ATLANTA, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RoadSync, an innovative, digital payment platform for the transportation industry, was named 2019 Best B2B Startup in Atlanta during the third annual Atlanta Startup Awards held last night. Presented by the Clark Atlanta University School of Business Administration and the Russell Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, the awards recognize Atlanta's most successful rising tech companies, startup pioneers, and disruptive innovators.



RoadSync streamlines the payment experience for warehouses, trucks/carriers, and repair/tow merchants by enabling more secure and efficient payment acceptance. RoadSync was recognized as the Best B2B Startup for achieving significant milestones over the last 12 months, based on criteria including milestones within the product development process, growth, and overall community impact or job creation potential.

"This award is a testament to the hard work and determination of our team to develop technology that modernizes payments across the entire logistics industry,” said Robin Gregg, Chief Executive Officer for RoadSync. "It’s a great honor for RoadSync to be recognized among such incredible competition in the Atlanta startup community.”

RoadSync enables logistics companies to digitally invoice and accept payments quickly, conveniently, and securely. The company’s platform dramatically reduces payment processing time and maximizes revenue collection. In July 2019, RoadSync reached the $100 million milestone in payments processed since its 2017 platform launch.

A combination of a judging panel and open public voting determined the Atlanta Startup Award winners. Each awards category accepted open nominations, then narrowed submissions down to 3-5 finalists before making the final decision. The judges panel included members of the Startup Atlanta Board of Directors - a group of individuals from the private, public, and non-profit sectors involved in the startup community.

"The Atlanta Startup Awards recognize the best and brightest of Atlanta's local startup ecosystem," said Adam Harrell, Startup Atlanta Executive Board President. "Over 7,000 people cast their vote during the public voting phase and an expert panel of judges scored each finalist's entry. Each company recognized truly deserves to be seen as a top local startup."

Founded in 2015, RoadSync is the digital payment platform for the logistics industry. By removing paper and phone calls from business transactions, RoadSync offers a fast, convenient, and secure way to move and manage money and conduct business throughout the industry. For more information, please visit www.roadsync.com .

