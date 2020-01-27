TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Panhellenic Association of Table Olives Processors, Packers and Exporters (PEMETE) and their “OLIVE YOU European Table Olives” campaign, will showcase European table olives from Greece at a press event organized in Toronto, Canada, on February 20th, 2020.



OLIVE YOU will highlight the modern profile of European table olives, inform the guests about the health benefits, quality and flavor of the Olives, of the most popular varieties of olive types such as; Halkidiki, Kalamata, Konservolia.

We invite all members of the press, influencers, bloggers, and health professionals to taste the delicious flavor of Olives through Olive inspired dishes.

When : FEBRUARY 20, 2020

Where : DUNCAN HOUSE

125 MOATFEILD DR

TORONTO, ONTARIO, M3B3L6

Time : 7PM-10PM MAIN DINING ROOM

RSVP: Kostas Koveos

schinoussa@hotmail.com

+1 416-888-7925

PEMETE’s MISSION

The 3-year EU co-financed campaign aims to generate awareness and demand for European table olives from Greece in 13 countries around the globe (Germany, Austria, France, UK, Poland, Sweden, USA, Canada, Russia, Australia, Norway, Saudi Arabia and UAE). The campaign launched in 2017 will run until February 2020 through a wide variety of actions – advertising, events, master-classes, in store tastings, trade shows, press relations etc. - informing consumers and professionals about the unique quality and flavor of the most popular olive varie.es, thus increasing table olives exports.

ABOUT PEMETE:

PEMETE (Panhellenic Association of Table Olive Processors, Packers and Exporters) is a professional association, founded in 1970, that promotes the interests of table olive exporters. The members of PEMETE are Greek exporting table olive processing, packaging and exporting companies. All of them process their end products in accordance with the existing Food Safety Regulation 852/2004.

The 53 member-companies of PEMETE represent more than 90% of Greece’s exports of table olives to more than 100 countries. These companies export some outstanding and unique Greek table olive varieties, such as: “Konservolia” farmed in Central Greece, “Chalkidiki” in Northern Greece, and “Kalamata”, mainly but not exclusively - farmed in the regions of Etoloakarnania, Laconia and Phtiotida. The greatest advantage of Greek table olives is that the olives “ripen” naturally on the olive trees.

www.oliveyou-eu.eu / info@oliveyou-eu.eu / info@pemete.gr