New York, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digital Publishing Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842272/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on digital publishing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by mandate on cable TV digitalization. In addition, adoption of OTT standards is anticipated to boost the growth of the digital publishing market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global digital publishing market is segmented as below:

Type

• Text content

• Video content

• Audio content



Geographic segmentation

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



Key Trends for digital publishing market growth

This study identifies adoption of OTT standards as the prime reasons driving the digital publishing market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in digital publishing market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the digital publishing market, including some of the vendors such as Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Bloomberg LP, Comcast Corp., Condé Nast International Ltd. and Dow Jones & Co. Inc.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842272/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001