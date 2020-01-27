Dublin, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series - Uber Technologies Inc." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Uber Technologies Inc. (Uber) is a provider of peer-to-peer ridesharing, ride service hailing, and a mobility system with electric bikes and scooters; it also carries out freight, food delivery, and logistics services that can be booked through its mobile application and websites.
The report provides information and insights into Uber, including:
Reasons to Buy
Key Topics Covered
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3gujkn
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: