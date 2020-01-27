Dublin, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Christmas in the UK - 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Christmas in the UK, 2019 offers a comprehensive insight into the consumer dynamics and spending habits of consumers for Christmas. The report analyses the market, the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes.

Retailers across the board struggled in Christmas 2019 due to heavy discounting and continued political uncertainty. Secret Santa and Christmas stocking penetration declined as consumers opt for new Christmas traditions.

Key Highlights

  • Higher returns following the Christmas period are being driven by young shoppers, presenting logistical and financial challenges for retailers.
  • Waitrose is the number one retailer that shoppers switch to for Christmas food shopping, highlighting that although value for money is the biggest driver for retailer selection, high quality products remain important to many shoppers.
  • Sustainability is having an impact on toys & games gifting, with consumers opting to buy fewer plastic toys, or actively seeking non-plastic alternative toys.

Key Topics Covered

  1. The Key Findings
  2. Penetration declines due to consumer hesitancy
  3. Environmental awareness sparks shift in consumer shopping habits
  4. Amazon crowned Christmas winner for 2019
  5. Trend insight - stores
  6. Trend insight - online
  7. Consumer attitudes
  8. Key findings
  9. Buying dynamics
  10. Financial wellbeing
  11. Financial spending
  12. Christmas spending
  13. Christmas statements
  14. Retailer selection
  15. Retailer ratings - grocers
  16. Retailer ratings - non-food retailers
  17. Christmas stockings
  18. Secret Santa
  19. Christmas returns
  20. Social media
  21. Seasonal food and drink
  22. Key findings
  23. Retailer selection
  24. Channel usage
  25. Device usage
  26. Fulfilment
  27. Retailer used
  28. Buying dynamics
  29. Retailer used
  30. Retailer selection
  31. Spending
  32. Buying dynamics
  33. Gifts
  34. Key findings
  35. Store selection
  36. Channel usage
  37. Device usage
  38. Fulfilment
  39. Average spend
  40. Recipient
  41. Retailer used
  42. Buying dynamics
  43. Festive items
  44. Key findings
  45. Retailer selection
  46. Channel usage
  47. Device usage
  48. Fulfilment
  49. Average spend
  50. Retailer used
  51. Buying dynamics
  52. Christmas advent calendar
  53. Buying dynamics
  54. Items for the home
  55. Key findings
  56. Retailer selection
  57. Channel usage
  58. Device usage
  59. Fulfilment
  60. Spending
  61. Retailer used
  62. Buying dynamics

Companies Mentioned

  • Adidas
  • Aldi
  • Amazon
  • AO.com
  • Apple
  • Argos
  • ASDA
  • ASOS
  • B&M
  • B&Q
  • Blackwell's
  • Boots
  • Card Factory
  • CEX
  • Charlotte Tilbury
  • Clintons
  • Co-op
  • Debenhams
  • Diptique
  • Dixons Carphone
  • Dobbies
  • Dunelm
  • Edinburgh Gin
  • Ernest Jones
  • Footasylum
  • GAME
  • H&M
  • H. Samuel
  • HMV
  • Home Bargains
  • Homebase
  • Hotel Chocolat
  • House of Fraser
  • Iceland
  • IKEA
  • JD Sports
  • JD Williams
  • John Lewis & Partners
  • LEGO
  • Lidl
  • Marks & Spencer
  • Matalan
  • Molton Brown
  • Morrisons
  • New Look
  • Next
  • Nike
  • Notonthehighstreet.com
  • Pandora
  • Paperchase
  • Poundland
  • Primark
  • River Island
  • Sainsbury's
  • Screwfix
  • Shoe Zone
  • Sports Direct
  • Superdrug
  • Tesco
  • The Body Shop
  • The Disney Store
  • The Entertainer
  • The Perfume Shop
  • The Range
  • The White Company
  • The Works
  • TK Maxx
  • Toolstation
  • Topshop
  • Urban Outfitters
  • Very.co.uk
  • Waitrose & Partners
  • Warren James
  • Waterstones
  • WH Smith
  • Wilko

