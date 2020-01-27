Dublin, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diabetes Drug Market Global & Forecast By Disease, Oral Therapy, Injection, Insulin, Regions, Company" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the Diabetes Drug Market is anticipated to reach US$ 78.1 Billion by the end of the year 2026.



The global diabetes drug market is continuously growing at a rapid pace due to the growing prevalence of diabetes all over the world. The key drivers of the diabetes drug market are; a growing aging population, increasing sales of novel drugs, rising prevalence of type 2 diabetes and technological advancements, etc.



The other market growth factor for diabetes drugs are; approvals of various new drugs such as Canagliflozin, Dapagliflozin, etc., for the treatment of diabetes, which would build several opportunities for the new upcoming as well as existing players in the global diabetes drugs market.

The growing adoption rate of diabetes drugs in developing regions such as Asia Pacific like India, China, and Japan and Europe, Spain, France, the UK, and Germany are the important key factors, which would be driving the growth of global diabetes drugs market in upcoming years. According to this research, patient compliance is also one of the important factors in the future growth of diabetes drugs, devices, and monitoring systems used to treat diabetes.



Around the world, various governments' initiatives to control diabetes disease in a developed and developing nation will further propel the diabetes drug market. Moreover, the high manufacturing cost of drugs, low awareness among people about diabetes treatment and insulin devices are projected to create restrictive to the growth of the diabetes drugs market.



Small and well-established players have as future collaboration, expansion, acquisition, partnership, and new product launch to increase competitive benefits in this market and to uphold the market position in the future. The manufacturers are continually improving their strategy to analyze and update the new product and launching a new solution to meet the changing needs of both patients and health care professionals, which accelerate the global diabetes drug market.



Some of the drugs used to treat type 2 diabetes are Metformin, Actos, Avandia, Lantus subcutaneous, and Invokana. All drugs are administered orally except insulin, Exenatide, Liraglutide, and Pramlintide. Insulin is delivered through insulin delivery devices including infusion pump, intravenous sets, insulin syringe, insulin pen, and jet injectors. Long-acting, intermediate-acting, short-acting, and rapid-acting are some of the types of insulin used to treat diabetes.



This report provides a complete analysis of global diabetes drugs market.



By Disease Type - Type 2 Disease holds the Significant Share in the Global Diabetes Drug Market



In this report, we provide full studies of type 1 & type 2 diabetes drugs market. A type 2 diabetes drug holds significant market in the global diabetes drugs market and is anticipated to dominate the market over projection years.



By Therapy - Insulin Therapy dominates the Overall Therapy Market



In this report, we have done complete insight on global diabetes drug market and we have categorized it into three segments and sub-segments on the basis of therapy.

Oral (DPP) IV inhibitor SGLT-2 Alpha Glucosidase Inhibitor Biguanide Others Oral Drug

Injection Glucagon-like peptide (GLP) 1 agonist Amylin receptor against

Insulin Rapid - Acting Insulin Long Acting Insulin Premixed Insulin Other Insulin



By Region Type1 Diabetes - United States holds the Significant Market Shares in the Global Diabetes Drug Market



In this report, we provide complete analysis of market share for four major regions such as the United States, 5European Union, Japan and Canada. The United States holds the significant market shares in the global diabetes drugs market.



By Region Type 2 Diabetes - United States Dominates Type2 Diabetes Market in Overall Global Diabetes Drugs Market



In this report, we have done complete analysis of type 2 diabetes drugs by region; United States, 5 European Union, Japan and Canada, China, India, and Brazil. The United States is dominates type 2 diabetes market in the global diabetes drug market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introductions



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Global Diabetes Drug Market



5. Market Share - Global Diabetes Drug

5.1 By Disease Type

5.2 By Therapy - (Oral, Injection, Insulin)

5.3 By Oral Drug

5.4 By Injection Drug

5.5 By Insulin

5.6 By Regions - Type 1 Diabetes Drug

5.7 By Regions - Type 2 Diabetes Drug



6. Disease Type - Global Diabetes Drug Market

6.1 Type 1 Diabetes Drug Market

6.2 Type 2 Diabetes Drug Market



7. Global Diabetes Drug Market by Therapy

7.1 Oral

7.1.1 (DPP) IV inhibitor

7.1.2 SGLT-2

7.1.3 Alpha Glucosidase Inhibitor

7.1.4 Biguanide

7.1.5 Others Oral Drug

7.2 Injection

7.2.1 Glucagon-like peptide (GLP) 1 agonist

7.2.2 Amylin receptor against

7.3 Insulin

7.3.1 Rapid - Acting Insulin

7.3.2 Long Acting Insulin

7.3.3 Premixed Insulin

7.3.4 Other Insulin



8. Global Type 1 Diabetes Drug Market by Region

8.1 United States

8.2 5 European Union

8.3 Japan

8.4 Canada



9. Global Type 2 Diabetes Drug Market by Region

9.1 United States

9.2 5 European Union

9.3 Japan

9.4 China

9.5 India

9.6 Brazil



10. Global Type 1 & Type 2 Diabetes Population Market by Region

10.1 United States Diabetes Population

10.2 5 European Union Diabetes Population

10.3 Japan Diabetes Population

10.4 Canada Diabetes Population

10.5 China Diabetes Population

10.6 India Diabetes Population

10.7 Brazil Diabetes Population



11. Merger & Acquisitions



12. Market Dynamics

12.1 Growth Driver

12.1.1 The Rising Prevalence of Diabetes

12.1.2 The Rising Cost of Diabetes Care

12.2 Challenges

12.2.1 Diabetic Ketoacidosis

12.2.2 Severe Hypoglycemia

12.2.3 Weight Gain

12.3 Opportunities



13. Key Players Analysis (Overview, R&D Pipeline, Sales Analysis)

13.1 Novo Nordisk

13.2 Merck & Co

13.3 Eli Lilly

13.4 AstraZeneca

13.5 Johnson & Johnson

13.6 Boehringer Ingelheim

13.7 Others



