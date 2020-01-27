REGULATED INFORMATION

DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS CARRIED OUT ON 20 TO 21 JANUARY 2020 AS PART OF A SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Issy les Moulineaux, January 27, 2020

Sodexo purchased treasury shares, outside of its liquidity contract, within the framework of its share buyback program as authorized by the shareholders’ general meeting held on 22 January 2019.

These shares have been acquired to honour obligations related to free shares award plans.

Information on these transactions are the following:

Trading date LEI ISIN Volume Weighted average purchase price (euros) Market (number of shares) 20-Jan-20 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 8,981 99,9821 XPAR 20-Jan-20 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 4,159 99,9926 CHIX 20-Jan-20 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 1,326 99,9976 TRQX 20-Jan-20 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 1,972 99,8252 BATE 21-Jan-20 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 31,965 99,8372 XPAR 21-Jan-20 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 3,243 99,8350 CHIX 21-Jan-20 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 3,271 99,8350 BATE



Total 54,917

Detailed information on these transactions may be found on the Sodexo website (information available only in French) ( https://www.sodexo.com/fr/home/finance/regulated-information/share-buybacks.html ).

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 67 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On‑site Services, Benefits and Rewards Services and Personal and Home Services. Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over more than 50 years of experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from services and programs fostering employees’ engagement to solutions that simplify and optimize their mobility and expenses management, to in-home assistance, child care centers and concierge services. Sodexo’s success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 470,000 employees throughout the world.

Sodexo is included in the CAC 40, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.





Key figures (as of August 31, 2019)

22.0 billion euro in consolidated revenues

470,000 employees

19th largest employer worldwide

67 countries

100 million consumers served daily

14.5 billion euro market capitalization (as of January 24, 2020)





Contacts

Analysts and Investors Corporate Legal Department Virginia JEANSON

Tel. : +33 1 57 75 80 56

virginia.jeanson@sodexo.com Olivia GUILLAUME

Tel. : +33 1 57 75 85 90

olivia.guillaume@sodexo.com





Attachment