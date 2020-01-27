SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC), the holding company for Great Southern Bank, will hold its 31st Annual Meeting of Stockholders at:



10 a.m. CDT

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Great Southern Operations Center

218 S. Glenstone, Springfield, Missouri

Holders of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. common stock at the close of business on the record date, February 27, 2020 can vote at the annual meeting, either in person or by proxy.

Material to be presented at the Annual Meeting will be available on the Company’s website, www.GreatSouthernBank.com, prior to the start of the meeting.

With total assets of $5.0 billion, Great Southern offers a broad range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers. Headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, the Company operates 97 retail banking centers in Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota and Nebraska, and commercial loan production offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Omaha, Nebraska, and Tulsa, Oklahoma. Great Southern Bancorp is a public company and its common stock (ticker: GSBC) is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.

www.GreatSouthernBank.com

Kelly Polonus, Great Southern, 1.417.895.5242

kpolonus@greatsouthernbank.com