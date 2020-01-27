Dublin, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Nutritional Bars Market By Type (Protein Bars, Cereal/ Energy Bars & Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Pharmacies, Online & Others), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Indian nutritional bars market stood at $ 9.4 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 30%, to reach $ 46.2 million by 2024.
Growth in the market can be attributed to increasing incidences of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, obesity, blood pressure, asthma, and other heart diseases and rising consciousness among consumers towards healthy eating habits. Moreover, other factors such as rising disposable income coupled with growing number of domestic and international market players are further anticipated to fuel growth in the Indian nutritional bars market during the forecast period.
The Indian nutritional bars market is controlled by these major players, namely - General Mills India Private Limited, Naturell (India) Pvt. Ltd., Sun Hygiene Foods Pvt. Ltd, Sprout Life Foods Private Ltd, among others.
Years considered for this report:
Objective of the Study
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Aided Brand Awareness
4.2. Product Pricing
4.3. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision
4.4. Challenges/Issues Faced Post Purchase
5. Global Nutritional Bar Market Overview
6. India Nutritional Bar Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Product Type (Protein Bar, Meal Replacement Bar, Snack Bar, Others*)
6.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Independent Small Grocers, Pharmacies, Online & Others**)
6.2.3. By Region
6.2.4. By Company
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index
7. India Snack Bar Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value and Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Distribution Channel
8. India Protein Bar Replacement Bar Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value and Volume
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Distribution Channel
9. India Meal Replacement Bar Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value and Volume
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Product Type
9.2.2. By Distribution Channel
10. Price Point Analysis
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges
11.3. Opportunities
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
14. India Economic Profile
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Competition Outlook
15.2. Company Profiles
15.2.1. Naturell (India) Private Limited
15.2.2. Sproutlife Foods Private Limited
15.2.3. General Mills India Private Limited
15.2.4. Sun Hygiene Foods Private Limited
15.2.5. Pure Snacks Private Limited
15.2.6. Stayfit Enterprize Private Limited
15.2.7. Swasthum Wellness Pvt Ltd
15.2.8. Bright Lifecare Private Limited
15.2.9. Cosmic Nutracos Solutions Private Limited
15.2.10. Firmroots Private Limited
16. Strategic Recommendations
