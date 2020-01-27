Dublin, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports Analytics Market by Sports Type (Individual and Team), Component, Application (Performance Analysis, Player Fitness and Safety, Player and Team Valuation, and Fan Engagement), Deployment Model, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sports analytics market size is projected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2019 to USD 5.2 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 22% during the forecast period.



The sports analytics market is driven by increasing demand for predictive analysis, which is boosting fans' experience in stadiums and provides detailed statistical data for athletes' performance analysis. Predictive analysis helps in boosting athlete performance by optimizing ticket pricing.

A few of the restraints for the market growth are the dearth of the budget for investing in advanced technologies by various teams and leagues and the lack of awareness for various advanced technologies in the sports analytics market.



Team sports segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The sports analytics market by sports is segmented into individual sports and team sports. The team sports segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The sub-segments of team sports considered in the report are cricket, football, hockey, and basketball.

The football sub-segment has the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the increased number of leagues performance in various regions. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing deployment of the sports analytics technology, which leads to the rising demand for pre- and post-match performance videos to have better analyzing capability for players performance.



Performance analysis segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The sports analytics market by application has been segmented into performance analytics, player fitness and safety, player and team valuation, fan engagement, and broadcast management. The performance analysis segment is growing at a fast pace due to the increasing demand for structured data required by teams and coaches for better analyzing and improving the player performance.



Furthermore, followed by performance analysis, fans engagement is also growing, which increases the overall revenue of various sports, leagues, and clubs.



Asia-Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the emergence of various sports analytics software and services, which help the player get a statistical and structured data to analyze the performance and increase the use of digital-based technology, such as sensory devices.

Competitive Landscape



The report includes the study of the key players offering sports analytics. It profiles major vendors in the global sports analytics market. It also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the sports analytics market, along with their company profiles, business overviews, product offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.

The major vendors are IBM (US), SAS Institute (US), Tableau Software (US), EXL (US), GlobalStep (US), Catapult (US), SportsSource Analytics (UK), HCL (India), Experfy (US), IceBergs Sports (Canada), Chyronhego (US), Stats Perform (US), TruMedia Network (US), DataArt (US), Orreco (Ireland), Advanced Sports Analytics (US), Qualitas Global (India), iSportsAnalysis (UK), FORMCEPT (India), Quant4Sport (Italy), Physimax Technologies (US), and Zebra Technologies (US).

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Sports Analytics Market

4.2 Market Top 3 Applications

4.3 Market By Region



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Investment in Sports Technology for Data-Driven Decisions

5.2.1.2 Need for Player/Team Performance Improvement

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Awareness About the Benefits of Sports Analytics Solutions

5.2.2.2 Budget Constraints May Hamper the Adoption of Sports Analytics Solutions

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Advent of AI and ML Technologies

5.2.3.2 Streaming of Complex Data to Increase Demand for Analytics

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Professionals With ApproPRIAte Analytical Skills

5.3 Use Cases

5.3.1 Use Case: Scenario 1

5.3.2 Use Case: Scenario 2

5.3.3 Use Case: Scenario 3

5.4 Regulatory Implications

5.4.1 General Data Protection Regulation

5.4.2 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

5.4.3 System and Organization Control2 Type II Compliance

5.4.4 ISO/IEC 27001



6 Sports Analytics Market, By Sports Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Individual Sports

6.3 Team Sports



7 Sports Analytics Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Performance Analytics

7.3 Player & Team Valuation

7.4 Player Fitness & Safety

7.5 Fan Engagement

7.6 Broadcast Management



8 Sports Analytics Market, By Deployment Model

8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-Premises

8.3 Cloud



9 Sports Analytics Market, By Component

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Solutions

9.3 Services



10 Sports Analytics Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.6 Latin America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.1.1 Visionary Leaders

11.1.2 Innovators

11.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.1.4 Emerging Companies

11.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.3 Business Strategy Excellence



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 IBM

12.3 Tableau Software

12.4 Zebra Technologies

12.5 Catapult

12.6 EXL

12.7 SAS Institute

12.8 HCL

12.9 Chyronhego

12.10 GlobalStep

12.11 Stats Perform

12.12 Exasol

12.13 TruMedia Networks

12.14 DataArt

12.15 Orreco

12.16 Quant4Sport

12.17 Physimax Technologies

12.18 FORMCEPT

12.19 Qualitas Global

12.20 iSportsAnalysis

12.21 IceBerg Sports Analytics



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/em98u0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900