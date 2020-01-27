New York, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fractional Flow Reserve Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842265/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on fractional flow reserve devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing number of product approvals. In addition, increasing focus on non-invasive FFR is anticipated to boost the growth of the fractional flow reserve devices market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global fractional flow reserve devices market is segmented as below:

Product

• FFR Guidewires

• FFR Monitoring Systems



Geographic segmentation

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



Key Trends for fractional flow reserve devices market growth

This study identifies increasing focus on non-invasive FFR as the prime reasons driving the fractional flow reserve devices market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in fractional flow reserve devices market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the fractional flow reserve devices market, including some of the vendors such as Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corp., Bracco SpA, Cathworks Ltd., GE Electric Co., Heartflow Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Opsens, Siemens Healthineers AG and Terumo Corp.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



