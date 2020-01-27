SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dove Wallet users can now purchase cryptocurrencies directly using credit cards.



A blockchain finance startup Childly announced the introduction of credit card payment service for its global crypto wallet service 'Dove Wallet,' enabling users to buy cryptocurrencies directly on its platform.

Partnering with Simplex, the market leading fiat infrastructure for crypto, Dove Wallet is now supporting the credit card purchase in USD and EUR for bitcoin(BTC), bitcoin cash(BCH), ethereum(ETH), litecoin(LTC) within the wallet.

"Easier than ever, with a simple & secure way to buy crypto, Dove Wallet's new built-in payment function will help improve the accessibility of crypto to users of any level at no risk," said Euntai Kim, CEO of Childly.

Launched in 2019, Dove Wallet strives to enable users to learn about and easily access the cryptocurrency market in a secure environment. Community-focused, easily adaptable to a wide range of customers, 'Dove Wallet' has become more appealing to international users, with a rate of over 95%.

About CHILDLY

Founded and headquartered in Seoul, Korea, CHILDLY is a crypto finance startup that provides digital asset distribution services, ‘Mining Pool Hub(miningpoolhub.com)’ and global crypto wallet service ‘Dove Wallet(dovewallet.com).’

Contact:

Sung Nam Myung

Email: myung@childly.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dc4a63ef-08a8-4363-ae2b-684afd6e40a0