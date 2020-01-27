MAMI, FL, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primecard® has announced it will be actively supporting Feeding America® in its efforts to help end hunger for American children, families, and adults. Primecard is one of the nation’s premiere discount and rewards providers serving both the restaurant and travel industry – with exclusive savings, members-only offers, and more. Through the new partnership, Primecard will be donating one meal* for every Primecard transaction at participating locations to Feeding America, a nationwide network of food banks. The goal for the initiative is to fund at least 600,000 meals.

“Food insecurity is often a silent struggle because people either fear judgment or do not know about resources they can turn to for support,” says Ric Roth, Founder, President, and CEO, Primecard. “The Feeding America network works diligently year-round to help people who face hunger and improve access to healthy meals. We are very proud to be able to lend our support to such a fine organization.”

More than 37 million Americans – or approximately 1 out of every 9 people – faces hunger. They may have to make tough choices to make ends meet, such as choosing between paying rent or buying groceries. They may skip meals for themselves in order to make sure children are fed. Or, they might forego healthy meals so they can afford medication.

“Hunger is an issue that impacts every single county in our country,” explains Briana Crane, Managing Director, Strategic Gifts at Feeding America. “We are happy to partner with Primecard to help our neighbors in need and we encourage everyone to join the fight to end hunger.”

To show their support, Primecard members need only use their Primecard when dining out, booking travel, or shopping with Primecard-affiliated merchants. A searchable listing by zip code of Primecard partners can be found on the company’s website at www.primecard.com.

“Our goal was to make donations to Feeding America as simple as possible for our members,” adds Roth. “All anyone has to do is just use their Primecard as normal and the donations will start building and building towards our 600,000 meal goal.”

* $1 helps to provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.

About Primecard®

Since launching in 1985, Primecard® has saved its members over $100 million and now has over 100,000 members and 500 merchants in the South Florida and New York Metro areas and beyond. Members save up to 50% every day. Primecard is for the discerning customer who shuns the gimmicks, come-ons and fine print of online daily deal sites, discount clubs, and coupon books and offers everyday discounts to some of South Florida and Manhattan’s finest restaurants, hotels, entertainment, retail, and more.

For more information about Primecard, including a list of participating merchants, or to sign up for free, visit www.Primecard.com or call 305-403-0438.

About Feeding America®

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

