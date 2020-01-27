Dublin, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Christmas in the UK - 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Christmas in the UK, 2019 offers a comprehensive insight into the consumer dynamics and spending habits of consumers for Christmas. The report analyses the market, the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes.



Retailers across the board struggled in Christmas 2019 due to heavy discounting and continued political uncertainty. Secret Santa and Christmas stocking penetration declined as consumers opt for new Christmas traditions.



Key Highlights



Higher returns following the Christmas period are being driven by young shoppers, presenting logistical and financial challenges for retailers.

Waitrose is the number one retailer that shoppers switch to for Christmas food shopping, highlighting that although value for money is the biggest driver for retailer selection, high quality products remain important to many shoppers.

Sustainability is having an impact on toys & games gifting, with consumers opting to buy fewer plastic toys, or actively seeking non-plastic alternative toys.

Reasons to Buy

Using our in-depth consumer insight to learn which areas within Christmas shopping are most important to ensure that product offerings are catering to the needs and wants of customers.

Understand what drives consumers to use a retailer for their purchases, such as convenience, value for money and delivery options in order to maximise sales potential.

Use our in-depth analysis of the leading retailers for Christmas in order to understand how to appeal shoppers and maximise market share.

Key Topics Covered



The Key Findings Penetration declines due to consumer hesitancy Environmental awareness sparks shift in consumer shopping habits Amazon crowned Christmas winner for 2019 Trend insight - stores Trend insight - online Consumer attitudes Key findings Buying dynamics Financial wellbeing Financial spending Christmas spending Christmas statements Retailer selection Retailer ratings - grocers Retailer ratings - non-food retailers Christmas stockings Secret Santa Christmas returns Social media Seasonal food and drink Key findings Retailer selection Channel usage Device usage Fulfilment Retailer used Buying dynamics Retailer used Retailer selection Spending Buying dynamics Gifts Key findings Store selection Channel usage Device usage Fulfilment Average spend Recipient Retailer used Buying dynamics Festive items Key findings Retailer selection Channel usage Device usage Fulfilment Average spend Retailer used Buying dynamics Christmas advent calendar Buying dynamics Items for the home Key findings Retailer selection Channel usage Device usage Fulfilment Spending Retailer used Buying dynamics

Companies Mentioned



Adidas

Aldi

Amazon

AO.com

Apple

Argos

ASDA

ASOS

B&M

B&Q

Blackwell's

Boots

Card Factory

CEX

Charlotte Tilbury

Clintons

Co-op

Debenhams

Diptique

Dixons Carphone

Dobbies

Dunelm

Edinburgh Gin

Ernest Jones

Footasylum

GAME

H&M

H. Samuel

HMV

Home Bargains

Homebase

Hotel Chocolat

House of Fraser

Iceland

IKEA

JD Sports

JD Williams

John Lewis & Partners

LEGO

Lidl

Marks & Spencer

Matalan

Molton Brown

Morrisons

New Look

Next

Nike

Notonthehighstreet.com

Pandora

Paperchase

Poundland

Primark

River Island

Sainsbury's

Screwfix

Shoe Zone

Sports Direct

Superdrug

Tesco

The Body Shop

The Disney Store

The Entertainer

The Perfume Shop

The Range

The White Company

The Works

TK Maxx

Toolstation

Topshop

Urban Outfitters

Very.co.uk

Waitrose & Partners

Warren James

Waterstones

WH Smith

Wilko

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fnf7fq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900