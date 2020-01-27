Utrecht, 27 January 2020

Aalberts started the construction of two new facilities in the Benelux. The total combined Aalberts investment for the coming 4 years will be approximately EUR 60 million in land, buildings and equipment.

The investments support and drive our business plans, creating long-term shareholder value. As presented during our Capital Markets Day in December 2019, Aalberts will further narrow the focus through portfolio optimisation and acceleration of our organic growth and innovation plans.

Construction of our new distribution centre started at our existing location in Herentals, Belgium, to facilitate the growth of our piping system business, combined with improved supply chain efficiency and lay-out. Equipped with solar panels, heat pumps and underfloor heating, this distribution centre will be highly energy efficient. The former distribution site will be transformed to expand our manufacturing capacity and implement new technologies.

Construction of a new manufacturing and distribution centre, office and academy also started for Aalberts hydronic flow control in Almere, the Netherlands. This state-of-the-art, sustainable (BREEAM) facility enables us to even better service our customers, streamline and improve our production and supply chain and gain more efficiency and growth. The new location will facilitate the production of our innovative pressurisation and storage technology for the fast-growing eco-friendly building market. The Aalberts hydronic flow control academy will be used to train our partners, installers and building owners in realising the highest level of energy efficiency in buildings.



