receivable and OREO 0.11 % 0.15 % 0.19 % 0.17 % 0.24 % Nonperforming loans to total loans receivable 0.11 % 0.15 % 0.19 % 0.17 % 0.24 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 1113.6 % 837.5 % 633.7 % 754.6 % 515.2 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans receivable 1.22 % 1.25 % 1.24 % 1.25 % 1.23 % Gross charge-offs $ 242 $ 196 $ 22 $ 34 $ 134 Gross recoveries $ 4 $ 4 $ 3 $ 2 $ 5 Net charge-offs to average loans (5) 0.10 % 0.09 % 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.07 % Capital Ratios (6): Tier 1 leverage capital 11.64 % 12.00 % 11.99 % 11.57 % 12.46 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.74 % 13.40 % 12.99 % 13.66 % 14.13 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital 13.10 % 13.02 % 13.37 % 13.24 % 13.70 % Total risk-based capital 15.35 % 15.70 % 15.70 % 16.06 % 16.58 % (1) Core deposits are defined as all deposits excluding BaaS-brokered and time deposits. (2) Share and per share amounts are based on total common shares outstanding, which includes common stock and nonvoting common stock. (3) We calculate book value per share as total shareholders’ equity at the end of the relevant period divided by the outstanding number of our common shares, which includes common stock and nonvoting common stock, at the end of each period. (4) Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. We calculate tangible book value per share as total shareholders’ equity at the end of the relevant period, less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the outstanding number of our common shares, which includes common stock and nonvoting common stock, at the end of each period. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per share. We had no goodwill or other intangible assets as of any of the dates indicated. As a result, tangible book value per share is the same as book value per share as of each of the dates indicated. (5) Annualized calculations. (6) Capital ratios are for the Company, Coastal Financial Corporation.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented to illustrate the impact of temporary high rate BaaS deposits on the balance sheet. By removing these temporary deposits to show what the results would have been without them we are providing the investors with the information to better compare results with periods that did not have these temporary deposits. These measures include the following:

“Adjusted return on average assets” is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the temporary impact of holding high rate BaaS deposits on balance sheet. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is return on average assets.

“Adjusted cost of funds” is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the temporary impact of holding high rate BaaS deposits on balance sheet. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is cost of funds.

“Adjusted cost of deposits” is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the temporary impact of holding high rate BaaS deposits on balance sheet. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is cost of deposits.

“Adjusted net interest margin” is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the temporary impact of holding high rate BaaS deposits on balance sheet. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net interest margin.

“Adjusted noninterest expense to average assets” is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the temporary impact of holding high rate BaaS deposits on balance sheet. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is noninterest expense to average assets.

“Adjusted loans receivable to deposits” is a non-GAAP measure that excludes BaaS-brokered deposits on balance sheet. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is loans receivable to deposits.

The Company also presented comparable earnings information using GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures are presented below.





As of and for the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 Adjusted return on average assets: Total average assets $ 1,002,436 $ 997,069 Less: average BaaS-brokered deposits 20,252 74,116 Adjusted total average deposits and borrowings $ 982,184 $ 922,953 Total net income $ 3,274 $ 2,808 Less: fees earned on servicing BaaS-brokered deposits 36 78 Adjusted net income $ 3,238 $ 2,730 Adjusted return on average assets: 1.34 % 1.20 % Adjusted cost of funds: Total average deposits and borrowings $ 874,610 $ 872,979 Less: average BaaS-brokered deposits 20,252 74,116 Adjusted total average deposits and borrowings $ 854,358 $ 798,863 Total interest expense $ 1,618 $ 1,627 Less: interest expense on BaaS-brokered deposits 116 435 Adjusted interest expense $ 1,502 $ 1,192 Adjusted cost of funds: 0.71 % 0.61 % Adjusted cost on deposits: Total average deposits $ 859,516 $ 859,135 Less: average BaaS-brokered deposits 20,252 74,116 Adjusted total average deposits $ 839,264 $ 785,019 Interest expense on deposits $ 1,420 $ 1,436 Less: interest expense on BaaS-brokered deposits 116 435 Adjusted interest expense on interest bearing deposits $ 1,304 $ 1,001 Adjusted cost of deposits: 0.63 % 0.52 % Adjusted net interest margin: Total average interest earning assets $ 962,867 $ 958,547 Less: average BaaS-brokered deposits held in cash 20,252 74,116 Adjusted total average interest earning assets $ 942,615 $ 884,431 Total net interest income $ 10,186 $ 9,767 Less: interest income earned BaaS-brokered deposits held in cash 116 435 Plus: interest expense on BaaS-brokered deposits 116 435 Adjusted net interest income 10,186 9,767 Adjusted net interest margin: 4.38 % 4.48 % Adjusted noninterest expense to average assets: Total average assets $ 1,002,436 $ 997,069 Less: average BaaS-brokered deposits 20,252 74,116 Adjusted total average assets $ 982,184 $ 922,953 Total noninterest expense $ 7,643 $ 7,662 Adjusted noninterest expense to average assets: 3.12 % 3.37 % As of and for the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 Adjusted loans receivable to deposits (1): Total loans receivable n/a $ 791,072 Total deposits n/a 976,496 Less: BaaS-brokered deposits n/a 164,604 Total deposits, less BaaS-brokered deposits n/a $ 811,892 Adjusted loans receivable to deposits: n/a 97.44 % (1) Adjusted loans receivable to deposits is only presented for periods that include atypically large BaaS-brokered deposits as of the end of the period presented.



