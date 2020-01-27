NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Reasoning , the global leader in understanding human communications and behavior, announces significant business growth momentum that resulted in its strongest financial year since inception. The company, which has created several cross-industry, first-of-its-kind implementations within the emerging communications analytics and cognitive process automation category, caps off 2019 with the opening of new international offices and industry-leading hires.

Building off successes from 2018, Digital Reasoning closed out 2019 with the company’s strongest financial performance since it was founded by president Tim Estes in 2000. The company experienced a 116% growth in bookings year over year. Marquee clients include:

186 hospitals across the country, who use Digital Reasoning’s software to identify, triage, and prioritize cancer diagnoses and accelerate the care process.

The majority of the top 20 investment banks worldwide, cementing the company’s position as the #1 conduct surveillance provider among leading global banks.

“As Digital Reasoning celebrates twenty years of growth and success, the team couldn’t be more pleased to report that we are entering the new decade with increased momentum in business and spirit,” says Tim Estes, president and founder of Digital Reasoning. “Digital Reasoning was created to meet the vision that computers could learn to understand language, and we have evolved to become a leader in AI that focuses on protecting organizations, uncovering critical intelligence, and making a positive difference for humanity in an era of tech uncertainty.”

Digital Reasoning expanded internationally to Singapore in mid-2019 to meet increased APAC market demand, and recently opened its Belfast, Northern Ireland office. Digital Reasoning now has nearly 200 employees worldwide at offices in Nashville (HQ), New York, London, Washington D.C., and its newest outposts.

“Due to our sustained global growth, we looked beyond the U.S. borders to find amazing talent who possessed unique perspectives and exceptional skills,” said Kathy DeKam, chief people officer at Digital Reasoning. “We discovered seasoned experts around the world that could enrich our culture and help us continue building market-leading solutions.”

Digital Reasoning successfully closed a $20M growth capital round with MidCap Financial during 2019, and has made key hires, including: Robert Patrick, senior director coming from Citi; Svetlana Godjevac, director of product management joining from Intuit; and Bill Watt, a senior solutions engineer joining from Barclays. Additionally, Digital Reasoning has engaged strategic advisors, including Steve Livermore, former managing director and global head of monitoring, surveillance & controls at UBS.

About Digital Reasoning

Digital Reasoning is a global leader in artificial intelligence that understands human intentions and behaviors. Our award-winning AI platform automates key tasks and uncovers transformative insights across vast amounts of human communications for many of the world’s leading organizations and government agencies. For more information, go to www.digitalreasoning.com and follow on Twitter at @dreasoning.

Jesse Platz

Edelman

Jesse.Platz@edelman.com