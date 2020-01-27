Dublin, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports Analytics Market by Sports Type (Individual and Team), Component, Application (Performance Analysis, Player Fitness and Safety, Player and Team Valuation, and Fan Engagement), Deployment Model, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global sports analytics market size is projected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2019 to USD 5.2 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 22% during the forecast period.
The sports analytics market is driven by increasing demand for predictive analysis, which is boosting fans' experience in stadiums and provides detailed statistical data for athletes' performance analysis. Predictive analysis helps in boosting athlete performance by optimizing ticket pricing.
A few of the restraints for the market growth are the dearth of the budget for investing in advanced technologies by various teams and leagues and the lack of awareness for various advanced technologies in the sports analytics market.
Team sports segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The sports analytics market by sports is segmented into individual sports and team sports. The team sports segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The sub-segments of team sports considered in the report are cricket, football, hockey, and basketball.
The football sub-segment has the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the increased number of leagues performance in various regions. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing deployment of the sports analytics technology, which leads to the rising demand for pre- and post-match performance videos to have better analyzing capability for players performance.
Performance analysis segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The sports analytics market by application has been segmented into performance analytics, player fitness and safety, player and team valuation, fan engagement, and broadcast management. The performance analysis segment is growing at a fast pace due to the increasing demand for structured data required by teams and coaches for better analyzing and improving the player performance.
Furthermore, followed by performance analysis, fans engagement is also growing, which increases the overall revenue of various sports, leagues, and clubs.
Asia-Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the emergence of various sports analytics software and services, which help the player get a statistical and structured data to analyze the performance and increase the use of digital-based technology, such as sensory devices.
Competitive Landscape
The report includes the study of the key players offering sports analytics. It profiles major vendors in the global sports analytics market. It also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the sports analytics market, along with their company profiles, business overviews, product offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.
The major vendors are IBM (US), SAS Institute (US), Tableau Software (US), EXL (US), GlobalStep (US), Catapult (US), SportsSource Analytics (UK), HCL (India), Experfy (US), IceBergs Sports (Canada), Chyronhego (US), Stats Perform (US), TruMedia Network (US), DataArt (US), Orreco (Ireland), Advanced Sports Analytics (US), Qualitas Global (India), iSportsAnalysis (UK), FORMCEPT (India), Quant4Sport (Italy), Physimax Technologies (US), and Zebra Technologies (US).
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Sports Analytics Market
4.2 Market Top 3 Applications
4.3 Market By Region
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Investment in Sports Technology for Data-Driven Decisions
5.2.1.2 Need for Player/Team Performance Improvement
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Lack of Awareness About the Benefits of Sports Analytics Solutions
5.2.2.2 Budget Constraints May Hamper the Adoption of Sports Analytics Solutions
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Advent of AI and ML Technologies
5.2.3.2 Streaming of Complex Data to Increase Demand for Analytics
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Professionals With ApproPRIAte Analytical Skills
5.3 Use Cases
5.3.1 Use Case: Scenario 1
5.3.2 Use Case: Scenario 2
5.3.3 Use Case: Scenario 3
5.4 Regulatory Implications
5.4.1 General Data Protection Regulation
5.4.2 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act
5.4.3 System and Organization Control2 Type II Compliance
5.4.4 ISO/IEC 27001
6 Sports Analytics Market, By Sports Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Individual Sports
6.3 Team Sports
7 Sports Analytics Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Performance Analytics
7.3 Player & Team Valuation
7.4 Player Fitness & Safety
7.5 Fan Engagement
7.6 Broadcast Management
8 Sports Analytics Market, By Deployment Model
8.1 Introduction
8.2 On-Premises
8.3 Cloud
9 Sports Analytics Market, By Component
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Solutions
9.3 Services
10 Sports Analytics Market, By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.5 Middle East & Africa
10.6 Latin America
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping
11.1.1 Visionary Leaders
11.1.2 Innovators
11.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators
11.1.4 Emerging Companies
11.2 Strength of Product Portfolio
11.3 Business Strategy Excellence
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Introduction
12.2 IBM
12.3 Tableau Software
12.4 Zebra Technologies
12.5 Catapult
12.6 EXL
12.7 SAS Institute
12.8 HCL
12.9 Chyronhego
12.10 GlobalStep
12.11 Stats Perform
12.12 Exasol
12.13 TruMedia Networks
12.14 DataArt
12.15 Orreco
12.16 Quant4Sport
12.17 Physimax Technologies
12.18 FORMCEPT
12.19 Qualitas Global
12.20 iSportsAnalysis
12.21 IceBerg Sports Analytics
