New York, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Personalized Nutrition market was valued at USD 5.59 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 11.35 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 9.3%. In the era of customization, the trend is profoundly changing the ways of consuming food. Personalized nutrition and diet fit in perfectly with people’s individual health goals. A personalized nutrition approach is based on the idea that customizing nutrition advice or making dietary changes would significantly improve our health and lower the risk of conditions like obesity, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease. Some want tailored food to achieve great hair, nails, and skin. Others want a diet that has the lowest possible impact on the environment.
Some of the major toolkits for tailoring the diets according to the customized needs of an individual are genetic test kits, food labels, and interactive apps. The recent growth of personalized nutrition services is fueled by key factors such as increased demand for customized experiences, greater appreciation for healthier foods and better fitness, the ability to track health data on a DIY basis using wearable solutions, and ongoing breakthroughs in personalized or precision medicines There are numerous players already existing in the market offering a variety of approaches. For instance, Habit Food Personalized LLC, based in California, requests customers to provide recent blood lipid test values, like LDL cholesterol, activity levels, and personal wellness goals. The company uses the data provided to explain to its customers and also issues them with a nutrition plan, which includes their “ideal plate,” a daily food guide, top-ranked foods, and personalized recipes.
Technological innovation is driving the demand for personalization on all fronts, and this includes aspects such as physical fitness and diet. According to the most recent survey of the International Food Council’s (IFIC) most recent Food and Health Survey, 80% of respondents were puzzled by conflicting information about food and nutrition. Rest 59% indicated that this made them feel insecure about their choices and that it turned shopping into a stressful experience Innovative technologies in this area are being developed, such as the Universal Eating Monitor
(UEM), a table-embedded scaleable to precisely quantify the amount of food consumed by a given person over time. Initially conceived to monitor unrestricted eating; currently, existing algorithms can be used only under restricted laboratory conditions. Nevertheless, the ability of the UEM to monitor different eating behavior parameters such as eating rate, bite-size, or food-to-drink ratio makes this tool a potentially useful device in precision nutrition. Accordingly, the Automatic Ingestion Monitor (AIM) is a wearable device designed to monitor the food intake behavior, such as snacking, night eating, or weekend overeating, and analyze eating behavior in free-living conditions. In this regard, the AIM uses three different sensors (jaw motion, hand gesture, and accelerometer) that allow obtaining reliable eating behavior measurements. These systems are two examples of how technology can be implemented to account for inter-individual differences in feeding behavior. Moreover, a clinical trial was carried out focused on the interaction between meal timing, genetics, and weight loss.
Consumers are increasingly looking for science-based and data-driven nutritional solutions that are tailored to their specific health goals. Recent advances in diagnostics and tracking the health parameters are helping to meet these needs of customers, by allowing individuals to discover key information about their health and wellness markers. However, despite the number of drivers obstacles such as low consumer awareness, lack of scientific research, limitation in the adoption of advanced computational data-driven technologies, the need for personalized nutrition computational infrastructure remains as the major challenge for the personalized nutrition market during the forecast period.
