Dublin, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Christmas in the UK - 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Christmas in the UK, 2019 offers a comprehensive insight into the consumer dynamics and spending habits of consumers for Christmas. The report analyses the market, the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes.
Retailers across the board struggled in Christmas 2019 due to heavy discounting and continued political uncertainty. Secret Santa and Christmas stocking penetration declined as consumers opt for new Christmas traditions.
Key Highlights
- Higher returns following the Christmas period are being driven by young shoppers, presenting logistical and financial challenges for retailers.
- Waitrose is the number one retailer that shoppers switch to for Christmas food shopping, highlighting that although value for money is the biggest driver for retailer selection, high quality products remain important to many shoppers.
- Sustainability is having an impact on toys & games gifting, with consumers opting to buy fewer plastic toys, or actively seeking non-plastic alternative toys.
Reasons to Buy
- Using our in-depth consumer insight to learn which areas within Christmas shopping are most important to ensure that product offerings are catering to the needs and wants of customers.
- Understand what drives consumers to use a retailer for their purchases, such as convenience, value for money and delivery options in order to maximise sales potential.
- Use our in-depth analysis of the leading retailers for Christmas in order to understand how to appeal shoppers and maximise market share.
Key Topics Covered
- The Key Findings
- Penetration declines due to consumer hesitancy
- Environmental awareness sparks shift in consumer shopping habits
- Amazon crowned Christmas winner for 2019
- Trend insight - stores
- Trend insight - online
- Consumer attitudes
- Key findings
- Buying dynamics
- Financial wellbeing
- Financial spending
- Christmas spending
- Christmas statements
- Retailer selection
- Retailer ratings - grocers
- Retailer ratings - non-food retailers
- Christmas stockings
- Secret Santa
- Christmas returns
- Social media
- Seasonal food and drink
- Key findings
- Retailer selection
- Channel usage
- Device usage
- Fulfilment
- Retailer used
- Buying dynamics
- Retailer used
- Retailer selection
- Spending
- Buying dynamics
- Gifts
- Key findings
- Store selection
- Channel usage
- Device usage
- Fulfilment
- Average spend
- Recipient
- Retailer used
- Buying dynamics
- Festive items
- Key findings
- Retailer selection
- Channel usage
- Device usage
- Fulfilment
- Average spend
- Retailer used
- Buying dynamics
- Christmas advent calendar
- Buying dynamics
- Items for the home
- Key findings
- Retailer selection
- Channel usage
- Device usage
- Fulfilment
- Spending
- Retailer used
- Buying dynamics
Companies Mentioned
- Adidas
- Aldi
- Amazon
- AO.com
- Apple
- Argos
- ASDA
- ASOS
- B&M
- B&Q
- Blackwell's
- Boots
- Card Factory
- CEX
- Charlotte Tilbury
- Clintons
- Co-op
- Debenhams
- Diptique
- Dixons Carphone
- Dobbies
- Dunelm
- Edinburgh Gin
- Ernest Jones
- Footasylum
- GAME
- H&M
- H. Samuel
- HMV
- Home Bargains
- Homebase
- Hotel Chocolat
- House of Fraser
- Iceland
- IKEA
- JD Sports
- JD Williams
- John Lewis & Partners
- LEGO
- Lidl
- Marks & Spencer
- Matalan
- Molton Brown
- Morrisons
- New Look
- Next
- Nike
- Notonthehighstreet.com
- Pandora
- Paperchase
- Poundland
- Primark
- River Island
- Sainsbury's
- Screwfix
- Shoe Zone
- Sports Direct
- Superdrug
- Tesco
- The Body Shop
- The Disney Store
- The Entertainer
- The Perfume Shop
- The Range
- The White Company
- The Works
- TK Maxx
- Toolstation
- Topshop
- Urban Outfitters
- Very.co.uk
- Waitrose & Partners
- Warren James
- Waterstones
- WH Smith
- Wilko
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fnf7fq
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900